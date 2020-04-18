hertha-bsc-meets-1.-fc-union-at-the-bundesliga-home-challenge

The corona virus crisis may give Berlin football fans three editions of the games of 1. FC Union against Hertha BSC this season. Due to the interruption on the green lawn next Sunday (16. 20 O'clock to a Berlin derby at the console.

As part of the Bundesliga Home Challenge in the soccer simulation FIFA 20, both clubs were drawn together for the fourth game day. The demands of the e-athletes of both clubs are just as high as before a real derby. “Of course we want to bring the thing home to Union,” said Union defender Keven Schlotterbeck before the virtual test of strength.

Schlotterbeck against Köpke, Kade against e-athletes

The loan from SC Freiburg together with the ex-Herthan Julius Kade forms the team of Köpenicker for the fourth time in a row. Both professionals meet Hertha striker Pascal Köpke, who is there for the second time. Maximilian Mittelstädt competed for Hertha on the first two match days.

With Köpke, Eren Poyraz from the eSport Academy is starting, which Hertha 2018 founded. At that time 2100 FIFA gamers could apply for training to become an eSports professional. The Berliner was one of the winners of a training position.

The console talents are not trained to play the FIFA game for hours with a bag of chips in front of the monitor. For the trainees, in addition to the actual game training, “nutritional coaching, mental training, fitness sessions and the training of media and social media competence” are on the program, as Hertha reports on his website. “The players have to be physically and mentally fit to survive,” says Maurice Sonneveldt, Head of Digital Media at Hertha.

While Hertha has found a new business in e-sports, console sports in the southeast of the capital do not play a role. “As long as the Home Challenge is running, we will participate in e-sports during this time,” said Union press officer Hannes Hahn, “otherwise we will not participate in e-sports as long as it is not required for licensing.”

So – unlike in the real Bundesliga – the role of favorites seems to be clearly distributed. In any case, Schlotterbeck hopes to avoid the esports professional Poyraz: “It will be an interesting task for Julius Kade and me. I hope that I can run against the Hertha professional. Julius is stronger than me and maybe can beat the e-athlete. “

Despite the seemingly assigned outsider role, the two Unioners are under observation: “I only have pressure once from professional football manager Oliver Ruhnert. We should do our best, ”said Schlotterbeck with a laugh,“ when we lost for the first time last week, the boys said: What was going on again? That's better. ”

Even if it is not about points and bonuses, Schlotterbeck is happy about the variety:“ It's fun to talk about something else. ”Even more joy would make the defender a third edition – then on the grass of the Berlin Olympic Stadium and without an outsider role. (dpa)