hertha,-the-fun-stops-here!

The Berlin cabaret artist Frank Lüdecke writes here every week about the Bundesliga.

I have always been firmly convinced that I am with Irony, humor and a little pinch of distance make it easier to endure the difficult things in life. Especially when they are ultimately as unimportant as soccer is. In this respect, this gloss is a bit like a kind of satirical lightning rod for the Hertha soul, which is always slightly mistreated.

Nevertheless, I have to admit honestly, when I watched the home game on Saturday, I got the impression that my team wanted to prove to me that humor can also reach its limits. As if to show me: Look, this is where the fun ends! I will not reveal a secret when I say that Hertha offers the most unattractive football of all 18 Bundesliga teams this season. You can't enjoy the game, you can enjoy the results every now and then. But not that often either. Rarely has a team with so many expensive players played such bad football. The price-performance ratio is not correct at all.

Some experts say that the team has been put together incorrectly. That may be the case. But that alone does not explain what is happening on the pitch every week. To say something positive: One has to leave Hertha. There is always something going on! The surprises never stop. During the week, people were still debating whether the new play arena should include 90. 000 seats, but they were now offering a sporting performance that no one had thought possible.

It cannot be that the highest responsible person says: “I better not say anything”

You really have something like that long time no see. Football was dreadful even under the “micro era Klinsmann”. But at least the results were okay. One could argue with a win and a loss, coach Nouri is also on target. But that would not do the game against Cologne justice. Some boundary has been crossed here and I would have loved to have heard something from the manager. Here I join colleague Rosentritt.

It cannot be that the highest responsible person says: “I better not say anything”. After such a game? Nothing? Internal processing only? And what should the 45. 000 paying viewers take home? After the game, trainer Nouri said that they wanted to make a statement, but they failed. In my opinion, the trainer is very wrong. On the contrary, you made a mark. A very clear one. The only question is – what for?