Heat Exchangers Market Size, Business Growth and Opportunities and Forecasts to 2023 New Report Insights

According to Market Study Report, Heat Exchangers Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Heat Exchangers Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Heat Exchangers Market.

The Heat Exchangers Market is estimated to be US$ 14.68 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 22.59 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2018 and 2023. This report spread across 130 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 64 tables and 39 figures are now available in this research.

Key Players- Alfa Laval (Sweden), Kelvion Holdings (Germany), Danfoss (Denmark), Xylem(US), API Heat Transfer (US), Gunter (Germany), Hindustan Dorr-Oliver (India), Chart Industries (US),Hisaka Works (Japan), Johnson Controls International (Ireland) and Others.

“Energy segment is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the heat exchangers market during the forecast period.”

The energy industry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the expansion activities across upstream and downstream processing plants across the petrochemical and oil & gas sector. Growth in the exports of crude oil supported by the increased demand for fuel and petrochemical products is a major driving force for the heat exchangers market globally.

“APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market for heat exchangers during the forecast period.“

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market for heat exchangers, in terms of value during the forecast period. China and India are two major markets for heat exchangers in Asia Pacific. The growth in the commercial building & construction industry, high-end real estate, and energy-saving policies are likely to drive the demand for heat exchangers in China and India.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 –55%, Tier 2 –27%, and Others –18%

By Designation: C level –36%, Director level –18%, and Others –46%

By Region: North America –20%, Europe –20%, APAC–37%, Middle East & Africa – 15%, and South America – 8%

Competitive Landscape of Heat Exchangers Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Emerging Companies

2.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

2.5 Business Strategy Excellence

3 Market Ranking of Key Players, 2018

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launch

4.2 Expansion

4.3 Acquisition

Research Coverage:

This report covers the heat exchangers market, in terms of value and forecasts its market size until 2024. The report includes the market segmentation based on type (shell & tube, plate & frame, air-cooled, and others), end-use industry (chemical, energy, HVACR, food & beverage, power generation, pulp & paper, and others), material (Steel and Non-Steel), and region (APAC, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa, and South America). The regions have been further segmented based on key countries into the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, the UK, France, Russia, Italy, Sweden, Turkey, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil.