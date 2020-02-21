hertha-bsc-longs-for-a-home-win

A thick cloud called longing hangs over Hertha BSC. This time it is not about Jürgen Klinsmann, not about the “Big City Club” or the championship in three to five years. No, it's much smaller, much simpler, much more earthy, as people like to say in football. What is meant is the deep longing for a home win. 1. FC Köln is visiting Hertha BSC on Saturday.

A home win is something that has to be explained to the fans of the Charlottenburg Bundesliga team again. Perhaps this is a bit exaggerated, and yet it is the case that this special sense of achievement, which is so important for visitors to the Olympic stadium at home, has almost been forgotten. The last home win was ten weeks ago. In football that's half an eternity.

Hertha BSC has only won three home games this season

on 14. December beat Hertha 1-0 SC Freiburg. Just like that, but at least. Anyway, Hertha has only won three home games this season. Before Freiburg, Paderborn and Düsseldorf could be conquered. Which makes Berlin the fourth weakest team in this category.

This dreary record started with the defeat at home to Wolfsburg (0: 3). The most recent four home games under Klinsmann could not be won either. Hertha have two 0-0 games against Mönchengladbach and Schalke, as well as the 0: 4 against Bayern and the miserable 1: 3 against the relegation candidate Mainz 05.

In the eleven home games so far, Hertha has collected a total of eleven points. Hertha has never been worse in the past few years since being re-promoted 2013 at the same time in a season. Since the season 2013 / 14 Hertha had points after eleven home games 16, 13, 22, 28, 16 and 17 on the account.

Home win desired: This is how Hertha BSC fans see it. Photo: Andreas Gora / dpa

“Usually the cornerstone for success in home games is laid,” said Michael Preetz. Hertha's managing director Sport spoke of a “poor” balance, “which does not exactly make the situation easier”. The 51 year old knows from his own, active experience about the interaction between the results and achievements on the green lawn and the behavior on the Spectator ranks.

If results and performances are not correct, spectators stay away and the own team is booed, as was not to be missed recently against Mainz. In fact, the Berliners have already suffered six losses this season. However, Cologne, the second worst away team with only two away wins, also traveled.

A home win is the “central issue” for Hertha BSC

Taking home victory again is also the “central issue” for the game against Cologne, as Preetz said , For the home game against the table neighbors, it is about “taking the spectators and the momentum from the Paderborn game,” he explained. A week ago, Hertha's team, which was first headed by Alexander Nouri as head coach, won 2-1 at the bottom of the table and freed themselves from the acute relegation risk. With a victory over the Rhinelanders, the Berliners could move towards a secure midfield.

Alexander Nouri chose appropriate content in this training week. “We had a very, very good week of training. The intensity was high. We look forward to Saturday, ”said Nouri. For his team, it is about “to score more goals and give us more chances to score,” he said.

Back in the team: Peter Pekarik (right) increases Hertha's competitive pressure. Photo: Friso Gentsch / dpa

The 40 – year-old was satisfied with the progress during the week. Nonetheless, he spoke of the fact that it was “a process” that “was also connected with self-confidence”. “Things like walking paths, passing and voting will come gradually,” said Nouri. “We are convinced that we are on the right track.”

As for the line-up for the game against Cologne, Nouri did not want to put the cards on the table, as he said. Rather, he spoke of the fact that the internal competition for places has increased noticeably. Not least because players like Peter Pekarik, who had been out of action for almost a year, suddenly started against Paderborn and had done their job reliably.

Similarly, the case is with Vedad Ibisevic, the last, if any, came from the backup bank. But 1. FC Köln is the striker's favorite opponent. Hertha's captain has not met more often than any other Bundesliga club. He scored twelve goals in 15 games, nine goals for Hertha in seven duels. He hit twice three times. As last in the first leg in Cologne in the 4-0 away win. If that's not hope.