hermes-wants-to-pay-neighbors-30-cents-for-each-parcel-accepted

The parcel service Hermes wants to reward helpful neighbors in future if they accept consignments for the actual addressees. These so-called “parcel feet” should receive remuneration as part of a pilot project in several major German cities if they regularly receive consignments, as Hermes announced on Monday. Accordingly, there should be 30 cents per parcel – regardless of which delivery service delivers the parcel.

Hermes aims to make parcel delivery, which is often perceived as difficult, more convenient . On the one hand, the package quantities are increasing steadily, on the other hand, many recipients are not at home during the day. According to Hermes, Hermes now wants to gain experience on whether “a new form of customer-friendly consolidation points” can be created.

This also harbors the potential to relieve the traffic situation and cut CO2 emissions, the company explained.

The target group of the “Paketfuxx” pilot project is therefore people who are at home regularly during the day and are interested in an “additional income flow”, as Hermes announced. In Nuremberg, the first test city, the response was so good that the service is now being extended to Berlin, Leipzig and Dresden.

Parcel recipients should be able to use a “Paketfuxx” as delivery address when ordering online . Hermes believes it is possible to offer the service to other delivery companies or online retailers if the appropriate network is successfully established. “With the PaketFuxx service, we want to become a serious alternative in the checkout process of online retailers,” explained Dennis Kollmann from Hermes. (AFP)