haaland-scores-again-and-hoffenheim-cheers-late

Erling Haaland also scores in the 2-0 win against Bremen, Mönchengladbach only plays a draw against Hoffenheim and Düsseldorf makes a big appearance in the 2-0 win in Freiburg , Hertha, on the other hand, goes down in its own stadium against 1. FC Köln.

Bremen – Dortmund 0: 2

It was storming and raining in Bremen on Saturday afternoon. But the real natural event was on the lawn of the Weser Stadium: Erling Haaland, the 19 year old Norwegian. The attacker has scored eleven goals in his previous seven competitive games for Borussia Dortmund. But before Haaland was supposed to race across the field with his sweeping steps, the stadium was completely quiet. As in all arenas, a minute's silence was held for the victims of the Hanau attack in the Weser Stadium. After that it got loud – and to the surprise of most spectators, the Bremen team played well, while Borussia Dortmund still seemed to have the game against Paris Saint-Germain in the bones during the week – especially since coach Lucien Favre trusted the same starting eleven as last in the Champions League. That was probably a mistake. Because even the natural event Haaland hardly took place. Consequently, the two teams went goalless into the cabins. Measured against the results of the past few weeks, this was very good news for Bremen. But it was quickly over. Seven minutes after the restart, BVB defender Dan-Axel Zagadou took the lead after a corner kick. That was not deserved, but it certainly doesn't matter to BVB. And with the opening goal, Haaland got rolling. At first he narrowly missed. But in the 66. Minute Haaland ran a perfect run after a cross from Achraf Hakimi and scored from a few meters to 2: 0. It was the decision in a game in which both teams had been on one level until then.

Mönchengladbach – Hoffenheim 1: 1

This duel sounded like a lot of storm and urge. But first it was a choke with playful advantages for the guests from Sinsheim. The leadership in turn came from Borussia. Eleven minutes were played when Matthias Ginter scored after a corner to make it 1-0. Such a hit can turn a gag into a nice soccer game. But that was not the case – which was primarily due to the hosts, who did not want to contribute anything meaningful to this game. On the other hand, the Hoffenheim team could not make any sense out of their optical superiority. So the Gladbachers went into the half-time break with a flattering tour. Maybe that's why there was a little timpani from trainer Marco Rose. The guests came out of the cabin more courageously, Alassane Plea missed two good opportunities for the 2-0 lead. Ever Plea: In the 75. Minute he also failed with a penalty to goalkeeper Oliver Baumann. And that should be punished: In added time, the Hoffenheimers were compensated by a header from Lucas Ribeiro.

Freiburg – Düsseldorf 0: 2

The people of Düsseldorf recently stood out because they always got off to a good start. It was the same against Freiburg. After six minutes, the ball was in the net of the favorite Freiburg goal. Only the hit was not recognized because of an offside position. The guests complained briefly, then stormed on – and were in the 37. Minute rewarded. After a cross from Kevin Stöger André Hoffmann pushed the ball into the goal. The leadership was deserved and it should be even better for Fortuna. In the 61. Minute sprinted across the field like in the film Forrest Gump and increased to 2: 0 for the strong team of coach Uwe Rösler. Freiburg coach Christian Streich scolded and scolded the rest of the game on the sidelines. But the whole grudge ultimately didn't change the defeat. (Tsp)