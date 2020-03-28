hertha-bsc-examines-postponement-of-presidential-election

Learn it like Peter Neururer!

And you think there is no good news in Times of the corona crisis? Wrong thought! We have just the right message for a new day in which you have as little direct contact with other people as possible. Take an example from Peter Neururer:

The former Bundesliga coach fights boredom during football-free time by refreshing his language skills. “My wife had the glorious idea, and this idea is really good that we can improve our knowledge of Spanish,” said the 64 – Year-old from the German Press Agency. “We study almost every afternoon. Then I wait until it gets dark again. ”

As an active person, neururists can hardly cope with boredom. “I'm already counting the flies on the wall that aren't there,” he said. Since his beloved golf course is now also closed, he plays a little with his wife in his own garden every day. Otherwise he is regularly on his motorcycle.

“It only becomes problematic when I can no longer go out. But then my Spanish skills will be so strong that in the end I can take on a job as an interpreter. ”But a job as a Spanish selection coach, for example, would not be for him. “National coach would not be my thing. I want to work with a team every day. ”

I think there are no questions left unanswered.