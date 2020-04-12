World
Had “relegated” – Nouri says goodbye
Nouri: Had “relegated”
Short-term head coach Alexander Nouri said goodbye to Hertha BSC and the fans of the Berlin Bundesliga soccer team. “An exciting journey is now over. In this very intense time I experienced a lot and also learned a lot ”, wrote Jürgen Klinsmann's former assistant on Instagram. “I am convinced that we would have been able to stay at six points ahead, but I respect the decision of the club.”
In this way I want to me with everyone who in some way in the past few months and have supported, thank you.
Bobic: Labbadia is “one of the top 3 solutions” on the market
Fredi Bobic sees his ex-club Hertha BSC with Bruno Labbadia as the new head coach well positioned. “ I immediately congratulated Michael Preetz on this very good solution ”, said the 48 year old sports director of Eintracht Frankfurt the “Bild am Sonntag”.
Bruno is a human being One with an asterisk, a totally straight guy, extremely motivated. He belongs sure to the top 3 solutions that the market has to offer right now.
Fredi Bobic in the “Bild am Sonntag”
Donate virtually, drink real
Ever heard of the “Aktion Herthakneipe”? Here's all the information about who and what it's about:
It is well known that necessity makes you inventive. In case of the “Aktion Herthakneipe” there is no obstacle to being thirsty. Since the last weekend, Hertha fans have been calling for donations for an original Hertha pub in Berlin on every non-matchday.
Maximilian Mittelstädt talks about his coronavirus infection
Maximilian Mittelstädt describes his current situation with the word “strange”. This limbo, “if you are torn out in the middle of the season and don't know when to go on”. And even if the left-back from Hertha BSC, like the rest of the team, should only be on the site and in the cabin for as short a time as possible, “we are of course all happy to be allowed back on the pitch”.
Labbadia will be presented on Easter Monday
Bundesliga club Hertha BSC will officially introduce the new head coach Bruno Labbadia on Easter Monday at a press conference. The start of the event, which must take place under very special conditions due to the current restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, is at 10. 30 clock in the media room of the club on the Berlin Olympic site.
The number of participating media representatives will be significantly reduced, it said in the club's invitation on Friday. Accordingly, only “some representatives of the print media” are admitted. Hertha listed that a total of only seven editors from various media can attend the appointment.
The questions of journalists are answered alongside the 54 year old Labbadia, who took over from Alexander Nouri on Thursday, also managing director Michael Preetz. The press conference will also be broadcast on YouTube at Hertha TV. Journalists who are not allowed to be present should be given the opportunity to submit questions in writing beforehand.
The first training session of Labbadia on Monday is due to the official requirements Exclusion from the public take place, as Hertha announced. This also applies to all other currently planned units. Since neither photographers nor camera teams are admitted to Labbadia's first activities, the capital club will provide material itself. (dpa)
We have a lot of work to do. We will start from Monday in compliance with the currently applicable rules and prepare ourselves as best as possible for the day when football will be played again.
Bruno Labbadia
We have decided to take this opportunity to prepare the team for a possible continuation of the season in the next few weeks and to make our decision earlier in the coaching position.
Michael Preetz
All good coach changes are three
Bruno Labbadia is already the fourth Hertha coach of the current one Season. Colleague Louis Richter took a good look at what we can expect from him.
Little cheers, a lot of hustle and bustle, but a lot of fun: Hertha has a lot of music this season. Bruno Labbadia is the fourth coach to sign with the Bundesliga club in the season that is currently not running due to the coronavirus crisis.
Will Labbadia replace Nouri this season?
According to a report by the “kicker” Hertha BSC has the next sensational message – and it has only marginally to do with the corona virus. As the industry paper reports, Bruno Labbadia is to replace the previous head coach Alexander Nouri – and this already at the beginning of next week. First the “Bild” had reported on the personnel. Labbadia should therefore have a contract until 2022 sign, as assistant coach he would bring his confidante Eddy Sözer.
As a player, Labbadia was under contract with HSV, Kaiserslautern, Bavaria, 1. FC Köln, Bremen, Bielefeld and the KSC. After his career 2003 with the Badeners in the second division, almost as many coaching positions followed: Darmstadt, Fürth, Leverkusen, HSV (twice), VfB Stuttgart and Wolfsburg. Labbadia has been without a job since the end of last season.
The fact that Berlin is now tempting is only a little surprising. It had been known for a long time that Alexander Nouri would not look after the team beyond the end of the season. He was missing during the training at the beginning of the week, athletic trainer Henrik Kuchno led the running units.
The former Werder coach initially joined the Berlin team as a co-trainer under Jürgen Klinsmann and then rose to become the head coach. After Ante Covic and Klinsmann, Nouri Hertha's third coach this season – Labbadia could soon be the fourth. (Tsp)
As contact persons: Hertha professionals Stark and Wolf initially at home
Bundesliga soccer team Hertha BSC must first on national player Niklas Stark (24) and Marius Wolf (24) dispense. Both professionals are considered contact persons for a coronavirus infection and therefore have to train individually at home for the next few days. The Berlin club announced on Tuesday on its website and thus confirmed a corresponding report of the “Bild” newspaper.
Because of a positive corona virus test with a player, the team had to temporarily temporarily for two weeks placed in a domestic quarantine. After a break of more than three weeks due to the coronavirus crisis , Hertha had only returned to training in small groups on Monday. Stark was missing and Wolf already. (dpa)
Hertha in small groups back in training
After a break of more than three weeks due to the coronavirus crisis, the professionals from Hertha BSC returned to training in small groups. At different start times, the participants completed a conditional program on Monday under the guidance of athletic trainer Henrik Kuchno . The next units will also take place in camera.
“Above all, the boys were happy to have a ball on their feet in the exercises. This week it's about special conditioning with and without a ball on the court, “ Kuchno was quoted on the website of the club . In view of the corona virus pandemic, further special measures apply during training : For example, the professionals do not shower in the cabin, but at home.
During the week we will then steadily increase the workload and the intensity.
Athletics trainer Henrik Kuchno
Klünter in the checkpoint interview
Initiative supports Hertha-Kneipen
An initiative by Hertha fans stand up for restaurateurs and hosts who could run into financial difficulties without the income from the Bundesliga matchdays. The “Aktion Herthakneipe” wants to support a different Hertha pub every game day from today. “We will” virtually “drink a beer and donate the amount for it. In addition to the financial help, the main thing here is to show solidarity and stand together,” says the initiative's website.
Today we start in Weddinger Kugelblitz. Interested fans are asked to order 15. 30 network clock virtually via zoom . “ Certainly we cannot help all Hertha bars with this campaign, “writes the initiative. “We therefore restrict ourselves to the places where the Hertha round table took place.”
Herthas players waive salary
The Hertha BSC players have now agreed to waive their wages. It is valid for the next three months until 30. June and affects not only the professional team but also the trainer team, the functional team, the management and senior staff. According to manager Michael Preetz, the association could save a sum “in the orderly seven-figure range”.
The aim is that “the business continues here, the effects are minimized” and “no jobs are endangered,” said Preetz in a video distributed by the association. “We face the challenge of this special situation.”
It is still open when the Berliners will start team training again. “The recommendation of the DFL was not to do any team training until April 5, we stick to that and we will be there too Exercise individually each week, ”said Preetz. On Monday, all players are independent of each other in the 15 – minute intervals on the club premises and would have received individual training plans. “Nobody met the other,” reported Preetz.
Due to a positive finding on the virus in one player, the team had been in a two-week domestic quarantine, which had been going on Tuesday According to Preetz, after the end of the program, “a more intensive running training is on the program”.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bundesliga will remain in operation until at least 30. April suspended. It remains to be seen whether it will continue in May. “Yes, I believe that we will end the season”, Preetz said: “This is everyone's wish Clubs, not least for economic reasons. ” (dpa)
Dardai return as a youth coach is delayed
Bundesliga club Hertha BSC has confirmed the return of former head coach Pal Dardai to the upcoming season as a youth coach. It is still open which team of the 44 Years-old Hungarian should take over in the youth area of Berlin. “We will discuss that soon,” said Managing Director Michael Preetz (52) of the “Bild” newspaper (Tuesday).
After more than four years as a Hertha Bundesliga coach, Dardai had to vacate his head coach post last summer. In April, the talks with all youth coaches at Hertha are to be held, including Dardai. “Usually in April we always decide which Hertha coaches will be distributed to which young teams. But due to Corona everything has just shifted a bit in time, “ said Preetz.
Hertha's record players had already made public appearances during the current season known for his commitment to the capital club. “I get an offer every three weeks, sometimes immoral with so much money, but also many very correct offers. That's nice, ”said Dardai in January. However, he had a contract with his long-standing club and wanted to discuss with Benjamin Weber, director of the academy, how things would go on. (dpa)
Hertha BSC continues to train individually
Daishawn Redan upset his employer
Hang around at home, not allowed outside the door. That's all demands a lot, especially from young men who are used to move because they make a living from exercise. So a couple of young men in Amsterdam thought they could quickly get to a soccer field play a game of football.
Unfortunately they have a short video of it on the net posed. And unfortunately some of these young men are professional soccer players. To Quincy Promes from Ajax Amsterdam for example. Or about Daishawn Redan, who from Hertha BSC for the second half of the current season at FC Groningen and can be seen in the picture right at the beginning of the video.
In Groningen, Redan's pastime was not well received. According to the club, the 19 Years old striker excused. He also donates an unspecified amount to the fan initiative “Noordtribune Helpt”, which supports people in the Gronining region financially in the corona crisis.
“In this Time is required from everyone to show discipline. There are rules of conduct against the corona virus, and we adhere to them. We also made arrangements with the team, ”said Mark-Jan Fledderus, sports director of FC Groningen. “By playing soccer with friends, Daishawn violated these agreements. This is behavior that we don't want to see. We also told him that. ”
Redan was aware of his guilt, said Fledderus With . “He made a stupid mistake and his sincere apology
Redan left the U last summer 23 of Chelsea FC switched to Hertha BSC. For the professionals, he was used only once, on the second matchday, in the 0-3 home defeat against VfL Wolfsburg. The End January then he was loaned to FC Groningen for half a year, for the striker has played five times in the division of honor.
Mittelstädt defends the lead – Hertha wins
The professional from Berlin creates against Paderborn's Rifet Kapic a very happy 2: 2, the overall result is 6: 3 for Hertha.
First win for Hertha
e-athlete EliasN after a 0: 1 creates a 4: 1 for Hertha against Paderborns Lucas Fiedler. But the overall result is only known after the second duel and Maximilian Mittelstädt is immediately required.
At Hertha the ball rolls
In the Bundesliga Home Challenge via Fifa 2020. The opponent is SC Paderborn. The game now live:
