hertha-in-talks-with-windhorst-about-further-investments

Five companions spoke to us about Hertha's new trainer Bruno Labbadia. It's about ugly tracksuits, great ambition and striving for harmony.
Talks about further investments by Windhorst
Michael Preetz, manager of Hertha BSC, took the course of the German Football League (DFL) in the Coronavirus crisis welcomes and hopes that training will soon expand. “I think Christian Seifert is doing an outstanding job at the top of the DFL, especially in these difficult times,” said Preetz on Sunday in the “Doppelpass” of Sport1.
When asked about a letter from the DFL to the clubs to refrain from expressing their opinions, the manager of the Berliner emphasized: “It is not very helpful if everyone now There are ideas and water level reports. ”Several media had reported on the letter.
Above all, even in football operations, it is still important to take care of yourself keep the measures in force in Germany, said Preetz. “We hope that in the next few weeks we will gradually widen the scope of what is possible and, of course, that we can ideally return to the game in the next few weeks.”
The Bundesliga is currently until 30. April interrupted. According to a decision by the federal and state governments to fundamentally ban major events until at least the end of August, the league would have to play games without spectators in order to end the season by the end of July as intended. If there is no other way, “then I am absolutely for it,” said Preetz about ghost games, “because I am convinced that it is extremely important to end the season.”
Although Hertha currently only tables – 13. Preetz not about Hertha BSC's orientation as a “Big City Club”: “I have no problem with that. The dream of Europe lives in the capital, that is not a question. ”However, the ex-professional also made it clear:“ I think it is that you do your job first, then we want to move forward. ”At the moment, do it no sense talking about international places.
Investor Lars Windhorst coined the term “Big City Club”. With the help of the donor, Hertha dreams of being able to play internationally again in the medium term. Windhorst 907 For 224 million euros in total 49, 9 percent acquired from Hertha BSC GmbH & Co. KGaA. More money could follow. “We are in an exchange to think about whether it can be the right way to provide additional funds in this phase too,” said Preetz.
The manager also admitted that he had spoken to former Bayern coach Niko Kovac before signing Labbadia. “It is absolutely clear that Niko is a boy from Berlin and wore the Hertha jersey,” said Preetz. “It is no secret that I was in contact with Niko and that I also exchanged views with him about a possible engagement at Hertha BSC.”
During the Bundesliga break in the coronavirus crisis, the Berliners had decided to prefer the separation from Alexander Nouri. “Ultimately, our decision for Bruno Labbadia was made out of total sporting conviction,” emphasized Preetz when asked about negotiations with Kovac. (dpa)
“Crazy ideas”: Stark and Wolf back
Niklas Stark and After her two-week quarantine, Marius Wolf resumed training at Hertha BSC. “I already introduced myself as a new player,” said Stark laughing to the club's own TV station on Thursday. The international had to go into quarantine for the second time due to contact with a coronavirus infected , was able to do so in his Bavarian homeland 25. Celebrate birthday on Tuesday.
Stark was happy about the – albeit – reduced training in small groups, where he also met the new trainer Bruno Labbadia . “It's nice to be back, even if you can't shake hands,” said Stark, who felt “like an injury” after a four-week break after the first session.
Windhorst stands by its commitment
Investor Lars Windhorst stands by his financial despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis with the Tennor Group Engagement with the Bundesliga club Hertha BSC. “The Corona pandemic does not change Hertha’s commitments and Tennor’s plans,” Windhorst’s spokesman said at the request of the German Press Agency.
first 37, 5 percent acquired from Hertha BSC GmbH & Co. KGaA and 125 million euros paid. For further 99 million euros he increased this share on November 8 to the maximum share in German professional football of 49, 9 Percent.
On Easter Monday the capital city club had introduced Bruno Labbadia as the new head coach. Of the 54 – After Ante Covic, Klinsmann and Alexander Nouri, Jahrige is the fourth coach in the current season. “The management of Hertha BSC informed Tennor in good time about their coaching decision,” said the investor regarding the signing of Labbadia. (dpa)
The first training with the new one
Of course this is not all normal.
There are still laughs when leaving best wishes for the festival. Then it's over. What we learned: Hertha was Labbadia's dream club and has been for a long time. He didn't really want to start in the middle of a season, but the special circumstances would have made it possible. The structures in the club obviously surprised him – and even positively. Labbadia can hardly wait for it to start again, even if nobody really knows how and when that will actually be the case. By the way: Labbadia initially foregoes part of his salary, thereby proving that he doesn't just have football in his head, even if it is simply a “great game” for him. Well then: Have fun in Berlin!
Surprised by Hertha
Bruno Labbadia, because there is so much structure here. Perhaps a little “tricky” that not everything is too close together. But if you are ready to do a lot, then success will come.
I honestly look forward to being with this club and to this task.
Bruno Labbadia
Bruno Labbadia on pressure
He was “stress-resistant” through his time with teams in lower table regions. And then he would make the pressure himself.
Arne Friedrich stays with it
Until the summer, according to Michael Preetz. He could also imagine “the Arne” in a role in the coming years. The talks about a longer collaboration will be intensified in the coming weeks. In any case, Preetz hopes that Arne Friedrich will stay on board. And Bruno Labbadia would also talk to Friedrich personally on Monday. He would like to have him very close to the team if possible.
Self-inflated football in times of Corona?
The critical voices in this direction can Michael Do not understand Preetz. You will meet the requirements because it is right and important for health. But the goal must be to keep the economic damage for all clubs as low as possible.
First health, then resumption of training and game operations.
Michael Preetz
Michael Preetz on personnel matters Alexander Nouri
That the predecessor of Bruno Labbadia last Monday even was no longer on the pitch, would have had nothing to do with the fact that the new trainer was already ready.
Football is a great game. It is a privilege that we can sit here.
Bruno Labbadia on his motivation
There is a lot of work, but it will not only take place on the square.
Bruno Labbadia
Labbadia didn't really want to come until summer
That was his wish. He didn't want to start in the middle of the season, but now the circumstances would have changed.
What did Labbadia do last?
He needed a break after the Wolfsburg station . He didn't think it would take so long. But you also have to be aware that there aren't that many interesting clubs – not even abroad. The first two or three months were different than usual. Labbadia was a great success, which is why he was a bit restless and had to be careful not to accept the first job offer. He would have spent a lot of time with the coaching team to be prepared for day X. Otherwise, he was of course a lot with the family. That was nice and would have shown that it would also work without football.
I don't think much of making big announcements in the room. But that doesn't mean that I have no goals or ideas.
Bruno Labbadia on his ideas at Hertha BSC