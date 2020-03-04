hertha-bsc-worries-about-dedryck-boyata

Alexander Esswein did not care about his employer's behavioral recommendations. The 29 year old soccer professional from Hertha BSC was persuaded by a brave fan to take a selfie after the training session on the wet and cold Tuesday afternoon. But that is exactly what the players should refrain from, like autographing. Hertha had asked the attachment for understanding on Twitter.

The fact that Esswein was out of line must not be interpreted against him. Maybe he is less infected by the excitement all around. Regardless of the increasing risk of infection with the coronavirus, Hertha has its own calamities. On Saturday in the Olympic Stadium against SV Werder Bremen, also struggling, there are important points for the relegation.

Kraft or Jarstein – who is in goal?

It is questionable the defense chief Dedryck Boyata and right-back Peter Pekarik, both still have muscular problems. Last weekend Niklas Stark and Santiago Ascacibar, who were yellow-blocked against Fortuna Düsseldorf, could intervene again.

“The more quality we have on Saturday, the better,” said Hertha coach Alexander Nouri after the session , “We really want to win the game.” He left open whether Thomas Kraft will replace goalkeeper Rune Jarstein again, as he did last Friday at 3: 3 in Düsseldorf. “We look at the two in training, talk to them and then decide together.”