harry-and-meghan-before-last-royal-appearance

The picture could hardly be more symbolic. When the British royal family gathers in London's Westminster Abbey on Monday for Commonwealth Day, Queen Elizabeth and her two heirs to the throne, Charles and William, and their women will be at the forefront. Only in the second row are spaces reserved for those royals who no longer really want to belong. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan make their final appointment before leaving for the same day to travel to their new home on Vancouver Island, Canada, where Baby Archie is waiting for them.

Officially, the role remains of the ducal couple of Sussex as “senior royals” until the end of the month. In reality, in the past few days, London has experienced the swan song of the couple who, at the wedding almost two years ago, still gave hope for the modernization of the monarchy. Wherever the prince and his 38 year old wife showed up, their hearts flew to them, the audience rose to long standing ovations.

So it was on Thursday at a reception for disabled ex-soldiers, for whose physical and mental recovery one of Harry's organizations is committed. He was “deeply proud to have served as Captain Wales with you,” said the veteran of two Afghanistan missions. It was on Friday when Meghan gave a sermon to international women's day in Dagenham, east of London. The girls encouraged her to go her own way and to speak her mind loudly and clearly. She warned the boys to appreciate “the women in their lives, your mothers, sisters, friends. Protect them. Make sure they feel valued and safe. ”

That was how it was on Saturday evening during a charity concert in the Royal Albert Hall. Meghan in a bright red dress, matching Harry's red guard uniform from the Royal Marines – you could feel the glamor again that the British monarchy had to do without after the “Megxit”.

The country has long devoted itself to other debates

But was it also a public statement, for the renegades and thus indirectly against the age-old institution, in whose constraints and traditions the couple felt locked up? None of this was noticeable in the media. It looked more like the very British sentimentality that public figures are always given when their active time has ended. The Sunday Times wrote about “Sussex swan song”, “the royal finale” was on the front page of the Sunday Telegraph; Boulevard newspapers such as “Mail on Sunday” devoted several pages to the farewell without causing much controversy.

The country seems to have more important things to do than fight the dispute over the causes of alienation again. The bestselling author Hilary Mantel recently spoke of “bad racism” against Meghan. Columnist Camilla Long, on the other hand, denounced her “bad, destructive and greedy” attitude. However, the public debate has turned to other issues, not least the coronavirus.

The royal family has silently faced the new situation in the past six weeks. Harry's older brother William and his wife Kate noticeably increased their presence in public, most recently last week on a successful trip to Ireland. “Business as usual” has long been the unofficial motto of the monarchy, the 93 year old boss embodies it herself. Except for wearing gloves like last week at a ceremony, the virus will not let the virus prevent it from performing its duties, said Elizabeth II.

Kehinde Andrews von der can feel confirmed City University in Birmingham. The sociology professor with a focus on researching the black minority in the country was already skeptical about the enthusiasm for Meghan's marriage to the royal family in the spring 2018. Markle was, of course, “a beautiful woman, but she is not a dark-skinned woman with an afro look. Because of her, the royal family does not change. ”

A dispute could arise about the label” Sussex Royal “

And what happens to the royals, the no longer want to be? The lengthy statement that recently appeared on their Sussex Royal website left open how the two of them want to make a living in the future. Whether this may continue to be called remains open for the time being. Her Majesty has banned the planned extensive use of the label for all possible activities – the sale of products such as pajamas and hoodies, for example, or the recommendation of new cooking recipes.

Apparently Harry and Meghan reluctantly bowed to the dictum from Buckingham Palace; in any case, their website expressly states that “neither the monarchy nor the cabinet office”, that is to say the British government, has the power to determine the designation Royal abroad

Conflicts. The Economist magazine believes this is inevitable; in any case, the logic of capitalism speaks against a peaceful solution: Royale Noblesse is incompatible with commercial interests in the long run. Perhaps that is why Elizabeth II wisely anticipated a one-year trial period. “The Queen left the door wide open,” said historian Hugo Vickers, an expert on the royal family. After all, it may well be that the duke's ideas about their future independent life will not stand up to reality.

The small family will not gnaw on the hunger, after all, both Meghan and Harry brought several million into the marriage. Financial experts estimate the Duchess' fortune at 4.4 million euros. Prince Harry is known to have received around 7 million euros from the inheritance of his mother and great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, around 34.