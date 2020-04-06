hertha-is-training-in-small-groups-again

Hang around at home, not allowed outside the door. This is quite a lot of demands, especially from young men who are used to move because they make a living from exercise. So a few young men in Amsterdam thought they could have a quick game of soccer on a soccer field play.

Unfortunately they have a short video of it Network provided. And unfortunately some of these young men are professional soccer players. To Quincy Promes from Ajax Amsterdam for example. Or Daishawn Redan, the from Hertha BSC for the second half of the current season at FC Groningen awarded and can be seen in the picture right at the beginning of the video.

In Groningen, Redan's pastime was not well received. According to the club, the 19 Years old striker excused. He also donates an unspecified amount to the fan initiative “Noordtribune Helpt”, which supports people in the Gronining region financially in the corona crisis.

“During this time everyone is required to show discipline. There are rules of conduct against the corona virus, and we adhere to them. We also made arrangements with the team, ”said Mark-Jan Fledderus, sports director of FC Groningen. “By playing soccer with friends, Daishawn violated these agreements. This is behavior that we don't want to see. We told him that too. ”

Redan was aware of his guilt, said Fledderus With. “He made a stupid mistake and offered his sincere apology .”

Redan left the U last summer 23 of Chelsea FC switched to Hertha BSC. For the professionals, he was used only once, on the second matchday, in the 0-3 home defeat against VfL Wolfsburg. At the end of January he let himself be loaned to FC Groningen for half a year, for that the striker has played five times in the division of honor.