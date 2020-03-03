World
Hertha professionals should no longer give autographs and selfies
As a week ago, FC Bayern now also recommends Hertha BSC to give its players no more autographs or selfies. The reason is the spread of the coronavirus and the recommendation of the Robert Koch Institute in this regard.
Open goalkeeper duel at Hertha
After his awakening speech at half-time and then won 3: 3 at Fortuna Dusseldorf, Thomas Kraft can hope for more appearances in the goal of Hertha BSC. The duel with Rune Jarstein for number one at the Berlin Bundesliga club is open after the emotional point win on Friday evening. “We will discuss this with the goalkeepers and then make a decision,” said coach Alexander Nouri in Berlin on Saturday.
Kraft had to endure a humiliation during the week , Ex-trainer Jürgen Klinsmann had the 31 -Year-old in his protocol, which was released to the public with “constantly sick or injured, no longer added value. Let the contract expire ”. In Düsseldorf Kraft was surprisingly in the starting XI for Jarstein. (AP)
This is how the Hertha fans in Düsseldorf reacted
In the second half, the Capos withdrew from the guest block, from then on the support was organized independently by the fans. After the game, the team was then asked to talk in front of the block.
What happened during the half-time break?
From a 0: 3 deficit at half time to a 3: 3 draw – the question naturally arises: what was in the cabin for the break?
Hertha's coach Alexander Nouri explained at the press conference after the game: It was more important than his changes that the players communicated with each other. In addition, goalkeeper Thomas Kraft, who had just joined Rune Jarstein, apparently made another juicy speech – and this obviously did not fail to have an effect.
He released an impulse during the break and appealed to the team directed. Great respect for that.
Herthas trainer Alexander Nouri (via dpa)
I am one of the oldest and most experienced players with us, and me just felt like I had to say something. Like we in the played the first half, we had to ask ourselves whether we want to be slaughtered further or finally as a team wake up.
Hertha's goalkeeper Thomas Kraft
More important than the changes was that the players communicated with each other to have.
Herthas trainer Alexander Nouri (via dpa)
There was a lot of talk recently that we are not a team. If we don't Team, we wouldn't have come back like that. None of us have each other given up.
Herthas Maximilian Mittelstädt (via dpa)
A voice from the captain
After the game, Captain Per Skjelbred finds the first words. “That was a very important point,” said the Norwegian. “The first half was a total fiasco. It's not that easy to score goals in the Bundesliga, ”he said at the streaming service“ Dazn ”. When asked about the troubled days in Berlin, he answered meaningfully: “Football is sometimes a lot of chaos.”
It remains at 3: 3
At the end it remains 3: 3, with which Hertha can of course live much better. The Fortuna, who led 3-0 at half, must be accused of just wanting to manage the game. This passivity brought the Berliners back into play.
Cunha hits the post
In the final minute, Cunha hits the post. Two minutes extra.
Ten more minutes
This doesn't have to be the end here. Both teams play for victory. Düsseldorf has woken up again, Hertha looks determined.
911 for Hertha – 3: 3
Suddenly it is 3: 3. After Piatek is brought down by goalkeeper Kastenmeier in the penalty area and thus takes a penalty, the Pole converts the penalty to 3: 3.
Twenty minutes remain
The Berliners press the equalizer. Düsseldorf let passivity take the game out of hand. The body language of Berliners is now correct again.
Only 2: 3
Just a minute later there is suddenly only 2: third Cunha completes a counterattack to 2: 3. Now it gets exciting again.
Hertha meets
After a good hour it is only 1: 3. Darida had prevailed on the left wing, Piatek missed in front of the goal, but instead the ball jumps unhappily from Thommy in Düsseldorf into his own goal.
chants on Klinsmann
After an hour of play, the Düsseldorf fans start making malicious chants: ” Jürgen Klinsmann, you are the best man! “
Hertha looks a bit more stable
Hertha looks a bit more stable in the second half, but more Not. Düsseldorf manages the clear lead.
Second half has started
The second half has started in Düsseldorf. Hertha needs a little miracle to be able to take something countable with her. Otherwise it gets more and more uncomfortable for the Berliners. Mittelstädt and Wolf are new in the game for Lukebakio and Dilrosun.
Fortuna scores 3: 0
Almost with the break whistle, the Fortuna is achieved by Karaman 3 : 0th Left-back Torunarigha is completely wrong. So it goes into the half-time break.
Hertha struggles
It is far from good, but a little better than in the Start time. Hertha could use the connecting goal well before the break.