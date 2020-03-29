“have-to-expect-that-the-capacities-are-insufficient”

RKI boss warns of dramatic conditions in clinics

According to the assessment of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) , Lothar Wieler, threatens the German health system to its limits in the corona crisis to get. “We have to expect that the capacity will not be sufficient , of course,” said Wieler of the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”. With a view to the comparatively low death rate in Germany, the epidemic expert warned of illusions: This is mainly due to the fact that a lot is tested in Germany.

Conditions like in Italy are also possible in Germany, warned Wieler. “We cannot rule out the fact that we also have more patients than ventilation places in this country.”

The fact that the coronavirus pandemic in Germany is relatively mild compared to other countries is also due to those affected by the virus infection Patients, the RKI chief emphasized. “Initially, people in Germany were primarily affected who were not among the risk groups, because many transmission chains were connected to skiing holidays, for example. If more transmissions take place in old people's homes or hospitals, there is a fear that the proportion will increase.”

A quick return to normality is seen by Wieler as the wrong way out of the crisis. “From a medical point of view, I want us all to go through the spatial distance as long as possible,” he said. Germany is “still at the beginning of the wave”. People should “take the pandemic very seriously,” warned the RKI boss. (AFP)