Mr. Sidka, have you already met Alexander Nouri in Berlin?

No.

When was the last time you spoke to him?

When he was a coach at VfB Oldenburg. I used to sit on Sport1 as a co-commentator for the Oldenburg vs Meppen game. Before I met Alex to get some information about the current VfB team. Since he was very open.

Nouri said that you had brought him to the pros as a trainer at Werder Bremen. Does this coincide with your memory?

I'm pretty sure he's a Game under me.

He says in the UI Cup.

Yes that's true. Back then it was an important game to get into the Europa Cup. Back then we had …

… for the season 1998 / 99…

… some young players in the squad. Not only Alex, also Timo Schultz was there, the current U – 19 – trainer at St. Pauli's, Christoph Dabrowski, also Razundara Tjikuzu. There were guidelines from the club management to let many young players train with them. But then you stand there as a coach, have 33 players in the squad and can no longer do any efficient training . This does not help anyone.

Did you notice Nouri as a special talent?

He was a good technician, but still incredibly young, only 18 or 19 Year old. Should I tell you how it was with me at this age?

Gladly!

When I was able to train with Hertha for the first time at Hertha with the Bundesliga team, the professionals literally took me through the air hewn. “You have to play faster,” they said. “How then?” I asked. “If I accept the ball, it will be gone.” – “You have to know where you want to play first.” I stopped the ball and then looked, but it was too late. With 17 I am in a friendly against Hessen Kassel at the level of 2: 1 for Erwin Hermandung. 20 Minutes later we were 2: 3 behind. I had to go down and Hermandung came back to the field for me. Our trainer Fifi Kronsbein then said about me: “I never want to see him here again.”

But he didn't

with 18, 19 I played for Hertha in the second team, but at least I was allowed to train with the professionals. That was great for me. Otherwise I would never have made the jump. I always say: You have to be lucky in football. And I did. So I just 18 came to my first Bundesliga games.

Alexander Nouri came to Hertha in November, since Jürgen Klinsmann's resignation is head coach. Photo: Andreas Gora / dpa

Alexander Nouri was not so lucky. He never played in a Bundesliga game and was sent by your successor Felix Magath to Werders U 23. Did you still follow his path?

Only when he became a coach in Oldenburg . At the club that I still played for at the end of my career, where I was a player coach and coach.

Am Your two former clubs Hertha and Werder meet on Saturday. Both are in the relegation battle. To whom do you feel more emotionally connected?

This is a very difficult question. Really very difficult. Hertha is the club I went to as a child. I was at the scandal against Bielefeld in the Olympic Stadium, I was also there against 1. FC Köln when there was the highest visit in Bundesliga history.

At that time, far more than that officially 88 075 spectators were in the stadium.

These were rather 100 000. I was sitting in the Oberring, right next to the marathon gate. It was so crowded that you could hardly move. If someone wanted to go to the toilet – no chance. We always came to the stadium for free. We made the tickets ourselves.

How that?

The tickets were slightly reddish. So we got a blotter in the same color, neatly labeled and perforated the corner with a needle so that the folder could tear it off.

And your connection to Werder?

I am still often in the Weser Stadium today. It's just something special. For what seems like ten years Werder has almost only played against relegation, but when it comes to everything, the stadium is like a wall behind the team. But to come back to your question: I’m also wondering who I’m for. A few years ago Hertha led Bremen 3-1 a quarter of an hour before the end. When the 3: 3 fell, I was happy. “Well”, I thought, “maybe I'm a little more for Werder.” I have 29 lived in Bremen for years, as a player at Werder not only experienced a beautiful but also a formative time. Both clubs are very close to my heart.

Are you seriously worried about the club?

I don't want to say anything about the current situation. No one needs my comments.

Why not?

I still know Werder very well. I wanted to bring Frank Baumann, who is now sports director, to Werder as a player when I was a coach there. Then he came a year later. And Marco Bode…

… the head of the supervisory board…

… scored the goals during my time as a coach. I know how much they are under pressure now. It has to do with respect. Both clubs now need absolute rest. Outside comments – that just doesn't help.