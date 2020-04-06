World
Hertha is training in small groups again
Initiative supports Hertha-Kneipen
An initiative by Hertha fans stand up for restaurateurs and hosts who could run into financial difficulties without the income from the Bundesliga matchdays. The “Aktion Herthakneipe” wants to support a different Hertha pub every game day from today. “We will” virtually “drink a beer and donate the amount for it. In addition to the financial help, the main thing here is to show solidarity and stand together,” says the initiative's website.
Today we start in Weddinger Kugelblitz. Interested fans are asked to order 15. 30 Network clock virtually via zoom . “ Certainly we cannot help all Hertha pubs with this campaign,” writes the initiative. “We therefore limit ourselves to the places where the Hertha round table took place.”
More information is available here.
After a break of more than three weeks due to the coronavirus crisis, the professionals from Hertha BSC returned to training in small groups. At different start times, the participants completed a conditional program on Monday under the guidance of athletic trainer Henrik Kuchno . The next units will also take place in camera.
“The boys especially liked each other happy to have a ball on my feet in the exercises. This week it is about special conditioning with and without a ball on the court “, Kuchno was quoted on the website of the club. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, further special measures apply during training : For example, professionals do not shower in the cabin, but at home.
During the week we will then steadily increase the workload and the intensity.
Athletics trainer Henrik Kuchno
The Hertha BSC players have now also agreed to waive their salary. It is valid for the next three months until 30. June and affects not only the professional team but also the trainer team, the functional team, the management and senior staff. According to manager Michael Preetz, the association could save a sum “in the orderly seven-figure range”.
The aim is that “the business continues here, the effects are minimized” and “no jobs are endangered,” said Preetz in a video distributed by the association . “We face the challenge of this special situation.”
It is still unclear when the Berliners will start team training again. “The recommendation of the DFL was not to do any team training until April 5, we stick to that and will also be individual this week train, ”said Preetz. On Monday, all players are independent of each other in the 15 – minute intervals on the club premises and would have received individual training plans. “Nobody met the other,” reported Preetz.
Due to a positive finding on the virus in one player, the team had been in a two-week domestic quarantine, which has been since Tuesday is over. After the end, according to Preetz, “a more intensive running training is on the program”.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bundesliga will remain in operation until at least 30. April suspended. It remains to be seen whether it will continue in May. “Yes, I believe that we will end the season”, Preetz said: “This is the wish of all clubs, not least also for economic reasons. ” (dpa)
Bundesliga soccer club Hertha BSC has confirmed the return of former head coach Pal Dardai to the upcoming season as a youth coach. It is still open which team of the 44 year-old Hungarian in the youth division of Berliners “We will discuss that soon,” said Managing Director Michael Preetz (52) image” – Newspaper (Tuesday).
After more than four years as a Hertha Bundesliga coach, Dardai had to vacate his head coach post last summer. In April, the talks with all youth coaches at Hertha are to be held, including Dardai. “Usually in April we always decide which Hertha coaches will be distributed to which young teams. But due to Corona everything has just shifted somewhat backwards in time, “ said Preetz.
Hertha's record players had already been public during the current season known for his commitment to the capital club. “I get an offer every three weeks, sometimes immoral with so much money, but also many very correct offers. That's nice, ”said Dardai in January. However, he had a contract with his long-standing club and wanted to discuss with Benjamin Weber, director of the academy, how things would go on. (dpa)
Hang around at home, not allowed outside the door. This is quite a lot of demands, especially from young men who are used to move because they make a living from exercise. So a few young men in Amsterdam thought they could have a quick game of soccer on a soccer field play.
Unfortunately they have a short video of it Network provided. And unfortunately some of these young men are professional soccer players. To Quincy Promes from Ajax Amsterdam for example. Or Daishawn Redan, the from Hertha BSC for the second half of the current season at FC Groningen awarded and can be seen in the picture right at the beginning of the video.
In Groningen, Redan's pastime was not well received. According to the club, the 19 Years old striker excused. He also donates an unspecified amount to the fan initiative “Noordtribune Helpt”, which supports people in the Gronining region financially in the corona crisis.
“During this time everyone is required to show discipline. There are rules of conduct against the corona virus, and we adhere to them. We also made arrangements with the team, ”said Mark-Jan Fledderus, sports director of FC Groningen. “By playing soccer with friends, Daishawn violated these agreements. This is behavior that we don't want to see. We told him that too. ”
Redan was aware of his guilt, said Fledderus With. “He made a stupid mistake and offered his sincere apology .”
Redan left the U last summer 23 of Chelsea FC switched to Hertha BSC. For the professionals, he was used only once, on the second matchday, in the 0-3 home defeat against VfL Wolfsburg. At the end of January he let himself be loaned to FC Groningen for half a year, for that the striker has played five times in the division of honor.
The professional from Berlin creates against Paderborn's Rifet Kapic a very happy 2: 2, the overall result is 6: 3 for Hertha.
e-athlete EliasN after a 0: 1 creates a 4: 1 for Hertha against Paderborns Lucas Fiedler. But the overall result is only certain after the second duel and Maximilian Mittelstädt is immediately required.
In the Bundesliga Home Challenge via Fifa 2020. The opponent is SC Paderborn. The game now live:
For the 24. The general meeting of Hertha BSC is scheduled for May, at which, among other things, the presidium is to be newly elected. But because of the corona crisis, it is still in the stars whether it can actually take place.
Like the “B.Z.” reported, the meeting would currently not be possible due to the prescribed contact restrictions. And nobody really knows when the restrictions will be lifted again.
Therefore, according to the report, an alternative scenario has already been legally examined. This scenario implies that the elections will be postponed until the next general assembly in November. The presidium around Werner Gegenbauer would remain in office until then.
Captain Vedad Ibisevic from Bundesliga club Hertha BSC tries to learn positive lessons from the Corona Draw crisis. “Suddenly we're all the same. Maybe we'll take that with us in the future, ”said the 35 – year-olds in an interview on the Club homepage on Friday. Nobody can hide from the virus. “This virus knows no nationality, no religion and no skin color.”
The 35 – Like the rest of the team, the one-year-old is in quarantine at home due to a positive finding from a professional about the corona virus. Time enough to devote yourself to things that are otherwise neglected – like the family. “Because of football, I can't always spend so much time with them. Of course, I'm enjoying it very intensely now, “said the striker.
The triple family man usually played football in the garden with his son Ismail. “In any case, at eight he is already better than I was then,” reports the former national team player of Bosnia-Herzegovina, who also fights boredom in his own four walls with gardening.
Ibisevic is particularly worried about the elderly like his parents during the difficult time. “We now have to protect the elderly and people with a pre-existing condition – and if that means that we simply don't leave the house for this, then we just stay at home,” the family man warned. (dpa)
Bundesliga club Hertha BSC wants to continue working with Arne Friedrich in the future. According to the “Bild” newspaper, the 40 – year-olds from Berlin to the sports director. “We will be talking to Arne soon about the expiring agreement. We are very satisfied with his work, we would like to continue working with Arne and move him to a different position, “said Herthas sports director Michael Preetz the” Bild “.
Former international Friedrich was over Trainer Jürgen Klinsmann, who later resigned, was installed as Performance Manager in November. The job for the former Hertha captain was created especially at the urging of Klinsmann. “I have a very close exchange with Arne. He is at the training ground with us every day and should act as a link between the team cabin and the club management, ”said Manager Preetz. (dpa)
Coach Alexander Nouri sees his position with the players of Hertha BSC also through the announced farewell after this Season not affected. The coach told “Bild” (Thursday) that he “was not at all worried about the fact that manager Michael Preetz had announced that he would fill the post for the coming season as a so-called“ lame duck ” ). “I am one hundred percent sure that every player can correctly assess how serious the situation for the club is and will therefore give everything.”
A good week ago, Managing Director Preetz had publicly stated that that the current coaching team knew that the club would be betting on a new team for next season. “Our exchange is very open and transparent. Everything is fine, ”said Nouri, who came to the Berliners as Jürgen Klinsmann's assistant. “It is important that we work together achieve our goals – to keep the class. ”
During the interruption due to the coronavirus crisis, Hertha is six points ahead of the relegation zone on place 13. The Presidium of the German Football League had another game break on Tuesday until at least 30. April recommended. (dpa)
Quarantine currently looks like this at Hertha BSC:
Herthas professionals have not been allowed to use their apartments for a week leave. Marius Wolf does sport anyway – to the neighbors' sorrow not just virtual.
Daily mirror | Christoph Dach
“We just don't go outside”
Hertha BSC wants to go with you Help special shirt in the Corona crisis. Half of the selling price of the shirts with the slogan “We just don't go outside” should go to the Corona Emergency Aid Fund of the German Red Cross, the club said on Tuesday. Hertha had previously launched a Facebook group called “Herthaner Help”. Singer Frank Zander had redrafted his Hertha anthem at the weekend because of the restrictions caused by the new corona virus: Instead of “Just go home …”, the Berliner now sings “We just don't go outside”. (dpa)
Hertha's Vice-Captain defender Niklas Stark has on responsibility for people in times of the corona crisis pointed out. “I have grandparents myself, but I also have a friend who has one Had previous illness. I don't want to be responsible for the virus transmitted unnoticed, “said the 24 – Year olds in an interview at the Club homepage.
The team has been there for almost a week now including trainer and supervisor team based on a positive result at one Coronavirus professional in home quarantine. Stark has now got used to the situation. “Even if they don't, of course is nice because I feel a little locked up, ”he admitted. The time in his own four walls he spends doing sports, watching films or cooking. “I definitely cook more if you do what I do in the kitchen can call cooking, ”said the international. (with dpa)
Marius Wolf is currently like the entire team of Hertha BSC in home quarantine – and also fights against monotony. “You just keep yourself in a good mood,” said the defender in an Instagram video by Sky moderator Riccardo Basile on Saturday evening and said to a question: “The day before yesterday I was almost ten hours on the PlayStation.” His day is Currently mainly doing sports, playing on the video console and watching films.
After a positive finding on the corona virus in a player of the Hertha professional team, the license player squad as well as the coaching and Function team one 14 – Daily quarantine arranged. This will be maintained even after all tests by the other professional team have been negative. Among other things, the players keep fit on spinning bikes. (dpa)
Even with more than two dozen stations in his football career, Hertha BSC will always have a special place in the heart for club legend Marcelinho. “For me, Berlin is like a second home and Hertha is the club that I appreciate most in my career. That was a fantastic five years, ”said the Brazilian, who a week ago was just 44 years ago, the “picture On Sunday”. “I always look at the results and in the table how Hertha played. I empathize when the team loses and am happy when they win. ” (dpa)