hamsters-young-people-less-than-old-ones?

Almost every customer knows the empty shelves in supermarkets by now. Noodles, toilet paper, canned goods – there are shortages everywhere these days. Has the consumption behavior of people with the outbreak of the corona pandemic really changed so suddenly that in many places there is nothing left?

If you believe the first results of a current study by the economist Tilman Brück, then it is the answer: no. The majority of those surveyed therefore buy as much as they did before the outbreak of the crisis.

More card payments

However, the deal seems to be changing change in the supermarket. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, more than half of the study participants, around 55 percent, prefer to pay by card to protect themselves against infection. Less than seven percent are increasingly ordering their food from delivery services. 14 percent state that they now go shopping more often.

But overall, the majority of the study participants showed similar consumer behavior as before the crisis. “Almost two thirds of the respondents spend as much money on business as before,” says Brück. Only 26 percent said they had “more than usual” in the past seven days.

“I wonder why are some supermarkets so empty these days? ”says Brück. “This shows us how error-prone our supply system is.” The economist's thesis is that because most markets get their deliveries “just in time”, they could not compensate for an unplanned increase in sales like these days – even if not all hamsters go.

According to the study, especially the middle age groups show more tendency to hamsters than others – perhaps because this group contains parents of small children more often, says Brück. Almost 40 percent of the 36 to 45 year olds answered “yes” to the Question: “Have you invested in the last seven days?” For the 18 – to 25 -Year-olds did that less than 30 percent.

Have less, but live better

The younger people also differ when it comes to attitudes towards the pandemic. This would enable them to make greater financial sacrifices than others to deal with the crisis. “Young people would be willing to give up a higher proportion of their income in order to completely prevent further corona infections in the country,” says Brück. The 18 – to 25 – year olds would on average 30 Give up percent of your own money if this could prevent new infections. The over 45 year olds would only want to give up around half, only 16 percent of their assets.

Brück explains the difference with the fact that the younger “still have the majority of their lives ahead of them and therefore can lose more. They now want to give up something to end the crisis – according to the motto: prefer to have less, but live longer and better. ”

However, the young respondents in the Corona crisis are not fully in solidarity. In theory, they are prepared to make greater financial sacrifices than the elderly – but also to “less concrete solidarity for fellow citizens”, as the study says. In the past few days, younger respondents were less likely to get involved in neighborhood assistance or the like than other age groups.

Pandemic and climate change – the biggest problems

For the study Development economist Brück, who works at the London School of Economics and for the Berlin think tank “IDSC”, has so far interviewed more than 1100 people on the website “Live with Corona”. So far, however, the current data situation has been too thin to derive representative statements, he emphasizes. However, trends could be read – and they showed that even in times of crisis, some things remain the same, such as fear of climate change.

“Climate change remains a major concern of many people,” says Brück. The pandemic considers around 40 percent of the study participants to be the biggest problem of our time – about as many respondents said that about climate change.