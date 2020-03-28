hamburger-sv-separates-from-ceo-bernd-hoffmann

Bernd Hoffmann's second era with the second division soccer team Hamburger SV ended in the middle of the corona crisis. After a four-hour meeting of the supervisory board on Saturday, the association announced that the 57 year old would be released from his duties as chief executive officer with immediate effect. This was preceded by a long smoldering power struggle between Hoffmann on the one hand and his fellow board members Jonas Boldt (sports) and Frank Wettstein (finance) on the other. Boldt and Wettstein will now continue to run HSV Fußball AG as a board duo.

“I would have loved to have led HSV through this crisis, but I have to accept that the supervisory board decided to take a different route” , Hoffmann announced on the club website. “It was an honor for me to serve HSV.”

Ex-professional Marcell Jansen becomes new chairman of the supervisory board

They also acted as Hoffmann supporters Max-Arnold Köttgen and Thomas Schulz from the Supervisory Board. HSV President and ex-international Marcell Jansen will be the new chairman of the supervisory board as Köttgen's successor. After the resignations, the control committee now consists of five people.

On Wednesday, the control committee of HSV-Fußball AG, represented by Köttgen, his deputy Andreas Peters and Jansen, had the three board members for one-on-one discussions in the Volkspark Stadium

Boldt and Wettstein made it clear that they can no longer imagine working with Hoffmann. They accuse him of allegedly exceeding competencies and going it alone. Now the seven members of the supervisory board had to decide – and the decision was made against Hoffmann.

Hoffmann was accused of exceeding competencies and going it alone

Hoffmann was already working on 2003 to 2011 at HSV as CEO. After his contract was not renewed, he had to leave. He made a comeback seven years later.

Only in February 2018 he became honorary president of the entire association, and also took over the chairmanship of the supervisory board. His first act was the separation from the then CEO Heribert Bruchhagen and sports director Jens Todt. In May 2018 Hoffmann temporarily took over the post of CEO. The following September he received a contract until the end of June 2021. (dpa)