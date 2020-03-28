World
Hertha BSC examines postponement of presidential election
Hertha is considering postponing the presidential election
For the 24. The general meeting of Hertha BSC is scheduled for May, at which, among other things, the presidium should be newly elected. But because of the corona crisis, it is still in the stars whether it can actually take place.
Like the “B.Z.” reported, the meeting would currently not be possible due to the prescribed contact restrictions. And nobody really knows when the restrictions will be lifted again.
Therefore, according to the report, an alternative scenario has already been legally examined. This scenario implies that the elections will be postponed until the next general assembly in November. Until then, the Presidium headed by Werner Gegenbauer would remain in office.
If the sport break is not inconvenient
Due to the cancellation of almost all sporting events due to the corona virus, some athletes gain time – and are allowed to dream again .
Learn it like Peter Neururer!
And you think there is no good news in Times of the corona crisis? Wrong thought! We have just the right message for a new day in which you have as little direct contact with other people as possible. Take an example from Peter Neururer:
The former Bundesliga coach fights boredom during football-free time by refreshing his language skills. “My wife had the glorious idea, and this idea is really good that we can improve our knowledge of Spanish,” said the 64 – Year-old from the German Press Agency. “We study almost every afternoon. Then I wait until it gets dark again. ”
As an active person, neururists can hardly cope with boredom. “I'm already counting the flies on the wall that aren't there,” he said. Since his beloved golf course is now also closed, he plays a little with his wife in his own garden every day. Otherwise he is regularly on his motorcycle.
“It only becomes problematic when I can no longer go out. But then my Spanish skills will be so strong that in the end I can take on a job as an interpreter. ”But a job as a Spanish selection coach, for example, would not be for him. “National coach would not be my thing. I want to work with a team every day. ”
Wembley Stadium shines in green-white-red
On the evening of the canceled international match between the national football teams of England and Italy, the shone famous arch over the London Wembley Stadium in the colors green-white-red. “We don't share the field @azzurri tonight, but we stand together and united in this difficult time,” tweeted the English Football Association. On Friday, above the entrance to the legendary arena, it was also written in Italian: “We are separated. But we are together. Forza Italia “.
The Three Lions and the Squadra Azzurra had their preparations with the game for the now in the summer 2021 postponed soccer European Championship. (dpa)
Corona crisis: Reus donates 500. 00 0 Euro
Dortmund's international soccer player Marco Reus proves in the Corona crisis willingness to help and launched the “Help your Hometown” campaign. With a donation of 500. 00 0 euros he and his wife Scarlett want to help local small businesses face the financial hardship master. “Social life as we know it stands still. And that is exactly what presents small and old-established companies with huge problems. Despite their passionate work, they were unable to build up the reserves to survive weeks without customers. But these shops make every city unique. We want to help here, ”said the BVB captain on Friday in a video message on Instagram. In addition, the Dortmund native called for participation in the campaign. “I would like to encourage you to support the local businesses in your hometown. It is currently only possible together – more than ever, ”said Reus. (dpa)
Qualified athletes keep their starting places
The athletes already qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo keep their starting places for 2021. The International Olympic Committee announced this on Friday. So far 57 Percentage of athletes qualified for the Summer Games in Tokyo, which will catch up by the summer of next year due to the Corona crisis should be – an appointment has not yet been made. The athlete quota for the various sports should be maintained.
DEL selects best players at digital gala
At a digital gala, the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) on Saturday (19. 00 o'clock) the best coach and the best players of the prematurely ended season. The award should be followed live on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and MagentaSport. Due to the spread of the coronavirus was originally for the 14. The planned annual gala in Wolfsburg was canceled in March. The DEL season had been canceled before the playoffs. A master was not chosen this year. (dpa)
Formula 1 helps in the manufacture of breathing apparatus
Formula 1 offers its technological help in the fight against the corona crisis. Seven England-based teams from the premier class of motorsport or their technology departments want to assist in the manufacture and delivery of breathing apparatus. As Formula 1 announced on Friday, the racing teams have joined a cross-industry initiative in Great Britain. This is intended to support the British government.
World champion team Mercedes, Red Bull, Racing Point, Haas, McLaren, Renault and Williams are referred to as the “pit lane project”. The racing teams provide their technological know-how.
Djokovic donates for the fight against the virus
Tennis star Novak Djokovic also campaigns for the fight against the corona virus. Together with his wife Jelena, the world number one donates one million euros for medical equipment and aids in his home country Serbia through his foundation. Again 32 – yearlings on Friday said he hoped others would join his donation. “Stay positive, we'll get through this together,” wrote Djokovic on social networks.
The Swiss Roger Federer had previously announced his help. Together with his wife Mirka, the 38 – year-olds decided to spend one million Swiss Francs (approx. 944 00 0 euros) for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland. (dpa)
Dybala is slowly recovering
Football professional Paulo Dybala is with Covid after his illness – 19 on the way of Improvement. “After the strong symptoms I had a few days ago, I feel much better,” said the Argentinian on Friday from the Juventus TV fan platform from home in Turin. “Today I have no symptoms. I can move and try to train a bit again. ”
In the past few days, he quickly got tired and struggled with breathing problems. “After five minutes, I felt heavy and my muscles ached. So I had to stop. But now I and my girlfriend are better. ”
The 26 – Last year and his partner had been tested positive for the corona virus last week. Dybala was the third Juventus player to be found after defender Daniele Rugani and his French team-mate Blaise Matuidi. The virus was found.
Overall 16 Serie A players have been tested positive for the virus, including seven players from Sampdoria and others from Fiorentina, Verona, AC Milan and Atalanta. None of the players reportedly suffered from severe symptoms.
Although exit restrictions have been in effect in Italy due to the corona pandemic since March 9, football officials advise about ending the season. Juve are currently one point ahead of Lazio Rome. Twelve complete match days are still pending. (dpa)
The # Corona crisis now also affects the scheduling of the semi-finals in the #DFB Cup: The originally for the 21. and 22. April scheduled games @FCBayern against @Eintracht and @ersterfcs against @bayer 04 football will be relocated. ➡️ https://t.co/QaLoAZyVdM
– DFB-Pokal on Twitter (@dfb_pokal) https://twitter.com/DFB_Pokal/status/1243560106899447808
Virtual professional cycling races planned
In the break forced by the coronavirus pandemic, the cycling professionals move their races into the digital world. From 22. to 26. The “Digital Swiss 5” will be held in April, a series of one-day races, some of which will take place on the course planned for the Tour de Suisse. Professionals such as Lombardy winner Bauke Mollema or tour stage winner Michael Matthews use their smart trainers in their own four walls and compete against each other on the Rouvy platform. The team association Velon announced on Friday.
“We are very much looking forward to this opportunity. Our drivers are wholeheartedly involved and we are excited to see where this will lead us, ”said Enrico Poitschke, sporting director of the Bora-hansgroha racing team. In addition to the German team, Sunweb, Trek-Segafredo and Jumbo-Visma have so far confirmed their participation. The races each last one hour and are broadcast live on Swiss television. There will be three drivers per team, whose data such as heart rate, speed and power will be transmitted live.
The real Tour de Suisse is scheduled for 6th to 14. June will be held. However, the outcome is uncertain. (dpa)
Hanover's Jannes Horn also healthy again
Also the second one near Hanover 96 positive The football professional tested corona virus is healthy again. As reported by the second division club on Friday, Jannes Horn had been tested twice. So the 23 – Year-olds leave home quarantine after two weeks. Horn was on 12. March tested positive for the virus. This had previously been done at Timo Hübers. Then the entire 96 – Quarantine the team. Now everyone can 96 – professionals leave their apartments again. The players will keep fit individually in the coming week. (dpa)
Friday doubts about Bach's leadership skills
The sports committee chairman of the Bundestag, Dagmar Freitag, has criticism of IOC President Thomas Bach regarding the handling of the Corona -Crisis practiced. “In my view, Thomas Bach did not raise doubts about his leadership ability for the first time in his term,” said the SPD politician in an interview with the “Mittelbayerische Zeitung” (Friday).
“Yes his action in relation to the Russian state doping, when it became apparent that his primary goal was to quickly and completely reintroduce the Russian team into his “Olympic family” is the claim to an IOC president to represent and preserve the Olympic values, didn't do it justice. In retrospect, both will be inseparably remembered with Bach's term in office, ”said Freitag.
Bach was recently criticized because he was late in hosting an Olympic Considered publicly. Critics of the Russian doping affair had called for a crackdown. (dpa)
Finals Rhein-Ruhr 2020 suspended
The “Finals Rhein-Ruhr 2020 “in North Rhine-Westphalia will not take place on the scheduled date due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to information from the German Press Agency, the organizers wanted to officially announce this on Friday. The multi-sport event that took place in August 2019 in Berlin had a successful premiere, should be held on the first weekend in June (June 6/7) in the five cities of Düsseldorf, Duisburg, Oberhausen, Aachen and Neuss.
Overall, competitions were in 19 Sports with round 3700 Athletes planned. 16 of which should be held as German championships. In some disciplines, competitions should also count as Olympic qualifications. ARD and ZDF wanted the competitions 20 hours broadcast live. According to NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet, the state contributed four million euros to the budget for hosting the finals. (dpa)
Only they don't get to the top
Because of the Corona crisis, all World Cups for sport climbers in the bouldering discipline have been canceled for the time being. The world association IFSC announced on Friday. After the first events in bouldering – i.e. climbing difficult elements at jump height without a rope safety device – had been canceled the last time, the provisional end of the competitions in Munich on 23. and 24. May as well as in Salt Lake City and Innsbruck in June.
It is unclear whether and when the events will be rescheduled this season. A bouldering action week with events for amateur athletes should have taken place in Munich around the World Cup. This was also deleted. “There will also be a time after Corona. And we hope to be able to organize this great event, ”said organization manager Julia Zschiesche. (dpa)
Archer World Cup in Berlin canceled
The World Cup archer in Berlin has been canceled. The tournament was from 21. to 28 . Planned in June in the capital and should be the last chance to secure quota places for the now postponed Olympic Games in Tokyo. The German Schützenbund (DSB) informed on Friday about the cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The health of everyone involved is the top priority. In addition, due to the postponement of the Olympic Games, the pressure to allocate quotas for Berlin is no longer applicable, so it is logical to cancel the tournament, ”said DSB Vice President Gerhard Furnier. The World Association WA will now, in consultation with the IOC, plan criteria and dates for the quota places still to be allocated. There will be no new start for Berlin this year. Until 30. June all WA competitions are canceled, including the EM in Antalya (20. to 26. May). (dpa)
BBL still hopes for German champions
BBL managing director Stefan Holz still hopes that the German basketball champion despite the coronavirus crisis this season in e knockout round is determined. “Yes, that is our firm intention,” said Holz in an interview on “kicker.de”. “Ideally, the basis for this would be a straight table in which all teams play the same number of games and everyone has played twice against everyone.”
The Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) had decided on Wednesday , the game operation until 30. April to suspend. Then it should be advised again how it has been with the 12. March interrupted season continues.
If there is no prospect of playing games at least without spectators at the end of April, the season should be canceled as in ice hockey. “We would need the time for the outstanding games and certainly several weeks of preparation time, so the clubs would have to start training in the team by mid-May at the latest,” said Holz.
Holz does not regard the fact that numerous clubs have already taken their professionals home from the USA and some of them have canceled their contracts as a major obstacle to continuing the season. The players could get new working papers for a few weeks, said Holz. “One or the other should be happy to earn a few euros and be insured again.” (dpa)
What will become of Wimbledon?
The most important tennis tournament of the year could already be in the next week be canceled. It is currently planned for the period from 29. 6. to 12 7th, but the All England Club is aware of the situation the world is in. There will definitely be no tournament without spectators, the organizers have ruled that out. Moving to a later date is not only difficult because of the tight tournament schedule in the second half of the year, there is also only a small weather-related time window for games on grass. Maybe the cancellation of the Olympic Games helps, on the other hand, the now free period is between the 24. July and August 9 also not much later than the current one. So it doesn't look good for Wimbledon 2020.
The AELTC is continuing a detailed evaluation of all scenarios for The Championships 2020, including postponement and cancellation, as a result of the COVID – 19 outbreak. https://t.co/BjlPiyuTtf
– Wimbledon on Twitter (@wimbledon) https://twitter.com/Wimbledon/status/1242878369227833346
Barcelona cuts footballers' salary
After the failure of negotiations over one Waiver of salary with his stars FC Barcelona has the team and many employees the working time and therefore cut wages. The Spanish football champion justified the interference in the Contracts with the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Loud Spanish law allows companies to use such means in the event of force majeure to grab. Previously, the club had no professionals with superstar Lionel Messi Can reach agreement on a voluntary cut in salaries, such as Spanish Media reported.
Also the Spanish league has because of the Corona crisis game operations temporarily suspended. In addition, FC Barcelona lack the Revenue from the Champions League, sponsors and other sources such as the club museum to be able to reward his expensive ensemble. It will expects other Spanish first division clubs to follow the example of FC Barcelona Follow.
The club leaders also announced that the club's facilities has been made available to the health authorities of the Catalonia region be. Spain is one of the most violent of Covid – 19 affected countries. (dpa)