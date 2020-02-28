World
Hertha still equalizes after 0: 3
A voice from the captain
After the game, captain Per Skjelbred finds the first words. “That was a very, very important point,” said the Norwegian. He didn't want to say anything about the performance in the first half. When asked about the troubled days in Berlin, he answered meaningfully: “Football is sometimes a lot of chaos.”
It remains at 3: 3
At the end it remains 3: 3, with which Hertha can of course live much better. The Fortuna, who led 3-0 at half, must be accused of just wanting to manage the game. This passivity brought the Berliners back into play.
Cunha hits the post
In the final minute, Cunha hits the post. Two minutes extra.
Ten more minutes
This doesn't have to be the end here. Both teams play for victory. Düsseldorf has woken up again, Hertha looks determined.
911 for Hertha – 3: 3
Suddenly it is 3: 3. After Piatek is brought down by goalkeeper Kastenmeier in the penalty area and thus takes a penalty, the Pole converts the penalty to 3: 3.
Twenty minutes remain
The Berliners press the equalizer. Düsseldorf let passivity take the game out of hand. The body language of Berliners is now correct again.
Only 2: 3
Just a minute later there is suddenly only 2: third Cunha completes a counterattack to 2: 3. Now it gets exciting again.
Hertha meets
After a good hour it is only 1: 3. Darida had prevailed on the left wing, Piatek missed in front of the goal, but instead the ball jumps unhappily from Thommy in Düsseldorf into his own goal.
chants on Klinsmann
After an hour of play, the Düsseldorf fans start making malicious chants: ” Jürgen Klinsmann, you are the best man! “
Hertha looks a bit more stable
Hertha looks a bit more stable in the second half, but more Not. Düsseldorf manages the clear lead.
Second half has started
The second half has started in Düsseldorf. Hertha needs a little miracle to be able to take something countable with her. Otherwise it gets more and more uncomfortable for the Berliners. Mittelstädt and Wolf are new in the game for Lukebakio and Dilrosun.
Fortuna scores 3: 0
Almost with the break whistle, the Fortuna is achieved by Karaman 3 : 0th Left-back Torunarigha is completely wrong. So it goes into the half-time break.
Hertha struggles
It is far from good, but a little better than in the Start time. Hertha could use the connecting goal well before the break.
Piatek awards
Hertha's Polish striker Piatek awards after almost half an hour from a promising position. A play to Cunha would have been the better decision.
Hertha is now playing with
The great chances for the Berliners are missing, but they are playing now pretty much equal to.
Ten minutes without conceding a goal
Hertha has survived ten minutes in a row without conceding a goal
What will this be?
Last against Cologne (at 0: 5) it was only after 22 minutes 0: 2 from the perspective of Berliners. In Düsseldorf it was 0: 2 after ten minutes.
Düsseldorf leads 2: 0
After a corner for Hertha Fortuna counters, Thommy closes the Counterattack with a beautiful shot from 2-0.
Piatek with the first chance
Almost in return, Hertha comes to the first chance. Piatek shoots, goalkeeper Kastenmeister directs the ball to the corner.
Düsseldorf leads
Hertha is behind with 0: 1 after five minutes. A long ball forward was enough for the Düsseldorf team. Karaman did it. It was far too easy.