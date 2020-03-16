Gusseted Bags Market 2020: Rising Trends And Demand Analysis By Amcor plc, Bemis Company, Inc., Mondi, Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG, Smurfit Kappa, others

A comprehensive Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market Research on both global and regional sales of Gusseted Bags Market which provides a better understanding of the present market Size, landscape, Development, status and Growth Opportunities during 2020 to 2026. The study is a mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization.

At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Gusseted Bags Market key players Involved in the study are Amcor plc, Bemis Company, Inc., Mondi, Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG, Smurfit Kappa, AMERICAN PLASTICS COMPANY, Tekpak Solution, PBFY Flexible Packaging, Pacific Bag, International Plastics Inc., Maco PKG., Associated Bag, Elkay Plastics, Inc., Poly Pak Plastics, columbia packaging group, United States Plastic Corporation, Daman Polyfabs, Sri Lakshmi Narayana Plastics., Vimal Techno Print., US Poly Pack., Vishakha Polyfab Pvt Ltd among others.

Global gusseted bags market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 2.87% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

Gusseted Bags Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Side Gusseted, Bottom Gusseted), Material Type (Paper, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Nylon, Biodegradable Plastics, Metal Foil), Application (Cofee & Tea Packaging, Bakery Product Packaging, Other Unprocessed F&B Packaging, Dry Processed F&B Packaging, Wet Processed F&B Packaging, Pet Food Packaging, Consumer Good Packaging, Other Industrial Applications), Thickness (< 2 Mil, 2 – 5 Mil, > 5 Mil), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Gusseted bags are kind of a flexible packaging which is used for the packaging of many different materials. They are widely used in the food and packaging industry because they are very easy to handle. They have the ability to keep the product fresh and enhance the shelf life of the product. They are of different type such as bottom gusseted and side gusseted. Different material such as polyethylene, paper, metal foil and other are used for the manufacturing. They are widely used in application such as bakery product packaging, dry processed F&B packaging, coffee, tea packaging and others.

In January 2019, TricorBraun announced the acquisition of Pacific Bag, LLC. The company is planning to integrate Pacific Bag with their Taipak so they can create TricorBraun Flex which will be the new business for flexible packaging. This acquisition will enhance their presence in the market and will be able to meet the need and requirement of their customers

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of the product from retail sector will drive the market growth

Growth in food and beverage industry will also act as a market driver

Rising demand for flexible packaging also enhances the growth of this market

The environmental friendly and recyclable nature of this product contributes as a factor for this market growth

Market Restraints:

Low cost of the traditional bag as compared to the gusseted bag is the major factor impeding the growth of this market in the forecast period

Lack of awareness about the benefits of using gusseted bags mainly in the underdeveloped countries can act as a restricting factor for this market growth

