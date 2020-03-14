health-minister-spahn-writes-alarm-letter-to-clinics

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn has called on all clinics to prepare themselves for the treatment of many patients with the new corona virus. “Please postpone operations and interventions that can be planned now,” wrote the CDU politician to the managing directors of the hospitals on Friday. Spahn also asked if possible to employ retired students and staff and train them now.

Spahn warns of the situation in Corona virus as in Italy

Spahn explains in the letter: “A decision of this immediate scope has probably not yet been made for hospital operations in the Federal Republic of Germany.” He was aware of the consequences this would have for employees and patients. The minister reiterated the federal and state's commitment that economic consequences would be offset so that no hospital would go into deficit.

The tone of the letter is alarming. Spahn warns that the coronavirus epidemic can “push the health system to its limits and beyond”. This is shown by the example of Italy, where one of the richest regions in Europe is overwhelmed.

“There, due to a lack of ventilation and intensive care capacity, there has been triage and allocation.” In plain language: The beds there are not enough for everyone. Doctors have to choose who needs treatment the most.

In fact, doctors have often reported the terrible conditions in the hospitals of northern Italy in the past few days. The beds in the intensive care units are occupied. The death rate of the Covid – 19 – Sick people in the northern Italian region of Lombardy are therefore more than twice as high as in the rest of Italy.

Then Spahn counts again – with boldings – the points that are important to him:

"Postpone operations and interventions that can be planned now."

"plan now the commitment of the doctors, nursing staff and the other necessary personnel, which is necessary to treat people in need of intensive care, so that the endurance of the intensive care and ventilation beds in your clinics is strengthened."

"Please plan now, if possible recourse to students and staff who are already retired and if possible train them now."

In fact, M Medical students across Germany today email from their universities. In southern Germany, for example, it looked like this:

“Dear students of human medicine,

I would like to ask you for your help, based on personal reports from colleagues from northern Italy we can now prepare for very specific crisis scenarios in Germany and with us at the university clinic. One of the scenarios is based on limited human resources in patient care. If this situation should arise, each of you could help with different functions in treating our Ensure patients.

Please send me a short email if you are willing in principle to help. You are under no obligation to do so, but we can contact you quickly in an emergency. Ultimately, each of us and our relatives can rely on this help at some point. Please provide us with your full name, email address and mobile phone number.

Thank you in advance for your willingness! “

Spahn continues in the letter:

"Check now the (…) equipment of your clinics with regard to the possibility of a significant expansion of intensive care of ventilated Covid-19 patients."

"Check now the possibility of creating additional intensive care and ventilation options in your clinics to prevent a large attack of ventilated Covid-19 to treat patients."

At the end of his letter, Spahn assures the clinic managers that all of them tandem economic consequences are “balanced” by the federal government. Spahn also promises a bonus for each additional provisionally created intensive care bed.

Spahn closes with the words: “I beg you in conclusion about two things in this difficult time: your trust and your help. “

Spahn was also active on another front, however, to point to an even bigger outbreak at Covid – 19 – Diseases to be prepared: The federal government ordered at a specialist company in Lübeck 10. 000 Ventilators for hospitals.

Stefanie Stoff-Ahnis, board member of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds, told the dpa: “The clinics can rely on the fact that statutory health insurance is also at their side when it comes to coronavirus-related additional expenditure.” In order to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, free intensive capacities were absolutely essential, and it was right to cancel operations that could be planned. For the concrete implementation of the financing questions, please talk to the Ministry of Health and the hospital company (DKG).

The DKG stated that the clinics would of course respond to the request to withdraw patient treatments from the coming week – as far as medically justifiable. This makes capacities for the care of severely affected Covid – 19 – Available to patients and all other acute treatment needs. Everything must now be done to maintain the existence and the ability of the clinics to work, said DKG President Gerald Gass Ensure the liquidity of the hospitals. The central procurement and distribution of protective equipment and medical devices must be regulated quickly. This also applies to childcare for medical and nursing staff for school and daycare closings. As of the end of last year, the statutory health insurance funds had around 19, 8 billion euros in financial reserves. Operatively they were 2019 for the first time since 2015 slipped into the minus. The bottom line was a deficit of 1.5 billion euros after a surplus of two billion euros in the previous year. (with dpa)