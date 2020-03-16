Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market Surprising Growth| Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso, Oji Holdings Corporation, Mondi, DS Smith, International Paper, others

A comprehensive Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market Research on both global and regional sales of Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market which provides a better understanding of the present market Size, landscape, Development, status and Growth Opportunities during 2020 to 2026. The study is a mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization.

At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market key players Involved in the study are Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso, Oji Holdings Corporation, Mondi, DS Smith, International Paper, WestRock Company, Vpk Packaging Group, Georgia-Pacific, Pratt Industries, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Rengo Co., Ltd., Elsons International, SCG PACKAGING, GWP Packaging, Packaging Corporation of America, Menasha Packaging Company, LLC, Quadwall, Cheng Loong Corp., others

Heavy duty corrugated packaging market is expected to reach USD 10.39 billion by 2027 witnessing expansion at a growth rate of 5.1% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Enhanced protection and durability of the packaging products from this packaging category resulting in longer operating life cycle of these products and ensuring that the contents are safe upon reaching the end users are factors impacting the market growth in a positive manner.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market

Heavy duty corrugated packaging is the packaging category developed from corrugated cardboards and consists of three different grades based on its strength, that are single wall, double wall and triple wall of corrugated cardboards. Although, the heavy duty nature of this packaging category is not limited due to the grading of cardboards used in its production; a number of other materials are also utilized for the enhancement of its durability, strength and sustainability in a logistics life cycle such as foam, plastics, plywood, timber amongst various others.

Growth of the retail sector worldwide bodes well for the growth of heavy duty corrugated packaging market which has given rise to enhanced usage of retail logistics infrastructure and transportation of goods to a wide variety of locations and regions worldwide. Along with the growth of retail industry, high growth witnessed by the electronics industry and the improvements in their demand rate has resulted in these trends acting as drivers for the growth of heavy duty corrugated packaging market.

By Product Type (Corrugated Boxes, Octabins, High Performance Totes, Vegetable Totes, Pallets, POP Displays, Others),

Board Type (Single Wall, Double Wall, Triple Wall), Capacity (Up to 100 lbs., 100-300 lbs., Above 300 lbs.),

End Use (Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Consumer Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Healthcare, Textile, Glassware & Ceramics, Automobile, Homecare, Others),

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

