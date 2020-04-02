harvesters-are-allowed-to-enter-now

Good news for the farmers: harvest helpers from Poland and Romania are now allowed to enter Germany. In order to prevent the spreading of the corona virus, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Agriculture agreed on Thursday on tight conditions for use.

Thereafter, the harvest helpers may only travel by plane and must be picked up from the companies at the airport. The helpers must pass a health check and will be in the first 14 Days separated from other workers. In addition, only half of the accommodations for foreign seasonal workers are occupied.

Up to 40. 000 Forces may come in April

In April and May each up to 40. 000 harvest helpers come, they complement the 20. 000 foreign workers who had already traveled to Germany before the current entry stop. However, easing the freeze on entry is not enough to meet farmers' labor needs. By the end of May about 100. 000 seasonal workers in agriculture needed, in normal times work over the year spread up to 300. 000 foreign harvest helpers in Germany.

Federal Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner (CDU) spoke on Thursday of a pragmatic, goal-oriented solution and a good one Development for the farmers. “Because the harvest doesn't wait, you can't delay sowing,” said Klöckner. “In order to provide consumers with sufficient and high-quality local food even during the corona pandemic, farmers are dependent on the cooperation of seasonal workers from abroad – these are specialists in their field.”

Under pressure: Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer is lifting the entry ban? Photo: dpa

Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) praised the fact that “one Finding a way to reconcile the health protection of the population and the security of the crops. ”

The pressure on Seehofer to relax the entry ban was enormous. Not only Klöckner and the German Farmers' Association, but also the chairman of the agricultural committee in the European Parliament, Norbert Lins (CDU), had called for reforms. “In order not to jeopardize the harvest, it is high time that the federal government adhered to the requirements of the EU Commission for systemically relevant workers”, Lins had urged.

On Monday the EU Commission issued guidelines according to which seasonal workers in agriculture, who are needed for important planting, care and harvesting work, at the borders should be treated in exactly the same way as other systemically relevant workers, such as doctors or the staff in factories for medical devices.

Member States should ensure that entry is enabled. Brussels decided that employers could be subject to conditions to ensure protection against infection. Germany has now implemented this.

German helpers should also be used

Because the foreign harvest helpers who are now Citizens who are allowed to enter the country, not enough to harvest the asparagus and plant new fruits and vegetables, should also help German citizens with the harvest. In addition, there should be around 10. 000 Domestic residents are deployed in April and May – unemployed, students, asylum seekers , Short-time workers, decided Seehofer and Klöckner.

Already there are various job portals and numerous applications from German citizens for a job in the country. “The farmers are very grateful for the great solidarity and the many offers that are currently being offered to them by the population,” said the Secretary General of the German Farmers' Association, Bernhard Krüsken, the Tagesspiegel. However, the farmers would need their longstanding and experienced employees from Eastern Europe. “These cannot be replaced overnight,” the Secretary General points out.

Many only want to work part-time or for a limited time

“Any additional helping hand is welcome,” says Krüsken. Farmers report that they receive many offers for cooperation. “However, some of them can obviously only help out part-time or on certain days. Many can only work until 20. April I promise, of course they want to get back to their actual job as soon as possible, ”Krüsken points out.

Not just asparagus: other vegetables must now also be processed. Photo: dpa

Not only when harvesting asparagus, but also in many other areas of agriculture, harvest helpers from abroad are missing. “In particular, the fruit, vegetable and winegrowing businesses, but also larger livestock farms, which are also part of the critical infrastructure, urgently need workers,” reports Krüsken.

Jürgen Jakobs, head of the Jakobs Spargelhof and chairman of the asparagus association, needs helpers. Photo: dpa

Jürgen Jakobs, chairman of the Beelitz Asparagus Association, who runs two asparagus farms with his brother, had around 130 Romanian harvest workers flown to Brandenburg. He needs 400 for the season until June.

Hundreds of German citizens have contacted him who want to help. They come from all professions, even a pilot is there. At home he would “fall on the blanket,” says the asparagus farmer. It is unclear whether the new forces would have been able to bring in the harvest. The work is hard. In addition, asparagus is a sensitive crop, with incorrect treatment you can spoil a lot in a field. Good thing that experts are coming now.