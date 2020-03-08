hertha-bsc-needs-an-awakening-experience

The compulsory media round with the coach of Hertha BSC was shifted ten minutes ahead on this extra Sunday. The club gave no information about the reasons, which it does not have to either. But maybe that would also be an idea that the wavering club should consider for the upcoming match day. Just let the Bundesliga game at TSG Hoffenheim start ten minutes earlier for your own team. So that she is wide awake when the game is officially kicked off for the opponent.

Hertha was somehow mentally absent on the lawn in the past three games in a row in the early stages. Hertha was against 1. FC Köln after 22 minutes with 0: 2 behind, then against Fortuna Düsseldorf after nine minutes and now against Werder Bremen after only six minutes. That in these three games with a total of ten goals conceded two draws is probably due to the “comeback qualities” that Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt attested to the Berliners after the 2-2 win on Saturday.

Hertha was already significantly behind in Cologne and Düsseldorf

Now such qualities are not bad in sport, it would probably be better not to use them at all to have to take. Namely not to oversleep an initial phase, but perhaps to take the lead again. That would significantly increase the chances of winning. Just like last time with the 2-1 success in Paderborn, which has been going on for weeks now.

“It is a bitter blow to the face,” said Marvin Plattenhardt about the renewed 0: 2- Deficit against Bremen. “We don't have an explanation, otherwise we would stop it immediately,” said Niklas Stark. “Whether we are not awake enough or not standing properly – I do not know,” said Plattenhardt again.

From other sports, various rituals are known of how athletes bring themselves into their own positions. For example, when a boxer gets himself in the mood with just one or two light strokes on the forehead just before the first gong. Now Hertha footballers don't have to imitate that, but maybe an exchange with the club's own boxing department will help.

The fact is that there are currently not many certainties for Herthas football professionals, apart from the initial absence. Fear may also play a role, as the player Marius Wolf suspected. “I don't know if one or the other is scared,” he said. “It sometimes seems to me that way.” Hertha's coaches also don't dismiss it. “It is clear that the head works there,” said Alexander Nouri.

Behind him and his team are restless, sometimes wild weeks, which culminated when Jürgen Klinsmann suddenly towered as a transition coach. The team had already been stirred up and unsettled by its predecessor Ante Covic. Nouri is now the third coach this season. Each trainer has their own approach to game design. This went so far that the players in Düsseldorf took over the coaching themselves at half-time.

In the end it is a mixture of many things that do not work. Artisanal in nature as well as in the mental area. Hertha still has no well-established and resilient regular elf. After seven changes a week ago, Nouri left it at five this time. At first, the team looked like they were thrown together against Bremen.

Times Hertha started with a three-chain, or “pendulous five-chain” as Nouri put it. Only the conversion to a chain of four brought stability. Against Bremen it was the other way round. After the 0: 2 Hertha reduced from a four to a three chain, which helped. The second goal in particular was symptomatic. “We didn't need many contacts to get behind the line,” said Kevin Vogt from Bremen.

“I would wish not to start a game with a handicap,” Nouri had said. By winning the point, the team reconciled with their supporters. However, after many poor home appearances, the players clearly showed the fans what the next home game meant for them and what expectations they had of it.

Hertha's last home win goes back to December of last year. It was that 1-0 against SC Freiburg. For a quarter now, Hertha has not won any of the six home games. And now, to make matters worse, one would like to say – the unpopular local rival from Köpenick to the Olympic Stadium. Before that, the alertness test lies with TSG Hoffenheim. Or in other words: Hertha finally needs an awakening experience.