“Have to expect that the capacities are insufficient”
RKI boss warns of dramatic conditions in clinics
According to the assessment of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) , Lothar Wieler, threatens the German health system to its limits in the corona crisis to get. “We have to expect that the capacity will not be sufficient , of course,” said Wieler of the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”. With a view to the comparatively low death rate in Germany, the epidemic expert warned of illusions: This is mainly due to the fact that a lot is tested in Germany.
Conditions like in Italy are also possible in Germany, warned Wieler. “We cannot rule out the fact that we also have more patients than ventilation places in this country.”
The fact that the coronavirus pandemic in Germany is relatively mild compared to other countries is also due to those affected by the virus infection Patients, the RKI chief emphasized. “Initially, people in Germany were primarily affected who were not among the risk groups, because many transmission chains were connected to skiing holidays, for example. If more transmissions take place in old people's homes or hospitals, there is a fear that the proportion will increase.”
A quick return to normality is seen by Wieler as the wrong way out of the crisis. “From a medical point of view, I want us all to go through the spatial distance as long as possible,” he said. Germany is “still at the beginning of the wave”. People should “take the pandemic very seriously,” warned the RKI boss. (AFP)
Air Force brings patients from France
The Bundeswehr gets more Covid – 19 – patients from abroad to Germany for treatment. The Airbus A 310 MedEvac, the flying intensive care unit of the Air Force, started on Sunday from Wunstorf in the direction of Strasbourg, from there to Stuttgart to fly. The seriously ill French would then be cared for in the Bundeswehr hospital in Ulm, the Ministry of Defense said. “France now needs our help. And of course we stand by our friends, ”said Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU). She had therefore agreed with her French counterpart Florence Parly to take over the patients.
On Saturday the Air Force had already picked up six patients in Italy and to North Rhine-Westphalia -Westphalia brought . In contrast to Italy, German clinics currently have sufficient capacities to care for people who suffer from lung disease and who require artificial respiration. As a spokesman for the Air Force reported on Sunday, another flight to Bergamo in northern Italy is planned soon.
We are with our French friends. With my counterpart @florence_parly I have agreed that our Luftwaffe seriously ill #COVID 19 – Bringing patients from France to our # Bundeswehr hospitals for treatment. Together we are stronger!
Klaus Wowereit's partner is dead. Jörn Kubicki died of heart failure – as a result of COPD and a Covid – 19-Illness.
Pope calls “Sunday of tears”
With a view to that The magnitude of the corona pandemic has Pope Francis called for a “Sunday of tears”. In a church service in his Santa Marta residence, he wooed sympathy for the suffering of those affected from the viral disease. Even Jesus was not ashamed to cry at the illness and death of a friend. The mass, in which only a few close Pope employees participated, was broadcast on the Internet.
Francis said he was thinking of “the many People who cry: Isolated people, people in quarantine, lonely old people, patients in hospital and in therapy, the parents who, because they are not paid a salary, foresee that they will not be able to feed their children. Many people cry, “said the Pope literally. “We want to accompany them from the heart, and it will not hurt us to cry a little, like the Lord cried for all his people.”
The Pope further said: “Today, in the face of a world that is suffering so much, in the face of so many people who are suffering from the consequences of this pandemic, I ask myself: Am I able to cry as Jesus certainly will and how he is doing it now? ”He asked for“ the grace to cry ”. For everyone, today should be “a Sunday of tears.”
On Friday evening, Francis had the blessing in an historically unprecedented gesture on the empty St. Peter's Square “Urbi et orbi” donated and thus set an example in the global corona pandemic. (KNA)
The Beatles – before and after the curfew
A nice tweet from London that the Consequences of curfews humorously depicts of Beatles record covers . The left photo is from the red album with tracks from 1962 to 1966 . The right shows the cover of the blue album with titles from 1967 to 1970 . There are a couple of years in between.
Coronavirus spreads rapidly in Moscow
In the Russian capital Moscow the number of confirmed corona infections increases rapidly. More than 1000 People would have been infected with the highly contagious virus Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday. “The situation in connection with the expansion has reached a new dimension .” Most of the corona cases in Russia are in the metropolis of Moscow . Nationwide, more than 1500 Cases known.
In Moscow, the virus has so far been detected in six people who have died, according to the authorities of the agency Interfax With. “Please take care of yourself,” Sobjanin appealed. Among the infected are also 13 Children.
To curb the spread, shopping centers, restaurants, bars and larger parks have been closed since Saturday. “Most Muscovites also listened to the recommendations of the authorities and stayed at home,” said the mayor. Significantly fewer passengers than usual would have sat in subways, buses, trains and taxis.
Nevertheless, many people were traveling without sufficient Keep your distance. Others would have met friends outside, Sobjanin said. Also about 20 percent of Muscovites aged over 65 years would have been contrary to the requirements leave her apartment. Sobjanin referred to cell phone data. “Dear friends, you are in danger.” (Dpa)
The British prime minister himself is infected with the corona virus. In an emotional letter Boris Johnson attuned the nation to hard times.
Post has emergency plan for restricted delivery
The According to a newspaper report, Deutsche Post has drawn up an emergency plan in the event that further restrictions arise as a result of the corona virus crisis. The “Emergency Planning Operation Covid – 19 “ list on 20 Pages on which delivery work in quarantine areas could be reported by the “ Welt am Sonntag “according to the preliminary report.
Accordingly, in “closed areas” only registered mail would be sent in extreme situations . In such a case, so-called postal privileges such as government agencies, the judiciary, the Bundeswehr and health facilities would also receive further mail. (Reuters)
Wife of Canada's Prime Minister recovered
The wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau , has the lung disease Covid – 19 overcome. “I feel so much better and have received the all clear from my doctor and the Ottawa Health Department” , she wrote on Saturday ( Local time) on Facebook. She urged her compatriots to stay at home to prevent the spread of the novel corona virus. Instead of meeting directly, one should use the social networks.
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau announced a good two weeks ago that she had tested positive for the novel corona virus after a trip to London. She had announced that she would remain in isolation. But she feels good and has only mild symptoms. Justin Trudeau then announced that he would isolate himself and work from home even though he had no symptoms.
Sophie wrote on Facebook Grégoire Trudeau now: “I firmly believe that science AND compassion will bring us through this crisis.” That means that one obey the regulations and stay at home for the time being. “These are challenging times. I know it is not easy to be alone – we are all social beings – me included! ”
Canada has become scarce 5500 infections registered, more than 60 People died of the disease, as from the data of Johns Hopkins University emerges. (dpa)
When we get through this, we will be stronger because we will have had each other's backs, “Sophie Grégoire Trudeau says on social media as she announces she has been given a clean bill of health by medical professionals.
Catholic Church plans Easter without services
for the first time in its history the Catholic Church in Germany is planning a Easter without church services . The corona crisis has led to a ban – at least in the event that believers gather on site. “But we will also be able to offer many services via the modern media,” promised the chairman of the German Bishops' Conference, Georg Bätzing, in one Interview with the German press agency. “I am very confident that the spark of joy will also pass.”
The church wants to meet the ban on worship with creativity, said the Bishop of Limburg. “We are now practicing new forms of communication.” Pastors skyped and emailed and participated in helper services. The wave of solidarity in society is “wonderful”, said the 58 – year-olds. “Hopefully after the crisis we will remember who the” heroes of everyday life “are.” (Dpa)
Olympic Games in Tokyo probably in July 2021
The Summer Olympics in Tokyo canceled for this year should follow Reports from Japan and the USA expected on 23. July 2021 opened become. The closing ceremony is said to increase on August 8th. The because of the Coronavirus pandemic games were originally canceled for the 24. July to August 9 2020.
The International Olympic Committee and the Organizers in Tokyo had agreed on this date, wrote the “New York Times ”. The Japanese television broadcaster NHK relied on information the organizing committee, according to which the summer date is preferred as an option. The Paralympics would therefore be from 24. August to September 5. However, there was no official confirmation.
“The games are supposed to take place in the summer, so we should take a time between June and Think September, ”quoted the Japanese news agency Kyodo Japan former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori, President of the Organizing committees.
According to the report by the Japanese TV broadcaster NHK hopes the Tokyo Organizing Committee after consulting the IOC and the Metropolitan government in Tokyo to make a decision by the end of the week
The IOC had a conference call on Thursday with the 33 international sports associations among other things about a new date for the Advice on Tokyo Olympics. The newly founded task force also had on Thursday started work. The working group with the official name “Tokyo 2020 Task Force restart “is round 30 members large and is owned by Mori
Some sports associations had suggested Olympics in the spring to keep away from the summer heat. (dpa)
Greens demand more protection for victims of the corona crisis
The Greens call for special state welfare for socially weak groups in times of the corona crisis. Right now, the victim protection guarantee t and in many places must be expanded at short notice, according to a list of demands from top representatives of the North Rhine-Westphalian Greens – State parliamentary group. You are requesting a “Protective shield for social infrastructure” .
In the paper that the German press agency in Dusseldorf, among other things, is required to expand the space available for women's shelters – for example in vacant youth hostels, holiday apartments and mother -Children's homes. Experts assumed that the risk for women to become victims of domestic violence is currently three to four times higher than usual. Even children and adolescents from difficult backgrounds have hardly any places in this situation to escape at least for a few hours .
“The far-reaching measures with daycare and school closings as well as bans on contact also go hand in hand with psychological and social effects “, warn the Greens. This applies not only to family coexistence in a confined space. People with mental health problems are particularly at risk in isolation. For many people without a home, showers, soup kitchens and sleeping places were also closed.
A package of measures was therefore required to support the municipalities and social organizations, to ensure sufficient supply offers. Pastoral care, video and telephone advice should now be expanded and financially secured.
In addition, many expectant mothers were currently concerned about The Greens underline without having to release their partner. In their view, maternity hospitals should allow an accompanying person as long as there are no serious reasons not to do so. (dpa)
Gabriel accuses EU of failure in the corona crisis
Ex-Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has accused the European Union of failing to deal with the Corona crisis. “ Obviously we have a good weather EU , because in the biggest test since it was founded it has so far failed completely,” said the ex- SPD boss in the ZDF political magazine “Berlin direct”. “The worst part was certainly that at the beginning even we Germans were not ready to provide aids where people already fell and died in rows, namely to northern Italy.”
Gabriel asked the question whether it would have been so dramatic if Germany instead 156 billion euros in new debts 166 would have taken billions – and then 10 billion would have provided the Italians and Spaniards as first aid. “The two countries would probably have us 100 years if we had done that. So they will remember that it is not their neighbors who help them – but the Chinese. “Now it is so that Germany gives the impression that it is acting in the same way as America -” and not just we in Germany, but every European country, namely: My nation first! We think of ourselves, not of the neighbors. “
Gabriel also threw the USA claims to have missed opportunities. “Imagine if we had an American president who would give a speech and say: We are now putting all of America's strengths into the manufacture of medical devices, respirators, and auxiliary materials – for our own population, but also for everyone who needs help. What a signal that would have been sent out by the old great Western leadership, America! “Instead, you can see today how the two big countries, the USA and China, stocked up on conspiracy theories.
Gabriel was until 2017 SPD boss, until 2018 Foreign Minister and until November 2019 Member of the Bundestag. (dpa)
Laschet now wants standards for return to normality
The North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) has already asked to think about a strategy for a future relaxation of the restrictions in the Corona crisis. “The sentence that it is too early to think about an exit strategy is wrong,” Laschet wrote in a guest article in the newspaper “Welt am Sonntag”. “ Now is the time to develop standards for the return to social and public life so that this decision can also be made using transparent criteria. “
Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) had said on Thursday that it was“ not the time ”at the moment to talk about easing the situation measures taken in the fight against the coronavirus. Laschet emphasized on Saturday evening in the program “ZDF special” that one thing was clear: “You cannot speculate about the end of the measures now.” End of April, after Easter is the time when this should be examined. “And until then everyone has to abide by the rules.”
Laschet also emphasized in the guest post that it was “no all-clear” . “We have to effectively enforce contact minimization, we have to protect particularly vulnerable groups in particular, we have to test more and faster, we have to create more capacities for the intensive care of the seriously ill and we have to continue our research efforts to develop treatment methods and vaccines. But he also warned: “We must already take a look at the time when the rigid measures are beginning to take effect.” (Dpa)
Government wants to accelerate the procurement of protective masks
In the corona crisis, the federal government is trying according to a media report that Accelerate the procurement of protective masks and gowns . “Welt am Sonntag” reports, citing the Federal Ministry of Health, that it has started a so-called open house procedure . The procedure differs from classic public procurement law and should lead to business more quickly : Accordingly, there are no negotiations, so it could go faster. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) told the newspaper that it offers “fair, fixed prices for everyone who comes from Germany and abroad Supplying protective masks and protective gowns abroad. ”
According to the report, companies that respond to the offer must have at least 25 00 0 pieces of egg Deliver one of the two products, guarantee a minimum standard and be responsible for delivery.
“We want doctors, nurses and everyone who works in the healthcare sector , protect as best as possible, “Spahn told the” Welt am Sonntag “. “That is why we as a federal government procure medical protective equipment from all over the world and supply it to all federal states and statutory health insurance associations.”
In the fight against the corona virus there is always criticism in Germany that there is not enough protective equipment for doctors and nurses. Spahn had admitted on Thursday that the procurement of protective equipment was not easy. “Masks have been delivered every day for the past few days,” he emphasized. (dpa)
In the United States, the number of people with coronavirus is increasing. More than 2000 are already dead. Nevertheless, the president does not consider drastic measures necessary.
Daily mirror
Coronavirus-infected baby dies in Illinois
in the state of Illinois the death of a baby infected with the coronavirus is examined. In connection with the disease Covid – 19 so far The baby's state health department said in a statement on Saturday (local time) that no baby had yet died. A “comprehensive investigation” should clarify the exact cause of death, it said. The deceased child was younger than one year .
The risk group for the coronavirus includes all people with a weakened immune system, the chronically ill, the elderly and pregnant women. In Illinois were 85 percent of the dead 60 years or older. However, the health authority pointed out that the disease could take a severe course in people of all ages.
According to the Federal Center for Health Education, the The course of the disease in children is often less pronounced than in adults. However, severe courses would also occur, especially in younger children. (dpa)
Scholz rejects loosening for economic reasons
Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) has in the Debate on the measures imposed during the Corona crisis is not advised to “link easing to economic issues”. “The restrictions are very massive. But it is a matter of life and death ”, said the Vice Chancellor to the“ Bild am Sonntag ”. “I oppose any of these cynical considerations that people have to put up with death to keep the economy going . I consider such considerations unbearable. ”
When public life can start again bit by bit will depend solely on“ how good we are able to slow the spread of the virus so that our health system can cope with it ”. Scholzsagte: “First of all, we have to wait and see what effect the measures will have. To the 20. Hopefully you will know more about April. ”Now it is a matter of“ that we all abide by the rules, keep our distance and slow down the contagion ”. (dpa)
The test capacities in Berlin are poor. You hear horror stories. Harald Martenstein recommends following a specific example. A gloss.
Daily mirror
France also reports increased deaths
In France within a day 319 other people died as a result of an infection with the coronavirus. So the total number is 2314, inform the health authorities. The number of infected is within 24 hours on 37. 575 from 32. 964 gone up. (Reuters)
Meuse: So far more than 160. 00 0 German vacationers brought back
According to Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) are so far more than because of the coronavirus pandemic . 00 0 Germans were brought back from abroad. On Saturday evening he thanked everyone involved in the short message service Twitter who would have worked “incredibly hard” on it. Maas appealed to those who remained abroad: “Please be patient if we have not been able to help you yet.”
The Federal Government appreciates the number of those willing to return, mostly holidaymakers, to about 200. 00 0. “We will continue,” tweeted Maas. It is the largest return campaign in the history of the Federal Republic. (AFP, Tsp)
We already have about 160. 00 0 Germans returned from abroad. Thank you all, especially at @AA_SicherReisen and in the foreign agencies who work incredibly hard for it. We continue. Please be patient if we have not been able to help you. #COVID 19
