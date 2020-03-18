Health Insurance Exchange Market Size and Analysis by leading Players with its Application and Type by 2025

Health Insurance Exchange Market 2020 Industry report gives a brief summary of definitions, applications, types and leading key players/manufacturers of Health Insurance Exchange industry. It provides complete, professional, and extensive analysis of Health Insurance Exchange market. key trends, market drivers, standardization, deployment models, challenges, opportunities, circumstances and business competition design is also discussed in the report. The key players covered in this study Accenture, CGI, Deloitte, IBM, Infosys, MAXIMUS, Oracle, Xerox, Connecture, Cognosante, hCentive, Hexaware Technologies, HP, KPMG, Microsoft, Noridian Healthcare Solutions.

Health insurance exchange (HIX) is a kind of organizations in each state through which people can purchase health insurance. People can purchase health insurance that complies with the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA, known colloquially as “Obamacare”) at ACA health exchanges, where they can choose from a range of government-regulated and standardized health care plans offered by the insurers participating in the exchange.

This report focuses on the global Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Services

Software

Hardware

Market segment by Application, split into

Government Agencies

Third Party Administrators (TPAs)

Health Plans or Payers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Health Insurance Exchange market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The vast market research data included in the study is the result of extensive primary and secondary research activities. Surveys, personal interviews, and inputs from industry experts form the crux of primary research activities and data collected from trade journals, industry databases, and reputable paid sources form the basis of secondary research. The report also includes a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, with the help of information collected from market participants operating across key sectors of the market value chain. A separate analysis of macro- and micro-economic aspects, regulations, and trends influencing the overall development of the market is also included in the report.

Scope of Report:

