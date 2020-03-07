Hertha BSC and Werder Bremen – similar concerns, different styles

Deep inside, Bremen is probably still a little in love. In love with this 37 year old who comes across objectively reserved and in the next moment again like that can be wonderfully emotional. The man's name is Florian Kohfeldt, is coach of the Bundesliga soccer club Werder Bremen and at the moment in his job, well, only moderately successful.

Kohfeldt is out with his team against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday has been eliminated from the DFB Cup, has recently suffered five defeats in a row in the Bundesliga, and his team has had four goals in their last four competitive matches. The relegation from the Bundesliga, it would be the first in exactly 40, is becoming more and more likely. But Florian Kohfeldt, the coach, is not questioned at least at Werder and in Bremen.

At Werder, they trust Florian Kohfeldt to stay in the class

In these difficult days and weeks, one Werder Grande after another is pulled out and heard about the tricky situation. Basically, everyone – whether Per Mertesacker, Klaus Allofs or Honorary President Klaus-Dieter Fischer – spoke similarly to the former manager Willi Lemke recently at Sky, who was asked whether Werder with Kohfeldt still managed to stay in the class. “I absolutely trust him,” answered Lemke. “For me, he still shows no recognizable weaknesses.”

The Werder family stands together in these difficult weeks. “You can feel an uncanny unity in the city,” says Alexander Nouri, who was once part of the Werder family himself: as a youth player, briefly as a professional, then as a player and coach of the U 23 and most recently as coach of the Bundesliga team.

Nouri, since the infamous Departure of Jürgen Klinsmann, head coach of Hertha BSC, lives with his family in Weyhe, just outside Bremen. He is still very familiar with the events at and around Werder. “The people involved are showing mutual trust. You will see where that leads, ”he says of the situation at his former club. “But this unity certainly helps.”

Nothing to laugh about: Alexander Nouri urgently needs a victory against Werder Bremen. He would use it to make his former employer … Photo: Bernd Thissen / dpa

Until the end of October 2017 Nouri was the head coach of Bremen, then he was replaced by Florian Kohfeldt. This Saturday now (15. 30 o'clock, live on Sky), fate brings the two together again in the Olympic Stadium – in a game that could become fateful for both.

“I am very sure that we will win there,” Kohfeldt announced immediately after the trophy at Eintracht. Maybe because he doesn't want to imagine the consequences of another game in Berlin. The penultimate must slowly start to score if he does not want to lose hope of relegation prematurely.

In the event of a defeat, it could be uncomfortable for Alexander Nouri

Hertha, in turn, would have the opportunity to largely get rid of the relegation worries with a win. Conversely, it could be uncomfortable if you lose. Especially for Alexander Nouri. In the press conference before the game, Hertha's coach was asked explicitly what he wanted from the special Bremen events. “Every city, every team, every situation is different,” replied Nouri. “I'm not a friend of making comparisons.”

At least both clubs with similar aspirations, with ambitions for the European Cup, started the season. The main differences are in dealing with disappointed hopes. What may be lacking in friction in the feel-good oasis Werder, Hertha had too much this season. The unrest was a constant companion of the team, and not only since Jürgen Klinsmann's teasing departure. While even many Werder fans adhere to the romantic notion that their club will make a direct return after a relegation with Florian Kohfeldt, the half-life of the head coach in Berlin is significantly shorter.

Skeptical: Coach Florian Kohfeldt has recently had little edifying things with Werder Bremen. Photo: Uwe Anspach / dpa

Hertha BSC is kind of the anti-Werder, constantly excited, actionistic and a bit erratic. Alexander Nouri is the third head coach this season from Berlin, after Ante Covic and Jürgen Klinsmann had previously tried. However, the team did not make any decisive progress. Hertha scored eight points from the first seven games of the second half of the season – ten in the previous round in the same matches under Covic.

Unlike in Bremen at Kohfeldt, Hertha has doubts about Alexander Nouri. Not just since last weekend, when the team massively interfered with its skills at the away game in Düsseldorf. The chase after the break accompanied Nouri almost motionless. He had outsourced the emotional part to goalkeeper Thomas Kraft at halftime. And he made the personnel changes during the break in coordination with the leading players. Some also say: on the recommendation of the leading players.

Love is not what Hertha BSC feels for Alexander Nouri. He owes his job to a more rational trade-off: Manager Michael Preetz wants to hire a renowned and well-known trainer in the summer to give the Big City Club project new impetus. Until then, Alexander Nouri only has to bridge the time and prevent Hertha from being seriously threatened with relegation. At least Florian Kohfeldt would probably like to have this concern at the moment.