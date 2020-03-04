hanover-fair-is-postponed

Evangelical Church in Brazil promises “immunization” against coronavirus – police open investigation into “charlatanism”

The Brazilian police have launched an investigation into an evangelical church that has given its believers an “immunization” against it promised new coronavirus . Church officials are under investigation on suspicion of “charlatanism,” Commissioner Laura Lopes told AFP on Tuesday (local time).

The Catedral Global do Espírito Santo in the south Brazilian city of Porto Alegre had in an online brochure with the “Power of God against the Corona Virus” advertised. She promised her believers “an anointing with consecrated oil” that “made them immune to epidemics, viruses or diseases”. The police then received numerous calls. When the officials came to the church service on Sunday, however, they could not find any evidence of an offense.

Because of the online brochure is now but investigated against the church leaders. Now it should be clarified what they really promised the believers and whether they distributed supposed medicines or vaccines, Lopes said. Church representatives and some believers were called in for questioning. There is a year in Brazil on “charlatanism”.

A representative of the Catedral Global do Espírito Santo, the preacher Silvio Ribeiro, defended the brochure at a press conference on Tuesday. Nowhere is it promised “that the oil will cure the coronavirus”. There is also no question of the church selling the oil. “I beg your pardon. With this brochure we wanted to bring faith, hope and love to everyone, nothing else” , he said.