Healthcare Fraud analytics Market Prospects & Upcoming Trends and Opportunities Up to 2028

Health care fraud is defined as criminal deception intended to result in financial gain during drug manufacturing, quality of the product, medical practice, and health insurance. Health care fraud practice involves healthcare plans of the government, defrauding insurance company, company and consumer party etc. Currently, different data mining practices are adopted by leading life sciences companies to avoid these fraudulent activities.

The descriptive analytics segment dominated the healthcare fraud analytics market in 2020

The market is segmented based on solution type, delivery model, application, and end operator. Based on the solution type, the descriptive analytics segment accounted for the major share of the market in 2020. Descriptive analytics forms the base for the effective application of analytical or prescriptive analytics. Hence, these analytics use the basics of expressive analytics and mix them with additional sources of data in order to produce meaningful insights.

Key market competitors:

The Global healthcare fraud detection market is combined and competitive in nature. Main players in this market comprise IBM Corporation (US), Optum (US), SAS Institute (US), Change Healthcare (US), EXL Service Holdings (US), Cotiviti (US), Wipro Limited (India), Conduent (US), HCL (India), Canadian Global Information Technology Group (Canada), DXC Technology Company (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), LexisNexis Group (US), and Pondera Solutions (US).

Market segmentation

Global Healthcare fraud analytics market, by Solution Type

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Global Healthcare fraud analytics market, by Selivery model

On-premise

On-demand

Global Healthcare fraud analytics market, by application

Insurance Claims Review

Postpayment Review

Prepayment Review

Healthcare fraud analytics market, by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market scope:

The “Global healthcare fraud analytics market analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare fraud analytics market with a focus on the global market trend. The report objects to provide an overview of global healthcare fraud detection market with detailed market segmentation by delivery model, component, type, application, end user, and geography. The global healthcare fraud detection market is expected to observer high growth during the forecast period.

Table of content:

Chapter1: Market introduction

Chapter2: Objectives of the Study

Chapter3: Global healthcare fraud analytics market by players

Chapter4: Market segmentation

Chapter5: healthcare fraud analytics Market by application

Chapter6: healthcare fraud analytics Market by region

Chapter7: healthcare fraud analytics Market by type

Chapter8:healthcare fraud analytics Market scope

Chapter9: Globalization & Trade

Chapter10: Market Overview

Chapter11: Global Market forecast through 2028