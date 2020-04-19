handball-champion-flensburg-considers-continuation-of-the-season-“not-possible”

Handball: Flensburg considers continuation of the season as “not possible”

Champion SG Flensburg-Handewitt sees an end to the season in handball Bundesliga as the only realistic option. “You can count that on five fingers. Under the current circumstances, it is not possible to continue the season, ”said managing director Dierk Schmäschke. In this sense, the master will also with the current ongoing vote of all 36 Clubs of the 1st and 2nd league decide. “I'll do that on Monday,” said Schmaschke. On Tuesday there will be the next video link for the Bundesliga club bosses.

It is bitter that the team cannot defend their title, which has been won twice in a row, Schmaschke emphasized. “But such thoughts should at most be in third or fourth place. This is about the existence of the clubs, handball par excellence. We have to act in solidarity in a uniform manner and preserve our structures. ”That doesn't just apply to the German league. “The international associations IHF and EHF also have to think.”

As a little consolation, Schmäschke sees that the SG Flensburg-Handewitt is with one probable termination of the season as second in the table has again qualified for the Champions League. “It is a huge success. We will be happy about that, ”said the managing director. (dpa)