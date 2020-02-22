hertha-bsc-receives-a-hearty-rubdown

It was towards the middle of the first half, Hertha BSC was 0: 2 against 1. FC Köln, as the club's winter sale was pointed out over the huge screens. 60 to 70 There is a percent discount in the fan shops of the host club. Given the circumstances, it was a kind of reparation for what Hertha fans got to see. Yes, it was cruel. In other words: with 60 or 70 Percentage of the performance cannot be matched by any opponent in the Bundesliga.

In the end, a catastrophic performance of the Berliners, which was never ready for the Bundesliga, added up 46 207 spectators in the Olympic Stadium for a 0: 5 (0: 3). Not even against FC Bayern (0: 4) Hertha had gotten under the wheels in his own house.

Far from home win

It was the seventh loss in the twelfth home game for Hertha in the current season. And the first for transition coach Alexander Nouri. Hertha slips deeper into the relegation vortex again, Cologne has now overtaken Berliners in the table.

Alexander Nouri made two changes in his starting XI a week after the away win in Paderborn. For Per Skelbred and Peter Pekarik, who was injured at short notice, Marius Wolf and Marko Grujic came up.

This measure should soon turn out to be a flop. Especially in the first half, it looked as if Hertha had run out of midfield. The central players in this series, Grujic, Arne Maier and Santiago Ascacibar as well as the two foreign players Wolf and Maximilian Mittelstädt were – with permission – a total failure.

It was not even five minutes played when the guest left in the lead. After losing a ball in their half, the counter-attack led to Cordoba, who bravely pulled. As Ascacibar sailed into the shot, the ball got an unsustainable twist for goalkeeper Rune Jarstein.

Kill: Hertha has no chance against Cologne. Photo: Andreas Gora / dpa

A quarter of an hour later, from a Berlin perspective, the 0: 2. Again there was a slight loss of ball in the opponent's half. This time the Cologne Jakobs ran down the left outer lane. Hertha's defensive head of defense Dedryck Boyata hardly attacked him, so that he calmly went into the middle, where the little Ascacibar had no chance in air combat against the beefy Cordoba, who headed the flank into the goal.

It was getting restless in the stands, when Wolf pushed a liberation far into the opposing side, there was a whistle concert. Hertha has put a lot of pressure on the fans this season, but the first half against Cologne put the crown on all underperformance.

The game of the Berliners was uncertain and out of round. Nouri's team never got access to the action. Nothing came together for the Berliners, hardly a clear pass in depth, hardly a clear pass. Not to mention game culture. The 0: 3 a few minutes before the break was symbolic of Hertha's performance on this windy afternoon. Jarstein was able to press an actually harmless shot from Florian Kainz with his foot to the inside post, from there the ball fell into the goal.

Hertha eiert through time

The first leg had won the Berliners 4-0, at that time other coaches were responsible on both sides. The Cologne people have caught themselves somewhat under Markus Gisdol. Hertha, on the other hand, continues to hunt through time.

Arne Maier and Matheus Cunha finally stayed in the cabin, but Vladimir Darida and Dodi Lukebakio came into play at the beginning of the second half of the Berliners. In fact, Hertha had first chances through Gujic, once by head and once by shot. Shortly thereafter, striker Krzysztof Piatek, who hadn't gotten a hint until then, forgave quite a bit.

On the other side, the Cologne team could again use a counterattack to score. This time the Cologne-based Kainz did not need help from Jarstein, whom he caught on the wrong foot.

Cologne's striker Mark Uth finally scored the best goal, circling a free kick directly into the right corner of the goal. While the Cologne fans enjoyed their Carnival Saturday to the fullest and even celebrated Jürgen Klinsmann, the places in Hertha's east curve had clearly cleared. The rest of the rest whistled at the end of the day.