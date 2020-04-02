greetings-to-grandpa-and-grandma

Now it's out. Just as the Chinese were unable to celebrate the New Year with their families in January, the Germans are not allowed to be on the road at Easter – so they also cannot visit grandma and grandpa. We have already considered whether we should stand in front of the fence and wave at our grandparents. Remove gifts from the garden gate latch and hang your own. But the thought alone made us so sad that we quickly rejected it.

If grandma and grandpa have a computer or a smartphone, you can at least see each other. Video calls are currently very fashionable, so you can hold entire family conferences and make sure that everyone is still alive. Fortunately, if they are not connected, you can make calls.

Some grandparents can come up with something for their grandchildren. A grandpa in the circle of acquaintances has made a small video in which he proudly announces that his clever goldfish Herbert is about to jump through a hoop. What do you think – did he jump? Anyway, the grandchildren laughed a lot. A grandmother emailed us photos of a book she wanted to send to her little granddaughter. She stuck a pretty picture on each page and wrote a riddle that the parents can read to her.

How about sending a message to your grandparents (or aunts or godfathers) for Easter? Think up something for them, hold up posters, show a headstand, paint a picture, make something and take pictures with it. Send us your photos by Tuesday 12 to kinderraetsel@tagesspiegel.de

Keyword: Easter joy. Write your name, your age and whom you want to greet. The sooner we receive your submission, the better. We select ten photos and print them in the children's mirror next Saturday.