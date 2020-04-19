hertha-in-talks-with-windhorst-about-further-investments

Talks about further investments by Windhorst



Michael Preetz, manager of Hertha BSC, took the course of the German Football League (DFL) in the Coronavirus crisis welcomes and hopes that training will soon expand. “I think Christian Seifert is doing an outstanding job at the top of the DFL, especially in these difficult times,” said Preetz on Sunday in the “Doppelpass” of Sport1.

When asked about a letter from the DFL to the clubs to refrain from expressing their opinions, the manager of the Berliner emphasized: “It is not very helpful if everyone now There are ideas and water level reports. ”Several media had reported on the letter.



Above all, even in football operations, it is still important to take care of yourself keep the measures in force in Germany, said Preetz. “We hope that in the next few weeks we will gradually widen the scope of what is possible and, of course, that we can ideally return to the game in the next few weeks.” The Bundesliga is currently until 30. April interrupted. According to a decision by the federal and state governments to fundamentally ban major events until at least the end of August, the league would have to play games without spectators in order to end the season by the end of July as intended. If there is no other way, “then I am absolutely for it,” said Preetz about ghost games, “because I am convinced that it is extremely important to end the season.”

Although Hertha currently only tables – 13. Preetz not about Hertha BSC's orientation as a “Big City Club”: “I have no problem with that. The dream of Europe lives in the capital, that is not a question. ”However, the ex-professional also made it clear:“ I think it is that you do your job first, then we want to move forward. ”At the moment, do it no sense talking about international places.



Investor Lars Windhorst coined the term “Big City Club”. With the help of the donor, Hertha dreams of being able to play internationally again in the medium term. Windhorst 907 For 224 million euros in total 49, 9 percent acquired from Hertha BSC GmbH & Co. KGaA. More money could follow. “We are in an exchange to think about whether it can be the right way to provide additional funds in this phase too,” said Preetz.

The manager also admitted that he had spoken to former Bayern coach Niko Kovac before signing Labbadia. “It is absolutely clear that Niko is a boy from Berlin and wore the Hertha jersey,” said Preetz. “It is no secret that I was in contact with Niko and that I also exchanged views with him about a possible engagement at Hertha BSC.”

During the Bundesliga break in the coronavirus crisis, the Berliners had decided to prefer the separation from Alexander Nouri. “Ultimately, our decision for Bruno Labbadia was made out of total sporting conviction,” emphasized Preetz when asked about negotiations with Kovac. (dpa)