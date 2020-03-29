BusinessHealthScienceUncategorizedWorld
Hemophilia Treatment Market 2020 : Evolving Opportunities. Leading Players are Baxter, Grifols S.A., CSL Limited, Octapharma, Novo Nordisk A/S, Kedrion S.p.A
Hemophilia Treatment Market
Global Hemophilia Treatment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 18.69 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 28.25 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increased diagnosis of the disease and rise of prophylactic treatment is expected to drive the market growth. Few of the major competitors currently working in the hemophilia treatment market are Baxter, Grifols S.A., CSL Limited, Octapharma, Novo Nordisk A/S, Kedrion S.p.A, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Biogen, Shire, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Ferring B.V., Sanofi, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), BioMarin, and Sangamo Therapeutics. Market Definition: Global Hemophilia Treatment Market Hemophilia is a unique genetic bleeding disorder which is caused by the lack of clotting proteins present in the blood, which causes the patients suffering from it to bleed longer than usual if they suffer an injury or even bleed internally in ankles, elbows and knees. The different types of hemophilia are associated with the lack of different type of clotting factors associated with it. Segmentation: Global Hemophilia Treatment Market Hemophilia Treatment Market : By Product
- Plasma-Derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates
- Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates
- Desmopressin
- Antifibrinolytic Agents
- Hemophilia A
- Hemophilia B
- Hemophilia C
- Others
- On-Demand
- Prophylaxis
- Replacement Therapy
- Immune Tolerance Induction Therapy
- Gene Therapy
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Increased amount of patient diagnosed with hemophilia is expected to drive the market growth
- Rising use of prophylactic treatments in hemophilia patients is also expected to act as a driver for the market growth
- High cost and stringent regulations posed by the authorities is expected to restrain the market growth
- Adverse side effects of plasma treatment products is also expected to restrain the market growth
- Current and future of global hemophilia treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
