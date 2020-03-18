Hagen Stamm – “We are on the dry dock”

Hagen Stamm, 59, was one of the best and most successful German water polo players. As a player he became German Champion with the Wasserfreunde Spandau 14 and won the European Cup four times. He is currently national coach and also president of Wasserfreunde.

Mr. Stamm, where do we catch you?

I'm on my way to my company.

You run a bicycle company based in Hoppegarten. What is the situation there?

Our shop will remain for the time being open, but that can change constantly. We offer an important service. Bikes need to be fixed so people can ride bikes. This saves petrol, is healthy and you are in the fresh air. So I can only guess: ride a bike.

Is there still a lot going on in your shop?

The uncertainty is great everywhere. Turnover is also declining with us.

We come to your job as a national water polo coach. Where would you be right now without the coronavirus pandemic?

We would have been in Duisburg with the national team on Monday and Tuesday to commit ourselves to the Olympic qualification. On Wednesday we would have made our way to Rotterdam.

The tournament should have started next Sunday. When did the cancellation reach you?

Last Thursday .

Did that come as a surprise?

We tried for days to reach the world association, there was no rejection. We played a four-nation tournament in Hamburg from Monday to Wednesday in preparation. Then we thought it was only a good week, the qualification tournament would probably not be canceled. But the whole situation turned over afterwards. What was considered excluded the day before was implemented.

What did the cancellation mean for you and the team?

The cancellation is of course completely fine. There is no other way. In terms of sport, however, it hit us ice cold. We had great preparation, beat Romania and Georgia in Hamburg and narrowly beat the big favorite Montenegro 10 : 12 lost. We had been working towards the Olympic qualification since mid-December, the team went through many hardships.

How did you react as a trainer?

I told the boys to have a beer first and that I didn't want to see them for ten days. You should stay at home, take a water polo break and then we'll start again.

Is there in yours Team or other participants of the tournament in Hamburg Coronavirus cases?

So far, nobody is sick. I hope it stays that way. The teams from Georgia and Romania had to quarantine after their return because they were at a tournament in Germany. I'm very sorry.

You are also President of Wasserfreunde Spandau 04. The sports facilities in Berlin are closed. Do water fans want to and can still train?

Olympic perspectives can use the sports facilities. In a team sport, however, you need a team, for example for tactical exercises. This doesn't make sense only with senior athletes. We therefore want to start training again in a week at Spandau 04 on Wednesday.

There is already a new date for the qualification tournament: from 31. May.

I personally don't think the appointment is to be held. The decision will be made on 30. April. Then, if necessary, we would be in a crisp preparation to get back to the current level. That would be difficult, but all nations would have this problem. Although there is still an unknown person for us.

Namely?

The preparation has 150. 000 euros. It is open whether DOSB or BMI (German Olympic Sports Confederation and Federal Ministry of the Interior) would support us with a second preparation. I hope our association would not be left alone.

Not only the Olympic qualification is questionable, but the staging of the Olympic Games in general.

If the IOC Olympia in Tokyo cancels, there is no Olympic qualification either. This could result in a completely different option in the event that the corona virus is contained.

You are thinking of that Bundesliga.

As national coach and president of Wasserfreunde I have to think in multiple fields. We would have to give the boys a perspective of what they are training for if everything else is canceled. Maybe then we would have a season in outdoor pools for the first time in a long time. That would be very attractive. Hopefully we could play with Spandau in the forum bathroom. Then we would have a master in late June or early July. If it takes longer, you would have to leave the holiday in this case and play during this time.

To what extent are water enthusiasts affected by the effects of the pandemic?

The audience revenue does not have the big dimension with us. Our problem is the closed bathrooms. We live on sponsorship income and membership fees. A swimming club wants to let the members swim. At the moment, however, the water lovers are on the dry dock. The members would keep their feet still for a while. But at some point the question will come up: I will pay a contribution to a swimming club, when can I swim?

Please understand for the loud complaining of the German Football League?

The complaint is of course at a very high level. I understand that there is a lot of money involved. We are always in solidarity among athletes. But everyone has their problems. Our budget is significantly lower, but we are also at risk. It is difficult for everyone. You shouldn't say that they have it better or they don't have it better. I found myself thinking about which sporting event I was watching on TV at the weekend.

There wasn't much left …

That's right . I am a consumer just like everyone else. If this continues, I will soon have to watch the World Cup finals 1974.