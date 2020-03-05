hertha-bsc-and-the-search-for-a-scaffold

Since Alexander Nouri has been the head coach of Hertha BSC, a bit has changed in training design. Nouri has his squad compete for the eleven against eleven once a week. “That actually makes sense,” says Nouri: to practice tactical things, to show the players where there are spaces and how to approach the opponent.

With one of his predecessors, with Hans Meyer in the season 2003/04, the eleven-against-eleven (in Meyer's diction oilf-against-oilf) was part of the weekly schedule. Meyer usually had the supposed A-11 compete against the reservists. It's different with Nouri. It is difficult to draw conclusions about the lineup next weekend. There is a lively change, both tactically and personally. So you could say: Nouri's eleven against eleven is closely based on practice.

30 Player has used Hertha BSC so far

Because nothing is as constant at Hertha this season as the change. This affects not only the occupation of the coach position, but also that of the team. None of the 18 Bundesliga soccer teams has used as many players as Hertha this season. 30 so far. Behind it, each with 29 players Hoffenheim and Werder Bremen, Hertha's next opponent on Saturday. These numbers also show that Hertha is not doing very well this season. In the previous season Hannover 96 was the team with the most used players (32); this season 96 is in the second division.

In the past it was considered a quality certificate that a coach was out the possibilities of his squad to quickly remove a stable trunk. That has changed a little. Flexibility is required. A modern coach is expected to respond appropriately to the challenges of his opponent, not only before the game, but also in the game.

In this context, legendary, like the former Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco, is legendary once explained the stimulus-response scheme after a duel with Hoffenheim's Julian Nagelsmann, the grand master of tactical changes: “In the second round, Hoffenheim switched to 3-4-3, so that our sole ten failed to make the doubles – To put six under pressure. That's why we decided on 3-4-3 relatively quickly. Towards the end, Hoffenheim then switched to 4-3-3. We switched to 5-2-2-1. “

Since then: Alexander Nouri determines Hertha's fate. Photo: Bernd Thissen / dpa

Despite all flexibility: teams in crisis need a framework that they can hold on to when they are primarily concerned with themselves. Jürgen Klinsmann, who after his debut as Hertha coach, said that the players had to calm down a bit, “so that the boys can find each other and pick up a rhythm”. For the next game he changed the basic tactical order and made three personnel changes.

The coaches come and go, but one thing remains: the fluctuation in the team. Two thirds of the season are over, but the search for a regular elf still follows the principle of “trial and error”. Neither Ante Covic, Klinsmann nor Nouri have started the same starting line-up twice in the Bundesliga. Covic made an average of 2.2 staff changes per game, at Klinsmann it was 2.5, and since the weekend Nouri has clearly led the internal table with 4.3 changes per game.

Boyata is questionable for the game against Bremen

Against Fortuna Düsseldorf, he made seven changes, including the goalkeeper position. After the 0: 5 home defeat against 1. FC Köln a week earlier, Nouri had the feeling and the need to “change a few things”. The result was a 0-3 deficit at the break, which is why Hertha's coach changed two more in the second half. Marius Wolf and Maximilian Mittelstädt returned to the team, exactly the two players who had received a lot of criticism for their appearance against Cologne.

At eleven against eleven in training on Wednesday Nouri more or less the team that made a 3: 3 against Düsseldorf after the break last Friday after the break. Instead of Per Skjelbred, who trained individually for load control reasons, Santiago played Ascacibar and the struggling Dedryck Boyata was replaced by Niklas Stark.

Whether Boyata will be fit in time for the game against the penultimate Bremen is still questionable. “We still have a spark of hope,” said Alexander Nouri. However, the Belgian central defender would have to start training again on Thursday so that he is an option for the starting eleven on Saturday. Otherwise what happens all the time this season will happen: there will be a lively change.