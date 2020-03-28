Ibisevic: “Suddenly we are all the same”

Captain Vedad Ibisevic from Bundesliga club Hertha BSC tries to learn positive lessons from the Corona Draw crisis. “Suddenly we're all the same. Maybe we'll take that with us in the future, ”said the 35 – Year-olds in an interview on the club's homepage on Friday. Nobody can hide from the virus. “This virus knows no nationality, no religion and no skin color.”

The 35 – Like the rest of the team, the one-year-old is with a professional due to a positive result the corona virus in domestic quarantine. Time enough to devote yourself to things that are otherwise neglected – like the family. “Because of football, I can't always spend so much time with them. Of course I'm enjoying it very intensely now, ”said the striker.

The father of three mostly plays football with his son Ismail in the garden. “In any case, at eight he is already better than I was then,” reports the former national team player of Bosnia-Herzegovina, who also fights boredom in his own four walls with gardening.

Ibisevic is particularly worried about older people like his parents in the difficult times. “We now have to protect the elderly and people with a pre-existing condition – and if that means that we simply don't leave the house for this, then we just stay at home,” the family man warned. (dpa)