half-of-the-music-lessons-are-given-outside-the-subject

Second and third graders greet the newcomers with the school anthem in summer. All children play in the school orchestra, regardless of whether they grew up with music in their parents' house or not. And the choir of the greats shines at the annual concert with a cappella songs

All of this is thanks to committed teachers, the students in regular classes and in numerous AGs in the wide and rich world of music introduce. But it is precisely this “elementary cultural technique of a humane society” that the German Music Council sees in danger – due to a partly serious shortage of trained music teachers for primary schools.

Rund 17. 000 Music teachers are available at the primary schools of the 14 Federal states whose statistics could be evaluated for a current study by music educators and educational researchers.

Mathematically would 40. 000 Music teachers needed

To include the scope of instruction specified in the curricula of the federal states “Properly covered” would arithmetically however 40. 000 Music teachers used, share the German Music Council, the Conference of State Music Councils and d he Bertelsmann Foundation. Together they commissioned the nationwide first systematic survey on music lessons, which was published on Wednesday.

The number of 23. 000 missing music teachers does not mean that the lessons are canceled on a larger scale. According to the study, this only applies to about seven percent of the hours. Due to the lack of trained music teachers, however, half of the music lessons nationwide are given by non-specialist teachers who have not completed a regular teacher training course at a music college or art university.

“Without a sufficient range of music lessons in Primarily, socially disadvantaged schoolchildren have hardly any chances of coming into contact with music, “it says.

Strong fluctuations between countries in non-specialist teaching

The proportion of professionally or non-professionally taught lessons fluctuates widely between the federal states. The positive leader is Saxony-Anhalt, where 88, 6 percent of the lesson planned in the lesson table – in a corridor from four to eight hours – given by trained music teachers.

The bottom of the list is Bremen, where 72, 5 percent of the eight hours specified in the hourly chart are outside the subject informed. No usable data were available from Bavaria and Saarland.

Berlin is in the upper middle range

In Berlin there are eight for the first four of six elementary school years Hours dedicated to music lessons, of which 7.7 hours are actually given. With a quota of 61, 4 percent professionally and 38, 6 percent of music lessons taught outside of Berlin are in the upper midfield nationwide.

are consistent primary schools in the eastern German states are better equipped with specialists. In Brandenburg 71, 5 percent of music lessons are given by trained teachers, in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania there are 82, 4 percent and in Saxony 78, 7 percent.

Music education at school has the same high standards as science subjects, emphasizes the German Music Council. Waltraud Grubitzsch / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa

Saxony is also the only country for which the authors of the study , including Andreas Lehmann, professor at the University of Music, Drama and Media Hanover, see no additional need for teachers per year 2028. According to a model calculation of age-old music teachers who are leaving, newcomers and the increasing number of primary school children, the gap would probably increase in eight years to 25. 000 Enhance trained music teachers, it says. In Saxony, the number of teachers is sufficient in the medium term because the hourly table has been reduced from six to five hours.

Currently teaching in Berlin 960 music teachers in primary school, 2028 According to the study, only 849 should be available, which are then only 26, 4 percent of the lessons could be given professionally. The music councils and the Bertelsmann Foundation warn: In eight years 2364 specialists could be missing to cover the entire hourly demand – if no countermeasures are taken.

There is a dispute over teacher training in Berlin

The insufficient number of teaching students and graduates in music could contribute to the high demand for young people in view of the increasing number of schoolchildren in Berlin The authors of the study find that they are far from covering.

Exactly this is currently being debated. The Senate Administration for Science criticizes that the University of the Arts does not accept too many teaching students. So for the winter semester 2019 / 20 teaching music for elementary school from 51 Applicants only 25 admitted to study, while the target in the university contract is 68.

Science State Secretary Steffen Krach had then suggested rethinking the admissions process in primary school. The UdK management rejected a “drop in level” in January, as did the Philologists Association.

Protests against a drop in standards

Christian Höppner, General Secretary of the German Music Council and cello professor at the UdK is against lowering the standards: “That would be disastrous, not only because it indirectly affects the freedom of teaching.” The requirements for the elementary school teaching office are already gradually “very shut down” been. “We have to maintain and develop qualities,” Höppner told Tagesspiegel.

Music education at school has the same high standards as science subjects, he also emphasizes with regard to teaching outside the subject. Even if “not all of them have to be little Mozarts”, specialists are needed who have professional experience with voice and instrument and are well trained in music theory, educational science and didactics. The pedagogical challenges in the classes characterized by social and cultural diversity cannot be mastered otherwise.

Against the lack of music teachers, music councils and the Bertelsmann Foundation are calling for the number of places at music universities to be expanded – and more for a transitional period Lateral and side entrants to teaching. Binding standards should apply for this. However, Christian Höppner criticizes the lack of resources for an initial phase closely accompanied by music teachers and for the great need for further training, even for non-specialist teaching staff.