Handball players want to vote on the end of the season
Handball players vote on termination
The clubs in the Handball Bundesliga want to vote to cancel the season. This is the result of a video switch on Thursday with all clubs in the top two handball divisions. The vote will take place in the next few days. “Everyone agrees that we will do this promptly,” said Bob Hanning, managing director of Füchse Berlin. A three-quarters majority is required.
Either the season ends or the clubs decide on an alternative solution. “I am personally a friend of the game and I see opportunities for it,” said Hanning. “I made a proposal to the league as to what a scenario might look like.” He did not disclose the content. (dpa)
What's next in the professional leagues?
The handball players vote on the end of the season, the basketball players want to play in a few places. Concern is growing in ice hockey and volleyball. An overview.
Until 31. Due to the spread of the corona virus, no major events may be held in Germany in August – this decision hits the federal leagues in handball, basketball, ice hockey and volleyball hard. Because they are much more dependent on the audience revenue than the professional clubs in football.
Daily mirror | Claus Vetter
Basketball players want to play in a few places
The basketball Bundesliga is considering games in only a few locations if the season that has been interrupted since mid-March continues. “If we end the season, it will certainly only be at a few hubs,” said BBL Managing Director Stefan Holz on Thursday of the German Press Agency. Because of the consequences of the Corona crisis, the regular schedule “traveling across the Republic” was unthinkable. “You would then be looking for a place in the north, one in the middle and one in the south of Germany,” said Holz.
The fact that the games had to take place in camera was not just for those responsible Chancellor Angela Merkel's announcement on Wednesday that in Germany by 31. August all major events are prohibited, have been clear. “We were not surprised by one percent,” said Holz. The question now is how the “complex topic” of ghost games can be implemented. You should also follow the plans of the German Football League.
In the case of ghost games, those responsible for BBL plan with around 80 to 100 People in the games. The hygiene regulations and the test procedures then required are a great challenge for everyone involved. “That would certainly be the biggest cost point,” said Holz.
At the end of the month, the clubs want to get back together to decide whether the season will end can or must be canceled. If the game continues, two weeks of quarantine for the returning players and two weeks of preparation should be taken into account, explained Holz. (dpa)
In American Football there are the first infected
NFL professional Brian Allen (24) from the lot Angeles Rams is the first professional in the American Football League to be infected with the corona virus. This was announced by his club on Wednesday (local time). The player feels good, is healthy and is on the way to recovery, it said in the club message. All training grounds of the NFL teams are currently closed due to the pandemic.
Initially, a reporter from TV broadcaster Fox Sport, citing a conversation with the center the Los Angeles Rams reported the condition. Accordingly, the 24 – year-olds have tested positive for the virus twice in the past three weeks. (dpa)
“ The Bundesliga was not an issue , ”said Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) on Wednesday during a joint press conference with Merkel and referred to the ongoing discussions at Deutsche Fußball League. “Whether and in what form ghost games are possible” will “certainly soon” become a topic.
Specific regulations, such as the size of large events, are to be made by the countries whose governments are likely to meet on Thursday. Söder announced that his state would take some of the easing more “cautious” and “more cautious.”
Last was of around 240 People who should be in the stadium at Bundesliga ghost games. The 36 Professional clubs of the DFL will on 23. April at a general meeting to advise on how to proceed. So far, the stated goal is currently at least until 30. April suspended season with the help of ghost games until 30. Want to finish June. (dpa)
No major events until 31. August. So the decision of the federal government. Now the question arises whether ghost games also fall under major events. I'm curious. #Bundesliga
No public football matches until 31. August
Large events are due to the corona pandemic by 31. August are prohibited in principle – football games are also affected. The Prime Ministers of the federal states and Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) agreed on this principle ban at a switching conference on Wednesday, according to information from the German Press Agency. Specific regulations, such as the size of the events, are to be made by the federal states. (dpa)
The Bundesliga had already postponed their season start to October because of Corona, as the DRB had recently reported.
For the DRL or the Bundesliga, the corona crisis is a huge challenge in several ways. It is therefore not clear when it will be possible to train again and the halls can be opened for events with an audience. Competitions without audience revenue are practically impossible to manage in this sport from an economic point of view. For this purpose, the clubs rely on many foreign top wrestlers , which should be missing indefinitely due to travel restrictions.
The DRL, which was founded by traditional clubs such as Germania Weingarten, VfK Schifferstadt and ASV Nendingen after they left the Bundesliga, fought for their continued existence and especially their financial future. This is exacerbated by the Corona crisis.
“At the moment, the sponsorship acquisition is also a major challenge – because without predictable sporting events, there are no advertising spaces to offer Announced the DRL. She doesn't want to give up. “The DRL is definitely not dead, only during the break,” said President Ralph Oberacker. (dpa)
Erich Rettinghaus, NRW chairman of the German police union, also considers games without spectators to be problematic. “Such events, which also involve bundled arrivals of fan groups, would present us with personal challenges,” said Rettinghaus. (dpa)
Previously the TV Rottenburg had almost 20 years in the Bundesliga due to massive breakdown of earnings, which Eltmann Volleys went bankrupt . “The loss of three teams hits the 1st Bundesliga men hard, of course,” said Klaus-Peter Jung. The managing director of the Volleyball Bundesliga reported at least “positive signals so far” from the other locations.
“As of today, we can assume that we – including of the youth project VCO Berlin, which returns to the league according to schedule – with ten teams into the season 2020 / 21 start , should the corona-related restrictions do not drag on longer than expected, ”said Jung. The current season, in which twelve teams played, had been canceled due to the pandemic. (dpa)
Formula E: Race in Berlin still planned
The Fia Formula E stops at the planned race in Berlin on 21. June at the Tempelhofer Feld. “We hope and continue to plan with Berlin. We will be able to say more in two weeks, ”said Formula E boss Jamie Reigle on Wednesday. The races planned for Berlin in New York and London have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. To keep the fans happy, there will be Saturdays on nine weekends from 18. April virtual e-races. Formula E drivers compete against experienced e-gamers in two parallel starting fields. It is driven with simulation software. (Sabine Beikler)
Union professional Gentner believes in turbulent restart
veteran Christian Gentner from 1. FC Union Berlin believes a turbulent restart is possible if play in the Bundesliga is quickly resumed during the Corona crisis. “The whole table can be mixed up. There can actually be a complete restart, ”said the 34 year-old midfielder in a video conference on Wednesday and added: “I think it is almost impossible to make a forecast.” (Dpa)
Rangnick: Bundesliga is important –
and should play again
Former Bundesliga coach Ralf Rangnick has spoken out in favor of continuing the season under certain conditions. “Professional football is not allowed, should and will not claim an exceptional position. But it is also no less important than other economic and social areas of our lives, ”said the global soccer boss of the Red Bull group of the“ Leipziger Volkszeitung ”(Wednesday). “If the teams, the supervisors and all those directly involved remain healthy and that is constantly checked, the season can be played to the end.” The 61 – Year-olds expressly insist that the games should take place without spectators. From the point of view of Rangnick, that wouldn't be a big problem for the players. “In the past, we have had test games closed to the public. It was a matter of fact, it was about tactics, form and regular positions, ”said the former sports director and trainer of RB Leipzig. (dpa)
Onlinehandel vs Kiezladen
Ghost games can help football, other sports would ruin them. A commentary on the imbalance of German sport, even in the crisis
The only central topic in German sport these days is the moving question of when and how professional football will play again. It is therefore no wonder that the virologists, if they are talking about sports, are primarily talking about the plans for the ghost games in the Bundesliga. And there is once again no happy customer.
Daily mirror | Claus Vetter
Virologist Dittmer:
tests for Ghost games “problematic”
Virologist Ulf Dittmer has mixed feelings about the Bundesliga plans to end the season in the ongoing Corona crisis with ghost games. He thinks plans are unproblematic, only around 250 Let players involved in the stadium per game. However, the director of the Essen Institute of Virology, in an interview with the German Press Agency, critically assessed other measures that were supposed to be undertaken.
So he expressed doubts as to whether the tests supposedly planned every three days by professionals and supervisors the Corona virus are “ethically justifiable”: “We have no infinite test capacities. We need to use our tests so sensibly that they benefit those who really need them. I am very critical of this if the resources for the tests do not improve significantly, “said Dittmer.
He sees the biggest problems in the event of a positive tested professionals. “If 90 minutes playing soccer, there are so many close contacts that one would have to say that the people from the contact group 1 of an infected person – this is the name of the group with the highest risk – go into quarantine. This is the procedure of most health authorities, ”said Dittmer. (dpa)
“Everyone would be happy if there was just another game. There could be you can also dismantle the stadium around it. The main thing is that the TV cameras are included and people can gather in front of the TV and watch. ”
Werner in an e-sports stream of the DFB
The 29 – former national players also talked about his ambitions for the European Championship, which has been moved into the coming year. “We want to do better as a new generation. We would have been ready to play a good tournament. We have a very good squad and have found each other, ”said the striker. (dpa)
The quarter and Semi-finals should therefore be held in each case in a single game instead of in the return game as usual. However, not all round of 16 have ended. The return leg of Bayern Munich after the 3-0 first leg win at Chelsea is still open. The game operation in the premier class was because of the Covid – 19 – Pandemic suspended mid-March indefinitely. The final would originally have been on 30. May take place in Istanbul. (dpa)
“Olympia is of course a highlight for every player ! I am of course pleased that the vintage 97 remains eligible to play, “said the 23 -Years old. In addition to Neuhaus, another seven 1997 born footballer a year ago with entering the final of the U 21 – EM made the Olympic qualification perfect.
“It would have been incredibly bitter to miss the Olympics, because the chance to play this tournament again is rather slim. For me it was the only logical step to raise the age limit because we also played the qualification “ said Benjamin Henrichs (23) from AS Monaco. (dpa)
DFL takes one week more time
The German Football League postpones its decision to continue the Bundesliga season into the next Week. The extraordinary general meeting planned for this Friday on further measures in the Corona crisis will take place on the 23. Relocated April, the DFL announced on Tuesday in Frankfurt / Main. The umbrella organization of 36 Professional clubs some air in the debate about games without spectators.
“The aim of the shift is to give clubs and DFL additional time for further intensive preparation of upcoming decisions.” , says the statement. About the further procedure in this question are the 36 Clubs “decide on the basis of the current political decision-making in the federal and state governments in the coming week”.
The heads of state government want to discuss the next steps with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on Wednesday. “We will be ready. But we don't have it in our hands, ”DFL boss Christian Seifert had recently said about ghost game scenarios. The clear goal is to end the season by 30. June. (dpa)
More about postponing the Tour de France
President Emmanuel Macron himself has the last spark of hope from Christian Prudhomme for a Grand Départ on 27. June expire. On that summer day, the Tour de France organizer wanted the starting signal for the 107. Tour of France fall.
Daily mirror
Tour de France: start on 27. June impossible
The organizers of the Tour de France are working on a postponement of the classic bike. A start as planned on 27. June in Nice is no longer possible, the organizers of the German Press Agency announced on Tuesday. France's head of state Emmanuel Macron had previously said that because of the coronavirus pandemic “events with large audiences could only be held in mid-July at the earliest”. The project of the organizers, the tour as planned from 27. June to the grand finale in Paris on 19. Allowing July to take place on the track with fans despite all the adversity had become obsolete. (dpa)