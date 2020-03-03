hertha-professionals-should-no-longer-give-autographs-and-selfies

Open goalkeeper duel at Hertha

After his awakening speech at half-time and then won 3: 3 at Fortuna Dusseldorf, Thomas Kraft can hope for more appearances in the goal of Hertha BSC. The duel with Rune Jarstein for number one at the Berlin Bundesliga club is open after the emotional point win on Friday evening. “We will discuss this with the goalkeepers and then make a decision,” said coach Alexander Nouri in Berlin on Saturday.

Kraft had to endure a humiliation during the week , Ex-trainer Jürgen Klinsmann had the 31 -Year-old in his protocol, which was released to the public with “constantly sick or injured, no longer added value. Let the contract expire ”. In Düsseldorf Kraft was surprisingly in the starting XI for Jarstein. (AP)

