Science
Hanover fair is postponed
Hannover fair is being postponed
Because of the continuing spread of the new type of corona virus, the organizers of the Hannover fair are postponing the world's largest industrial show. The industry meeting with around 6000 exhibitors, by the 20. to 24. April in the state capital of Lower Saxony was planned to be from 13. to 17. July. This was announced by Deutsche Messe AG on Wednesday. (AP)
EU institution reports first coronavirus infection
The EU institutions have reported the first case of infection with the novel corona virus. An employee of the European Defense Agency (EDA) in Brussels tested positive for the virus, said an EDA spokeswoman for the AFP news agency on Wednesday.
Accordingly, the official came on 23. February from a trip to Italy back, where there are currently by far the most cases of infections with the virus in Europe.
The European Defense Agency is based in Brussels and coordinates military research and armaments projects between EU countries. She currently has around 170 Employee. It includes all Member States except Denmark. (AFP)
Also London Book Fair canceled
After the Leipzig Book Fair is also the London Book Fair takes place because of the rapid spread of the corona virus does not take place in Europe. As the Börsenverein des Deutschen Buchhandels announced on Wednesday in Frankfurt, citing the organizers, the London Book Fair, the ones from 10. to 12. March at the London Olympia was canceled. It had previously been announced that the youth book fair in Bologna and the Salon du Livre in Paris would be canceled. (KNA)
Iraq reports first death
Iraq has its first death reported by the new corona virus. On 70 – year-old Islamic cleric will be in Suleimanija on Wednesday in the autonomous Kurdish region in the northeast of the country died of the virus, a spokesman for the regional health authority told the AFP. The man was therefore imam of a mosque in Suleimanija.
In Iraq were previously 31 infections detected. An Iranian was affected and 30 from Iran returned Iraqis. The now deceased Iraqi was not recently in Iran, according to local sources, but had met Iranian returnees. (AFP)
Nursing staff guidelines for hospitals suspended
In view of the spread of the new coronavirus, clinics can temporarily deviate from the minimum staffing requirements. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) set the fixed personnel minimums for certain stations until further notice invalid . “Hospitals have to react flexibly to the spread of the coronavirus when planning staff ”, he said on Wednesday. “For this reason, we will continue to relieve them of the documentary effort and requirements in nursing in this situation.”
The lower limits are part of efforts to respond to the shortage of nursing staff. In important departments, patients should be able to count on a fixed minimum of nursing staff. This applies to intensive care units and several other wards. (dpa)
DFG postpones celebration to award Leibniz Prize
Because of the corona virus, the German Research Foundation (DFG) the celebration for the award of the Leibniz Prize, which as most important award in German science applies.
For those on 16. March planned in Berlin, a new date should be found. For the time being, the DFG is canceling assessments involving people who come from the currently particularly affected countries of China, South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy. Business trips there are canceled.
The #DFG has decided to take precautionary measures against the SARS-CoV-2 corona virus. This applies to assessments, meetings as well as scientific and own public events. Among other things the #Leibniz prices will be awarded on 16. 3. moved ➡️ https://t.co/Wlx5yzxc2j
– DFG public on Twitter (@dfg_public) https://twitter.com/dfg_public/status/1235139348737253376
Export of breathing masks prohibited abroad
The German Corona Crisis Staff decided that the Export of breathing masks and other protective clothing is prohibited. A corresponding ban was published in the Federal Gazette on Wednesday, as announced by the crisis team from the Ministry of Health and the Interior. Gloves and protective suits are also affected. (AFP)
Evangelical Church in Brazil promises “immunization” against coronavirus – police open investigation into “charlatanism”
The Brazilian police have launched an investigation into an evangelical church that has given its believers an “immunization” against it promised new coronavirus . Church officials are under investigation on suspicion of “charlatanism,” Commissioner Laura Lopes told AFP on Tuesday (local time).
The Catedral Global do Espírito Santo in the south Brazilian city of Porto Alegre had in an online brochure with the “Power of God against the Corona Virus” advertised. She promised her believers “an anointing with consecrated oil” that “made them immune to epidemics, viruses or diseases”. The police then received numerous calls. When the officials came to the church service on Sunday, however, they could not find any evidence of an offense.
Because of the online brochure is now but investigated against the church leaders. Now it should be clarified what they really promised the believers and whether they distributed supposed medicines or vaccines, Lopes said. Church representatives and some believers were called in for questioning. There is a year in Brazil on “charlatanism”.
A representative of the Catedral Global do Espírito Santo, the preacher Silvio Ribeiro, defended the brochure at a press conference on Tuesday. Nowhere is it promised “that the oil will cure the coronavirus”. There is also no question of the church selling the oil. “I beg your pardon. With this brochure we wanted to bring faith, hope and love to everyone, nothing else” , he said.
Off Brazil have so far two confirmed coronavirus cases and 488 Suspected cases reported. (AFP)
Number of cases in Germany increases 240
Meanwhile, the epidemic has spread to 15 Federal states spread out. North Rhine-Westphalia is still most severely affected with 111 patients. Bavaria follows in second place with 40 cases.
The biggest increase was in Baden-Württemberg, there are now 44 people affected. Hesse followed with twelve cases, Berlin with six cases and Lower Saxony with four cases. The other federal states have between one and three infected people – with the exception of Saxony-Anhalt, which is the only federal state that has so far not had any sick . (with Reuters)
China: Incubation period on average 5 to 7 days
The incubation period averages five to seven days, says a high-ranking representative the Chinese health authority. Be maximum 14 days possible. In the province of Hubei there are some people who after their release from the Hospital positive again have been tested for the corona virus. However, there is no evidence that these people could pass the virus on. (Reuters)
Bundesliga match by Mönchengladbach and Dortmund not canceled
Bundesliga match by Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday will not be canceled. The health department of the city of Mönchengladbach see no reason for such a decision , said the North Rhine-Westphalian Minister of Health Karl-Josef Laumann on Wednesday in Düsseldorf. All football fans who live in the district of Heinsberg, which is particularly affected by the coronavirus, should, however, receive an offer from the club to return their already purchased card for the game and instead to visit another Borussia game free of charge. (with dpa)
NRW wants to buy a million protective masks
NRW Minister of Health Laumann said on A press conference on coronavirus spread in North Rhine-Westphalia was given on Wednesday morning. The “hotspot” in Heinsberg is therefore supported on site. About 7000 respirators and 3000 Protective suits had been sent to the district. The state of North Rhine-Westphalia also wants to buy one million protective masks to be made available to hospital and practice staff. In a previous delivery 20. 00 0 protective masks can be supplied.
First cases in Argentina and Chile
for the first time Coronavirus has been detected in patients in Argentina and Chile. In Buenos Aires be a man tested positive and now in a hospital under quarantine, said the Argentine Minister of Health Ginés González García on Tuesday. The patient had entered Italy on Sunday .
In Chile became an infection in a 33 years old Doctor proven . The man had previously traveled through Southeast Asia for a month , including to Singapore. The ministry of health in Santiago de Chile said that he was currently in a clinic but could soon go home and would be monitored there.
In South America has been infected in four countries so far confirmed with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2. Seven cases were registered in Ecuador and two in Brazil. (dpa)
Amazon employees in the USA infected with coronavirus
An employee of the US Internet company Amazon has tested positive for the corona virus. The person concerned is supported and is in quarantine , Amazon announced on Tuesday (local time) on request. In a message to the workforce, the company said the employee had felt uncomfortable last week and had subsequently stayed at home, the Seattle Times and CNBC broadcaster reported.
The employees who were in direct contact with the person concerned were informed accordingly ; the risk for the rest of the workforce is classified as low. At the same time, the online retail giant called on those employees who show symptoms of an illness to also stay at home and get medical advice. (AFP)
Also many companies in Germany are affected by the corona virus and sent their employees home as a precaution. Here is an overview :
Thousands of workers across Germany have been sent home because a colleague has tested positive for the virus. It affects more and more industries.
Daily mirror
First case in Poland confirmed
Poland reports the first confirmed infection . The man is in a hospital in Zielona Gora , in the west of the country, health minister Lukasz said Szumowski with. The patient's condition is good. (Reuters)
Facebook wants to delete false information about the virus
Facebook wants no dissemination of false information and Conspiracy theories about the novel Coronavirus allow. The online network will remove them while doing the assessments Global health organizations follow, founder and chief Mark announced Zuckerberg on Wednesday. In addition, no advertising with which the Crisis should be exploited – for example with the claim that the products could cure the disease.
For Facebook's procedure is an exception off the line of not wanting to decide what's wrong and what's right. So the online network had been criticized for the decision, too demonstrably false statements by politicians without comment on the platform to let. In the case of coronavirus falsehoods handles but the Facebook rules that forbid putting people at risk Zuckerberg explained.
The World Health Organization WHO get Meanwhile, as many free ad space on Facebook as needed. And other organizations would also use coupons for advertising supported. Researchers were given access to anonymized and generalized ones Facebook data to better understand the spread of infections. (dpa)
According to Facebook, the Google developer conference is also canceled
According to Facebook, Google has now Coronavirus canceled his annual developer conference.
Other ways should be found , so that the developers could interconnect, the US online giant announced on Tuesday. The media conference had in May near the Google headquarters in
Californian Silicon Valley should take place.
It was a pity “that we cannot come together as a developer community, but your health and
Security is our priority “, it said in a message from
Google developers on the Internet service Twitter. come to the conference usually thousands of software experts from all over the world with Google engineers together.
Facebook already had its annual
Developer conference canceled, which is also planned for May in Silicon Valley had been. The operator of the world's largest online network now wants to replace of the conference videos and lectures stream . (AFP)
Number of infections in South Korea rises to more than 5300
The number of detected infections tion with the new coronavirus is in South Korea on more than 5300 gone up. The number of people who have been infected with the virus so far has been around since 516 on 5325 gone up, informed the health authorities on Wednesday. After changing the counting method, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention closed 374 cases that were initially announced on Tuesday afternoon. No other country outside of China has so far reported more cases of infection.
The number of previous deaths associated with the Covid – 19 – pathogen has been associated with 32 (dpa)
Fed banker: Economic impact will be short-lived
The President of the US Federal Reserve from Chicago, Charles Evans , assumes that the outbreak of the coronavirus is only a “short-term print” on the US economy. “The expectation is that it will have a relatively short-lived impact on US economic activity,” says Evans. The Fed's interest rate cut of half a percent should help maintain confidence and protect against a slowdown in the economy linked to the health emergency, according to Evans. (Reuters)
Japan is holding on to the Olympic Games
Japan is preparing to host the Olympic Games as planned Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga explains summer games in Tokyo. Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto had previously said that Tokyo's contract with the International Olympic Committee could “interpret a shift” by the end of the year. The government continues to hold the games on 24. To open July. (Reuters)
The number of new infections in China is falling
The number of new infections in China continues to decline. The authorities reported for Tuesday 119 New infections, the day before it was 125 . This increases the total number of infected 80. 270. The number of deaths increases 38 on 2981. The previous day were 31 has been reported. The central province of Hubei accounts for 37 deaths and 115 New infections. (Reuters)