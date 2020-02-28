hertha-and-klinsmann-missed-the-chance-of-being-big

Jürgen Klinsmann, again and again. Not a day when he doesn't let it thunder and hiss. His allegations against the leadership? Should and despite everything, he should have saved himself. Even if the tract that was most recently leaked – it falls back on him, the man of all or nothing. Is he right? The question goes down in the anger storm over him. The allegations are worth clarifying. Still.

But because it is the way it is, one thing can no longer be experienced: that Hertha's leadership plays with the psychological factor. With every new point of criticism Klinsmann shows how strongly he wanted and how much he wanted to be wanted. A case of unrequited affection. JK did not find the top of the club despicable, but, as the “Hertha Papers” show, felt self-despised.

Fouls bring neither Hertha nor Klinsmann forward

Now too much water has flowed down the Spree, that's for sure, but that would have been a nice move before (Lis-Angelesen-Talk): Herthas GF says, man Jürgen, we know that and how you do it hang on to the club, come back. You get a job that suits you and us.

Gone, a stupid word, says Goethe. The chance of size has been missed. From both sides. So they get stuck in small things. However, one thing can stop: that it will be badly unsportsmanlike. Because fouls do not help, Hertha does not, Klinsmann does not. They only lead to injuries. But they have to heal now. As fast as possible. Otherwise both are tragic relegations in the end.