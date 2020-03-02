half-of-the-beaches-will-disappear-by-2100

By the end of the century, around half of the world's sandy beaches could disappear due to climate change.

Scientists around Michalis Vousdoukas from the Joint Research Center of the European Commission in Ispra (Italy) report in the journal “Nature Climate Change”.

As a basis for their forecast, the researchers took the changes in the coastlines, which can be seen on satellite images between 1984 to 2015 on many beaches around the world. On this basis, Vousdoukas and colleagues calculated the changes up to the years 2050 and 2100.

They referred to two development scenarios of the IPCC: one with global warming of 2.6 degrees Celsius by year 2100, and one with a warming of 4.8 degrees.

Beaches move back up to 246 meters with a warming of 4.8 Degrees Celsius

According to the first scenario, the coastlines on the beaches could be up to 2050 by 2.2 to 79, retreat 2 meters until 2100 around 21, 7 to 171, 1 meter. The second, warmer scenario would be even more dramatic: declines up to 99, 2 meters (2050) and up to 246, 9 meters (2100).

Even a moderate limitation of greenhouse gases could reduce the retreat of the beaches by 40 percent. Because the rise in sea level is up to 2050 for 71 to 75 percent – depending on the climate scenario – and up to 2100 for 77 to 86 percent of the beach withdrawal responsible.

The danger to the beaches is but distributed very differently worldwide. In some regions, such as in East Asia or in the northeast of Brazil, an increase in sandy beaches can be expected due to geological peculiarities – despite the rise in sea level.

The most endangered sandy beaches are therefore in Central Europe, in Eastern North America, in South and West Asia, North Australia and on a number of Caribbean islands. Up to 2100 are in North Australia – depending on the scenario – 12 324 Miles to 15 439 Kilometers of sandy beach coast threatened by erosion.

Strong storms could also contribute to the loss

The calculations did not include the Coastal erosion from single events such as strong storms. According to the researchers, this particularly affects the German North Sea coast as well as the southeast coast of Great Britain, North Queensland (Australia) and Acapulco on the Mexican Pacific coast.

But humans have options for action, the researchers write: “The Past experience has shown that effective site-specific coastal planning can mitigate beach erosion and ultimately lead to a stable coast. The best known example is the Dutch coast. » Stefan Parsch (dpa)