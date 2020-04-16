handball-players-want-to-vote-on-the-end-of-the-season

Basketball players want to play in a few places

The basketball Bundesliga is considering games in only a few locations if the season that has been interrupted since mid-March continues. “If we end the season, it will certainly only be at a few hubs,” said BBL Managing Director Stefan Holz on Thursday of the German Press Agency. Because of the consequences of the Corona crisis, the regular schedule “traveling across the Republic” was unthinkable. “You would then be looking for a place in the north, one in the middle and one in the south of Germany,” said Holz.

The fact that the games had to take place in camera was not just for those responsible Chancellor Angela Merkel's announcement on Wednesday that in Germany by 31. August all major events are prohibited, have been clear. “We were not surprised by one percent,” said Holz. The question now is how the “complex topic” of ghost games can be implemented. You should also follow the plans of the German Football League.

In the case of ghost games, those responsible for BBL plan with around 80 to 100 People in the games. The hygiene regulations and the test procedures then required are a great challenge for everyone involved. “That would certainly be the biggest cost point,” said Holz.

At the end of the month, the clubs want to get back together to decide whether the season will end can or must be canceled. If the game continues, two weeks of quarantine for the returning players and two weeks of preparation should be taken into account, explained Holz. (dpa)