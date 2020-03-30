h&m,-puma-&-amp;-co-show-surprisingly-little-sense-of-community

Article 240 § 2 of the Introductory Act to the Civil Code (EGBGB) applies to all rental or lease agreements, whether private or commercial , rich or poor. Thereafter, cancellations on the part of the landlord are not permitted, provided the unpaid rent in the period from April 1 to 30. June of this year based on “the impact of the COVID – 19 pandemic”. Further restrictions and clarifications? None, says a lawyer who deals with the corona consequences from a legal perspective on a daily basis.

This is surprising insofar as a liquidity shortage or a threat to existence are a prerequisite for all other aid loans or grants. On the other hand, it is expressly stipulated that “making credible” is sufficient as justification by the tenant, which from a legal point of view does not mean concrete “proof” – in the sense of evidence.

The reference to an ordered lock will probably suffice, probably even a so-called self-declaration by the tenant, after which a decline in sales is expected. Which means: a forecast because the rent is due in advance.

Nevertheless, the shitstorm against Adidas, Puma, H&M and other companies that are now taking advantage of this regulation are understandable. Because there is also the right to be annoyed that companies that are doing well and that make a lot of money are the first to go ahead in this situation and therefore show surprisingly little sense of community. Or, if that sounds too political-romantic, act with little solidarity. After the crisis, that's definitely not good for business.