Gunmen attack Shisha Bar – four arrests

After an attack on a shisha bar in the old town of Saarlouis, the police temporarily arrested four men between the ages of 23 and 30 . According to investigations to date, around ten people, some of whom were masked, entered the bar late on Saturday evening, the police said on Sunday. The group attacked employees and guests. All attackers were armed, according to witnesses, they used firearms, stabbing and firearms.

The motive is still unclear, so far there are no starting points that it is a right-wing extremist or racially motivated act, said a police spokeswoman Detainees were given a terrorist weapon. The 30 year old should be brought before the judge on Sunday. Several police stations had been alerted against 23. 20 o'clock, the callers addressed about 30 participants the violent clash in the shisha bar. A similar incident occurred in the old town of Saarlouis in the night of March 6-7.

Even during a racist attack in Hanau, Hesse on 19. In February, two shisha bars were among the crime scenes. At that time, a 43 year old German shot nine people with foreign roots and injured other people. (dpa)