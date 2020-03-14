hamster-purchases-and-fleeing-vacationers

After the surge in the Corona cases to almost 6000, the Spanish government wants to restrict the freedom of movement of the population nationwide. According to an emergency decree, which should be passed by the cabinet on Saturday afternoon, people are only allowed to leave their homes for compelling reasons: for example, to get to the workplace, the supermarket or the health center. All shops except grocery stores and pharmacies must close.

As of next Monday, practically all leisure activities outside of one's own four walls and travel within the country would be banned throughout Spain. These restrictions also apply to foreign holidaymakers residing in the country.

Previously, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had declared the “national alarm condition”. This step gives the government extensive powers to intervene in the freedoms of citizens. Buildings and goods can also be confiscated. For example, the idea is to convert hotels into auxiliary hospitals.

This emergency law should initially apply for the next 14, but will probably be extended. “We will need weeks,” said Sánchez before the cabinet meeting. “This will be a tough and difficult time, but we will stop the virus.”

Sharp increase in corona cases

This was preceded by an alarming one Increase in Corona cases in Spain. According to the health authorities, the number of infected people increased on Saturday 5753. There were domestic 24 hours nationwide 1519 new cases. More than half of all corona diseases were diagnosed in the Madrid region, where seven million people live.

At least 136 people have died in Spain in connection with the virus. These alarming numbers raise fears that Spain will experience a similarly dramatic development as Italy. Spain is already the European country with the most Covid 19 diseases after Italy.

The new restrictions have largely paralyzed public life in Spain. Madrid and numerous other regions had previously ordered shops, bars, restaurants, leisure facilities and attractions to be closed.

Nobody thinks about carefree holidays

Long lines formed in front of the supermarkets in the capital Madrid on Saturday morning because of fear of shortages in supply. In the afternoon, many shelves of basic groceries were bought empty. In some cases, the police had to move in because people in the store were arguing about the last available products.

Closed restaurants on the beach promenade from Valencia. Photo: JOSE JORDAN / AFP

With the right of exception, the freedom of movement of foreign holidaymakers in Mallorca and restricted in other holiday strongholds. The next few days you will see how strictly this curfew for leisure activities, such as walking on the beach, is handled on the holiday island.

Thousands of tourists who are still in Spain are packing their bags and are planning to go home. Carefree rest and relaxation is currently out of the question even in the Spanish holiday strongholds.