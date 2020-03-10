heiko-herrlich-succeeds-martin-schmidt

Heiko Herrlich is to lead FC Augsburg as successor of Martin Schmidt to relegation. The 48 year old was introduced on Tuesday by the Bundesliga club as a new coach and will receive from Swabian contract until 30. June 2022. “It is important that we move very closely together and collect points,” said the former Leverkusen and Regensburg coach. “In the past few years, my teams have always shown that we want to play football, play with passion and bite. These are things that Augsburg also stands for. ”

Herrlich has seven training sessions before the premiere game against VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday. “I want a team that fights passionately for points and fights,” said Herrlich.

Video 09. 03. 2020, 16: 20 Clock 00: 32 min. Augsburg releases Martin Schmidt

The Swabians had separated from Schmidt on Monday, one day after 0-2 at FC Bayern Munich, after less than a year . The Swiss had taken over the team in April 2019, the failures in the second half of the season and the appearances of the team got them Responsible. “We were very worried that we could not reach our goal because it was going in the wrong direction,” said manager Stefan Reuter.

“It was a very dangerous development to observe and the situation has come to a head, ”said Reuter. “Due to the lack of results, we decided to act.”

Reuter is satisfied with the choice of his former Dortmund team-mate. “With Heiko Herrlich, we are convinced that we have found a coach that fits the FCA perfectly,” said Reuter. “He is an absolute specialist who knows the Bundesliga as a player but also as a coach. We are therefore certain that with Heiko Herrlich we will find our way back to success. ”

Herrlich had previously trained in Leverkusen and Regensburg

“I'm looking forward to this new challenge at FCA,” said Herrlich. “I am grateful that I have the chance here as a coach to be able to work intensively with a team every day. The FCA is a reputable club with an enthusiastic environment and great fans. It is therefore a pleasure for me to be part of a club that wants to keep developing, “emphasized the former coach from Bayer Leverkusen, Jahn Regensburg and various DFB youth teams.

In den There were eight defeats in the second half of the season, the gap to relegation relegation is only five points. The new trainer has the advantage that he has already completed the difficult tasks against the top teams Dortmund, Leverkusen, Mönchengladbach and Bavaria.

Schmidt had been hired as Manuel Baum's successor eleven months ago. At the end of the season, he cheered for remaining in the class. The contract initially agreed to 2020 is extended by the non-descent to 2021.

FC Augsburg is not known for changing coaches in the Bundesliga. Despite repeated sporting concerns in the struggle to stay in the class, only five coaches have been with the Swabians since their ascent 2011 Office: Jos Luhukay, Markus Weinzierl, Dirk Schuster, Manuel Baum and Schmidt. (dpa)