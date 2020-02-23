has-hamburg-berlin-rushed-to-digitize?

On this Sunday, the Hamburgers elect a new citizenry and a look at the election programs of the parties fighting for votes shows where the interests of the Hanseatic people are and where the great tasks of the future can be found: It is about the digitization of the city , the modernization of transport and energy systems. But where does Hamburg stand in these areas? The editors of the Tagesspiegel's background services have analyzed this.

Digitization: a pioneer

Hamburg is considered Germany's digital pioneer – the rankings speak a clear language: at the “Capital of Innovation Award” of the European Union Commission, the city-state was chosen approximately in the top 12 last year. For the industry association Bitkom, Hamburg is the “smartest city in Germany”. Large media houses, start-ups and research institutions – they all feel at home in the time-honored brick buildings. Hamburg plays an important role as a media and digital location. Google, Facebook and Dropbox maintain their German headquarters here.

With Xing one of the most successful digital companies in Germany comes from the Hanseatic city, with the Otto Group a major player in the field of e-commerce. SAP, Adobe or IBM are also present at Alster and Elbe with branches. Jimdo, Smaato and mytaxi were founded in Hamburg.

While other federal states are still working on their first digital papers, Hamburg is already laying out the revised version of its first plan from the year 2015 in front. Here, “digital spaces” were defined across government boundaries, in which all actors must travel together. These areas concern areas such as energy, education, health or social issues.

A special governance structure helps with the implementation of the projects. In the Senate Chancellery there is an “IT Global Fund” filled with 105 annually, the authorities and Can tap departments for digital projects. In this way, the mayor's office keeps an overview and can intervene to control digitization. Work in the office for IT and digitization based in the Senate Chancellery 2018 120 employees. These are structures that some experts would like to see at the federal level.

Together with other northern German federal states, Hamburg has another trump card: The 2004 founded public IT service provider Dataport. Having your own developer house can help with digitizing administration. The most successful project in this regard is probably the cooperation project “child's play for child benefit”: parents can provide information on the birth in one go, give their child a legal name, have the birth registered at the registry office, order birth certificates and apply for child benefit. A project that has won several awards.

Traffic: traffic jam capital

It feels like Berlin, but actually Hamburg: Germany's traffic jam capital. In no other metropolis do drivers lose so much time on their way to their destination – 131 hours a year, one of them Survey of the navigation provider Tomtom. When it came out during the election campaign that the city wanted to steer traffic away from particularly polluted routes on some streets with a kind of red traffic light, the excitement was correspondingly great. But the Hanseatic city also has another side.

Nowhere else does the future of mobility play such an important role as in Hamburg. In summer, an autonomous shuttle bus will bring passengers to their destination in HafenCity. Drones with tissue samples are already flying back and forth between hospitals when things have to go fast. Volkswagen has made the city its future laboratory and launched the Moia electric ridesharing service. The Hamburger Verkehrsverbund (HVV) is expanding its Ioki on-demand driving service, which can be booked via the app. The first automated S-Bahn line of Deutsche Bahn is set to roll 2021.

Hard to believe from a Berlin perspective, but Hamburg is the traffic jam capital in Germany. Photo: Markus Scholz / dpa

A test track for robot cars attracts worldwide attention – on normal roads. Technicians are currently equipping dozens of traffic lights and bridges with sensors. This creates an “intelligent infrastructure” – so that autonomously driving cars can communicate with their surroundings. Around 70 such projects are currently running in Hamburg. And that is part of it too: At around 420 places in the city soon more than 2000 Thermal imaging cameras collect anonymous traffic data in real time.

On the one hand, this is intended to improve traffic planning and, on the other hand, to give citizens, urban businesses and private companies access to a large data pool. “With us people tend to ask why now? 'Or when can I use it?'” When it comes to new forms of mobility, says Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD). What he doesn't say: In Hamburg has long since become a gag to bet on whether the next passing Moia shuttle will be without passengers again.

Energy: Many smart approaches

“Smart” and “digital”, the two words can also be found in Hamburg's energy world. Current example: The municipal network operator Stromnetz Hamburg is installing from this month 1000 Smart Meter Gateways, which should help to better match the power consumption to the fluctuating power supply – for example by charging electric cars in phases with a lot of wind and solar power. Round 100. 000 Customers are to be equipped with the new measuring systems.

Bergedor f is a district on the outskirts of the Hanseatic city, but an internationally known pioneer in the field of digitization of energy supply in terms of climate protection. Together with the cities of Helsinki and Nantes, Hamburg-Bergedorf forms the top group of the smart city initiative “Mysmartlife”, which is supported by the research and innovation program “Horizon 2020 “is funded by the EU. Among the objectives of “Mysmartlife”: sustainability, environmental protection and reduction of CO2 emissions.

This also includes the Competence Center for Renewable Energies and Energy Efficiency (CC4E) on the energy campus of the University of Applied Sciences Sciences Hamburg (HAW) in Bergedorf. Together with the company Gasnetz Hamburg and the Lower Saxony energy provider Enercity, the CC4E manages seven Bergedorf sub-projects in the energy and mobility sector.

These include the integration of recently delivered Mercedes electric buses into the power grid and the use of hydrogen for heat supply in the local cogeneration unit. Using a digital control principle, the operation of the CHP plant is to be made efficient and climate-friendly through forecasts for heat demand, for renewable feed-in – and a connection is to be created between artificial intelligence and electricity from wind. Which, as is well known, there is more than enough in Hamburg.