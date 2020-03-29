BusinessHealthScienceUncategorizedWorld
Trending
Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) Market 2020 : Evolving Opportunities. Leading Players are HORIBA, Ltd., BD., bioMérieux, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Meridian Bioscience
Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) Market
�
- Based on product, the healthcare-associated infection (HAI) market is segmented into consumables, and analyzers/instruments.
- Based on pathogens, the healthcare-associated infection (HAI) market is segmented into viral, bacterial, and fungal. Bifurcations on the basis of treatment are sterilization, chemical, and radiation.
- Based on the type of infections, healthcare-associated infection (HAI) market is segmented into urinary tract infections, surgical site infections, hospital-acquired pneumonia, bloodstream infections, gastrointestinal infections, respiratory infections and other healthcare-associated infections.
- Segmentation on the basis of diagnostics test in the healthcare-associated infection (HAI) market is traditional diagnostics, molecular diagnostics.
- Healthcare-associated infection (HAI) market has also been segmented based on the end use into hospitals, clinics, ASCs, others.
�