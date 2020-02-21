Gypsum-Fiber Board Market Analysis 2019 by Companies, Key Applications, Industry Growth, Competitors Study, Scope, Trends, Forecast 2025

ReportsnReports has published a report entitled Global Gypsum-Fiber Board Market Research Report 2020 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances and various strategies implemented by the main current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

Gypsum-Fiber Board, other name paperless drywall or fiber-gypsum board. It is composed of plaster (hemihydrate), fibers and additives with water combination. Which is not only can be used in the area that paper drywall ever used in, but also used in other new fields for its high strength. Such as gypsum-fiber board can be to make furniture replace wood.

The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Gypsum-Fiber Board by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

– USG

– Saint-Gobain

– Fermacell

– National Gypsum

– Knauf

– Georgia-Pacific

– Continental BP

– Hengshenglong

– Yingchuang

– Bochuan-Chuncui

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

– Wood Fiber Type

– Glass Fiber Type

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

– For Walls

– For Roofs

– Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

This report presents the worldwide Gypsum-Fiber Board Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

