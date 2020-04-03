hansi-flick-remains-coach-at-bayern

FC Bayern believes Hansi Flick has a new era of success and provides the football coach, who has become a favorite with coaches, with a long-term contract as head coach. The record champion extends the contract with the 55 year old by three years until 30. June 2023. The club bosses and the coach agreed on this, as was announced on Friday. The engagement of the former assistant coach, who had succeeded Niko Kovac in November and who only slowed down the Corona crisis after a strong record in the field, was previously planned at least until summer.

“FC Bayern are very happy with Hansi Flick's work. The team has developed very well under him and is playing attractive football, which is also reflected in the results, ”said CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. He likes how Flick “leads the team, his human qualities are convincing, his empathy speaks for him. FC Bayern trusts Hansi Flick and we are convinced that with him we will continue to achieve our goals in the future ”. Bayern is still in the triple race.

Initially, Flick was a short-term solution for two games, then one until Christmas, before he was promoted to boss at least for the current season. The former world champion assistant of national coach Joachim Löw quickly stabilized the Munich after Kovac's departure and led him back to the top of the Bundesliga. “We actually only achieved positive results if you can see the balance sheet since the Hansi has been there,” said captain Manuel Neuer recently.

Flick was not drawn to public demands

“These results speak for themselves,” said sports director Hasan Salihamidzic. “Football is facing major challenges. We believe that Hansi is also the right head coach for this time. ”Success in the DFB Cup and the impressive appearance in the round of 16 of the Champions League against Chelsea confirmed the club managers in the personnel decision. 18 from 21 FC Bayern won competitive games under the direction of Flicks.

The coach himself courageously seized the opportunity of his (trainer) life. “Together we have defined the direction for the coming years. I am sure that we can achieve a lot together, ”he said. He had always explained how much fun he was doing the job. The praise of the bosses pleased him, but the former professional did not allow himself to be carried away by researching public demands.

In February Rummenigge gave one after the 3: 0 in the first class round of 16 at Chelsea Declaration of intent. At the banquet, he handed Flick a pen as a birthday present in a “red packet”. “And with pens you sometimes also sign papers at Bayern Munich,” said Rummenigge at the time.

The Bayern stars also praise Flick's human strength

Flick played from 1985 to 1990 for Munich, then for 1. FC Cologne. As a trainer and official he worked for 1899 Hoffenheim, Red Bull Salzburg and the German Football Association. 2006 Löw brought him as assistant coach, eight years later the duo became world champion in their last international match in Rio de Janeiro.

The Bayern stars praised alongside the professional qualities also flicks human strength in leading the star ensemble. Flick showed himself to be a team worker, a catcher, and a boss who cared for everyone and gave every employee appreciation. He also sharpened his own profile through clear announcements. He couldn't imagine a return to the second row at Bayern.

Flick's work was also recognized outside of Bayern. “For me, he is the ideal FC Bayern coach who can shape a new era,” said coach legend Jupp Heynckes. Heynckes won the triple of the Champions League, Championship and DFB Cup in the year 2013. Even in this season, which was interrupted by the Corona crisis, the Munich team is still in the running in all three competitions. (dpa)