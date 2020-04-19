World
Handball champion Flensburg considers continuation of the season “not possible”
Handball: Flensburg considers continuation of the season as “not possible”
Champion SG Flensburg-Handewitt sees an end to the season in handball Bundesliga as the only realistic option. “You can count that on five fingers. Under the current circumstances, it is not possible to continue the season, ”said managing director Dierk Schmäschke. In this sense, the master will also with the current ongoing vote of all 36 Clubs of the 1st and 2nd league decide. “I'll do that on Monday,” said Schmaschke. On Tuesday there will be the next video link for the Bundesliga club bosses.
It is bitter that the team cannot defend their title, which has been won twice in a row, Schmaschke emphasized. “But such thoughts should at most be in third or fourth place. This is about the existence of the clubs, handball par excellence. We have to act in solidarity in a uniform manner and preserve our structures. ”That doesn't just apply to the German league. “The international associations IHF and EHF also have to think.”
As a little consolation, Schmäschke sees that the SG Flensburg-Handewitt is with one probable termination of the season as second in the table has again qualified for the Champions League. “It is a huge success. We will be happy about that, ”said the managing director. (dpa)
Brighton's club boss against relegated relegated players on departure
A season break in the English Premier League should, according to club boss Tony Bloom from Brighton & Hove Don't give Albion relegation. “It would be very difficult to relegate a club if the season didn't end,” said Bloom. “The strength of the previous opponents would not be taken into account.” His team would be after 29 match days with 29 points as tables – 15. not affected.
The 20 Premier League clubs had agreed on Friday to definitely end the current season despite the coronavirus pandemic. However, no deadline was set for this. British media had previously reported that several clubs were not planning on the 30. June to play outside. A termination of all 92 Games still pending by then seem difficult to implement. (dpa)
Red Bull: Rich teams
should support clammy teams
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner expects Formula 1 owners to give financial help for those at risk of bankruptcy in the Corona crisis Racing teams. “It's their business, they have to decide how to keep these teams alive because they need teams to race,” the British Guardian quoted the 46 – year-olds. According to Horner, rights owner Liberty Media “will do everything they can to ensure that ten teams will compete and compete next year.” This would also include payments to the racing teams.
Formula 1 has because of the Coronavirus pandemic all races canceled until June . It remains to be seen whether it will still be possible to drive this year. Smaller private teams in particular are concerned about their economic survival. A number of these racing teams have already sent many employees on short-time work.
The leaders of the racing series are currently discussing a further reduction in the budget limit already agreed for 2021. In addition to Ferrari, Red Bull in particular is opposed to significantly reducing the spending limit. “It's about the teams in midfield wanting to pull the top teams down to a level at which they think they can keep up,” said Horner. But there will always be teams at the top and teams at the end.
The Red Bull team boss suggested that underprivileged teams be hit with customer cars instead supply. Then they would not have to spend money on research and development. “We have to think outside the box and not just argue over and over again,” said Horner. In Formula 1, teams had driven with finished models from other racing teams in the past. (dpa)
Serie A hopes to restart in late May or early June
The Italian Football Association (FIGC) is pressing for Series A to be resumed soon A restart could be possible at the end of May and beginning of June, FIGC President Gabriele Gravina told Rai 1. First, however, a strict health protocol had to be observed. He hope that all teams could play in their own stadium , also in the particularly affected north.
On Saturday, the drafted protocol should go to Health Minister Roberto Speranza and Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora, who will then have to decide.
Series A has been 12. March interrupted. Twelve game days are still outstanding. In Italy the national curfews apply until May 3rd . According to the plan, the footballers should initially be isolated from May 4, i.e. tested for the corona virus and strictly controlled in camps. After three weeks, games could possibly be played without fans. (dpa)
So namely!
It is a pity that you can not practice the sport. That is missing with to stand the boys in the square. But you have to go through it, someday it'll work also forward again. Will be at some point we get through the shit.
Lukas Podolski
Tönnies offers DFL its company laboratory
Schalke supervisory board chief and meat manufacturer Clemens Tönnies would like to have corona virus tests carried out in his company laboratory in the future and has Appropriate support is also offered by the German Football League (DFL). “There was an exchange. The decision is now up to the DFL, ”said Tönnies of the German Press Agency:“ If they have enough test capacity, we will make our others available. ”The DFL did not want to comment on the topic on request.
The “Westfalen-Blatt” had previously reported about it. A spokesman for Tönnies' company said that “in the event that there is a capacity bottleneck in medical specialist laboratories”, also Authorities or medical laboratories offered to use the capacities .
Be in his laboratory 180. 00 0 to 200. 00 0 tests per month feasible , insured tonnies. In any case, coronavirus tests on humans are possible there, even if pig blood is otherwise examined in his laboratory. “That is not a problem,” Tönnies assured: “The system is the same.” Of course, his company would work with human medicine specialists for this. He does not want to make money in this emergency situation, the 63 – year-olds. (dpa)
Tennis stars plan aid fund for players
The three big stars of the Men's tennis apparently are planning to set up an aid fund for less well-off professionals in the lower world rankings. Via a corresponding letter from the world number one Novak Djokovic to the players report several media.
The Serb, who is also president of the player council of the men's organization ATP has with his colleagues Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to advise. All three have already committed themselves individually to aid activities beyond tennis during the coronavirus pandemic.
With the current proposal the trio wants to collect more than four million dollars . The aim is to give the players on the world rankings 250 to 700 each 10. 00 To send 0 dollars.
“We think, that we have to band together to help these players. Many of them are considering leaving tennis because they simply cannot survive financially, ”quoted the French sports newspaper“ L'Equipe ”from Djokovic's letter.
The plan stipulates that the top 100 raise a million dollars individually should. So players from the top five should 30. 00 Donate 0 dollars, the following actors less. From the professionals in the ranks 50 to 100 and the top 20 in doubles should still 5000 dollars are coming.
Djokovic sees good chances that Contribute half a million dollars to all four Grand Slam tournaments . Half of the prize money from the ATP finals in London in November is to flow into the fund. Should the annual accounts fail, this part could come from the prize money of the next Australian Open. (dpa)
Istaf will not take place without spectators
The organizers of the traditional Berlin athletics sports festival Istaf exclude an event without spectators. “What we will definitely not do is a ghost Istaf,” said meeting director Martin Seeber of the “Berliner Morgenpost”. The 79. Istaf should this year on 13. September take place .
For Seeber “the audience is part of it, that's important for the athletes, you also need the atmosphere in the stadium. ”In addition , ticket revenue is an important financing component to attract the top athletes to Berlin. “We couldn't do without them,” said the 55 year old manager who has been 2010 the Istaf organized.
Also the sponsors keep their promises , although they are also affected by the coronavirus crisis. But Seeber is concerned about the future: “Somehow we will surely make ends meet this year, regardless of whether we make an Istaf or none. For all of us who are in this business, the question is rather what it will look like in the next one, two, three years. ”
Seeber then worries about the financial strength of the sponsors , which are necessary for the Istaf: “How does a company decide that employees have to be fired because sales collapse? Can they still be active in sponsoring? Or they say: Sorry, it is no longer possible. That is the great unknown. ”(Dpa)
NBA basketball players waive salary
The basketball players from the North American professional league NBA will from 15. May on 25 percent of yours Waive salary . The league announced a corresponding agreement with the players' union in the night from Friday to Saturday in German time. The game operation in the NBA has since 11. March interrupted, when it could go on, is still unclear, according to league boss Adam Silver. Despite the interruption, the professionals still receive their full salary and will receive it again in full on May 1 for the first half of the coming month already more than the seven known cases of professionals that tested positive for the virus. However, he did not want to give names in a conference call.
He only heard of business games to carry out all further matches in just one city. “While I'm sitting here, too much is unclear to set a time frame, and even too unclear to say: these are the variables,” said Silver. There is no fixed date , on which a decision to cancel the season has to be made. (dpa)
Reuter expects the transfer market to have an impact
Manager Stefan Reuter from the Bundesliga club FC Augsburg expects the corona virus pandemic to have a significant impact on the transfer market . “ transfer fees and salaries will certainly decrease “, he said 53 – year-olds of the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. His club would still hold back. “But we did a lot of transfers before this season. Therefore, there will be no major upheaval after this season, but at most selective adjustments. “
The crisis, due to which the Bundesliga still at least 30. April pauses, burden everyone. “ The uncertainty affects not only us at the FCA, but our entire society ”, said Reuter and emphasized:“ The most important thing is that we stop and slow down the spread of the virus. ”(Dpa)
Sport philosopher Gunter Gebauer in an interview
Gunter Gebauer, 76, is a philosopher and sports scientist. He was a professor at the Free University of Berlin and, among other things, deals intensively with the sociology of sport. Therefore we have with him about the effects of the coronavirus on sports and society spoken.
Philosopher Gunter Gebauer talks about the lack of sport in Times of the corona virus pandemic, ghost games and national coach Joachim Lion
Daily mirror | Martin Einsiedler
Football: Eight third division clubs call for early end of season
Eight clubs have called for the end of the season in the third division in a joint position paper on Friday. SV Waldhof Mannheim, Hallesche FC, 1. FC Magdeburg, FC Carl Zeiss Jena, Chemnitzer FC, Preußen Münster, FSV Zwickau and SG Sonnenhof Großaspach see no alternative to stopping the season.
This is from ours View of the sporty bitter, but also the only possible way in which the social realities, the protection of health and the economic needs must be reconciled.
From the letter of the eight third division clubs
The clubs suggest that if they drop out the current standings were evaluated with regard to the ascent, the descent was suspended and the third party Li ga to top up in the coming season with the current league leaders of the regional leagues. “This will lead to more teams in the next season, but is a fair compromise and enables partial economic and media compensation in the following season, “said the clubs.
“The current decisions of the federal government as well as the previously available facts and the missing answers, especially regarding medical questions, leave us as responsible board members and managing directors, who are personally responsible for their decisions and who are responsible for the health and life of their employees and their families , ultimately the result is that the current season 2019 / 20 of the third division not for can be set, ”explain the eight clubs. (dpa)
Tennis: Laver Cup on 2021 postponed
The Laver Cup in tennis does not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organizers announced on Friday, that the event in Boston was on the year 2021 was moved. The fourth edition of the event, in which the best players in Europe compete against the best professionals from the rest of the world, should now take place from 24. to 26. September 2021 occur.
It is a pity that the Laver Cup must be relocated by one year. But at the moment it is the right one Decision.
Roger Federer, record Grand Slam winner and co-organizer of the Laver Cup
Athletics: all-round meeting in Ratingen canceled
The German all-rounder for world champion Niklas Kaul must also in the coronavirus crisis to the meeting on 20 ./ 21. Waive June in Ratingen. As the German Athletics Association (DLV) announced on Friday is the 24. Edition of the sports festival canceled. Originally, the event, together with the all-round meeting in Götzis / Austria, which was also canceled, was considered an Olympic qualification at the end of May. The summer games in Tokyo are on 2021 postponed.
With the Mainz kaul who 2019 in Doha / Qatar as the youngest decathlon world champion in the history of athletics, Ratingen might have had one this year had a special attraction. So far in athletics it is still open whether there will be any international competitions this year. (dpa)
FC Bayern checks the extent of the tests
FC Bayern Munich apparently has its players previously tested for the corona virus . According to information from dpa on Friday, the German record champions are examining the possibility of extending the tests, as should be the case with a hoped-for season continuation with ghost games. Chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had previously reported in an interview with the Italian daily “Corriere della Sera” that the league's medical task force was in constant contact with politicians and paid attention to correct behavior.
Regular tests in clubs would create an opportunity to quickly identify illnesses and to keep the number of infected players small. So in case of illness whole teams would not have to be in quarantine , which would affect the continuation of the season.
When asked whether the clubs are now in Preparation for possible ghost games is tested across the board, a spokesman for the German Football League referred to the announcement of a medical concept . This is currently being developed by the “Task Force Sports Medicine / Special Game Operations”, as decided at the last DFL general meeting. (dpa)
Spanish football: maintain the standings?
If the season is in Spanish Primera División could not be played due to the coronavirus crisis, the current table status could be over the participants in the champions and the Europa League decide . This was suggested by the Spanish football association RFEF. The league was particularly hard hit by the virus in Spain on 12. March was suspended. Whether it will be resumed at all for the current season – if necessary completely without a spectator – is still being discussed.
The top four in the current championship table would be therefore participate in the premier class. FC Barcelona are currently leading ahead of Real Madrid, FC Sevilla and Real Sociedad. Fifth and sixth places are FC Getafe and Atlético Madrid, which would automatically play in the Europa League. However, Uefa and La Liga have not yet approved the plan . (dpa)
🚨 Andreu Camps, secretario general, valora el plan desarrollado por la RFEF con el fin de prever todos los escenarios posibles desencadenados por la crisis sanitaria 🗣️ “Es imprescindible dar seguridad juridica cuando se reinicie la competición” ℹ️ https://t.co/ LxvuiQWkL8
– RFEF on Twitter (@rfef) https://twitter.com/rfef/status/1250845707449380866
“Soon to be continued would be utter mockery”
While the German soccer League does not want to comment on the rejection of ghost games by ultra fans in the first and second league, the association “Fanszenen Deutschland” vehemently against continuing the season without spectators . “The resumption of football, also in the form of ghost games, is not justifiable in the current situation – least of all under the guise of social responsibility,” says a statement that was distributed via fan organizations of clubs.
It continues: “An early continuation of the season would be a mockery of the rest of society and especially of all those who are really socially beneficial in the Coronavirus crisis engage. Professional football has long been sick enough and still belongs in quarantine. “ There should be no Lex Bundesliga .
The “Fan scenes Germany” are not in the ad hoc group represented fan institutions and associations related to the corona virus, which met again on Thursday with representatives of the DFL and the German Football Association in a booth. At the beginning of the week, “Pro Fans” with its many ultra fans no longer spoke out against games without spectators. “ The understanding of ghost games has largely prevailed in the scene . The games would not be as attractive as with a full hut – even in front of the TV. But many clubs have the water up to their necks, ”said spokesman Sig Zelt. (dpa)
Handball players will vote on Tuesday
The handball Bundesliga will probably be on Tuesday decide to cancel the season . Then for 11 o'clock the next conference call with the club bosses of the first and second league. It is still unclear whether the final table will be scored in the event of an abandonment using the quotient rule, i.e. by dividing the points by the number of games played.
“It is one of many scenarios. First of all, it has to be decided whether to cancel at all, ”HBL managing director Frank Bohmann told the German press agency on Friday. “We have not even taken the first step, we cannot take the second,” added a member of the management.
Die Clubs should vote promptly on a demolition, according to HBL a three-quarters majority would be required. The quotient rule indicates a possible termination Solution to . “No matter which solution is chosen, there will always be winners and losers. But the quotient regulation is probably still the fairest of all unfair solutions, ”said the managing director of HBW Balingen-Weilstetten, Wolfgang Strobel. With this regulation, the THW Kiel could be considered a master. There should not be relegations. (dpa)
DBB cancels Supercup and international game
Because of the ban on major events until the end of August in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the German Basketball Association canceled the Supercup in Hamburg and the international match against Puerto Rico in Bremen. The traditional tournament in Hamburg actually had on 13 ./ 14. June should take place, the comparison with Puerto Rico at the 17. June .
The two events were originally planned as preparation for the Olympic qualification tournament at the end of June . Because of the postponement of the Olympic Games in Tokyo to 2021 but the qualification was also postponed for one year. This also affects the European Championship with a preliminary round in Cologne and the final round in Berlin, which is now 2022 to be held. (dpa)
DFL in talks with media partners
According to its own statements, the German Football League still has no binding agreement on the payment of the fourth and final installment of the television money achieved at the Bundesliga clubs. “The DFL is in talks with all media partners,” she tweeted on Friday. With the pay-TV broadcaster Sky there is “no contractually fixed agreement yet,” it said.
Die “Bild” had reports on an agreement between DFL and Sky , according to which a little less money should flow, but earlier than was agreed. According to the report, ARD and ZDF are also ready to transfer their next installment, although the game operations in the Bundesliga and the Second League up to at least 30. April is at rest and it is unclear whether and when the season can be ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On next Thursday the DFL plans to proceed with the Bundesliga clubs. Professional football still hopes to increase the playing time with the help of ghost games until 30. End of June . At stake are around 750 million euros that would be missing if the season were canceled. So far, it is not certain that ghost games will be played, since the federal and state governments are extending the ban on major events on Wednesday until at least 31. August agreed. (dpa)