greens-stand-up-for-tesla

For the Greens in the federal and state governments, the tug of war on forest clearing for the gig factory of the US electric car manufacturer Tesla becomes a question of conscience. It is about the political orientation in the area of ​​tension between nature and climate protection and new jobs in a key industry with a green coat of paint. After all, according to Tesla's building applications, up to 12 000 employees in a three-shift system will use the compact SUV in Grünheide Produce “Model Y” and later the “Model 3”.

Oliver Krischer, Vice-Group Leader of the Greens in the Bundestag, sharply criticized the Green League association for its complaint against deforestation on the future factory site in Grünheide in Brandenburg. “Turning a pinewood plantation into a battlefield is absurd. That has nothing to do with nature conservation, “said the member of the Bundestag.

Krischer accused the Green League of abusing species protection law for its purposes. In Germany there is an “unprecedented extinction of species”, unprecedented extinction of species ”but this has nothing to do with Tesla's factory. Adequate areas would have to be made available for “investments in sustainable infrastructure and sustainable industry,” he said. “It is a pity that some clubs are obviously less focused on nature and species protection than the fight against climate protection and energy transition and are abusing species protection law.” Climate protection, a future-proof industry and nature protection are not opposites, said the 50 – year-old. “We need nature and species protection where it brings something and no proxy disputes based on pine plantations.”

Ramona Pop: “You don't always have to be against everything”

Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) is counting on the planned factory near Berlin to be built quickly as a model for Germany. At the same time, he warned that Germany could show that ecology and economy are not opposites and that it is possible to implement important projects at a similar speed as in other countries. “The construction of the Tesla automobile plant in Brandenburg has been of great importance for more climate protection and one of the most important industrial settlements in the new federal states for a long time,” said Altmaier of the Funke Media Group.

Berlin's Senator for Economic Affairs Ramona Pop ( Greens) also criticized the resistance to the grubbing up. “You don't always have to be against everything,” she said. “How absurd to declare a pine plantation to be a forest,” said the senator. “You should leave the church in the village and make Tesla's future investment possible quickly. For clean mobility and climate protection, for Berlin and Brandenburg. ”

The head of the Greens parliamentary group in the Brandenburg state parliament, Benjamin Raschke, said the lawsuit would not prevent the construction of the Tesla factory. Raschke declined to restrict the right to bring collective actions, as requested by the CDU and business representatives, so that Germany would not fall behind in international competition.

Green League wants “clean law process”

The lawsuit is “a good rule of law”, it is completely legitimate that the Green League is on this way. This is about the “legally interesting question” whether a company can initiate grubbing up before citizens can raise concerns about the overall project. The nature conservation component is not in the foreground in the complaint of the Green League.

The head of the Green League, Heinz-Herwig Mascher, had argued similarly. His goal is not to prevent Tesla, he is concerned with a “clean process under the rule of law”. Tesla received special treatment for the grubbing up. In such cases, the forest would normally be examined for protected animals for several months. In this case, there was only a two-week inspection. The complaint is about preventing a dangerous precedent: destruction of nature without the existence of legally binding permits for the entire project.

Brandenburg's CDU parliamentary group leader Jan Redmann accused the association of abusing the right to sue on Tuesday , The red-black-green state government made it clear that Tesla would be treated like other companies. The decision to start construction early was not a special treatment for Tesla.

Half of the area had already been cleared

The Berlin-Brandenburg Higher Administrative Court had a request on Saturday The Green League and the Association for Landscape Conservation and Species Protection in Bavaria (VLAB) temporarily stopped clearing around 90 hectares of the site for the Tesla plant. It was only on Thursday that the State Environment Agency – with strict requirements for replacement afforestation at Tesla's expense in the event of the approval process failing – gave the green light for early clearing even without a building permit for the plant.

The administrative court Frankfurt (Oder) had rejected the urgent requests on Friday. On Saturday evening, Tesla had to interrupt deforestation due to the OVG decision. By then, more than half of the forest area had been cleared.

According to the OVG, three days are still required to clear the remaining area. Because of the protection rules for the breeding period there is only time until the end of February / beginning of March. The court therefore deals with the urgent action with the highest priority so that Tesla can still meet the deadlines if successful.

Until Tuesday, 14, the parties involved – plaintiff, environmental agency and Tesla – were able to submit further statements to the court. The OVG, for example, is examining whether the authorities' positive approval for the approval can be made even if the objection period is still running.

A spokeswoman for the Higher Administrative Court said the responsible senate would vote for a decision does not leave much time: “When the breeding period begins, you can no longer clear, then no tree should fall for half a year.” The decision should be made before the start of the breeding period. If there were still a main case, the trees would be gone by then, so that only a declaratory action would be possible.

Tesla's fence is already

If the court confirms the clearing stop, deforestation could be delayed until autumn. Only then are clearings allowed again. The approval for the entire project is still pending. The participation procedure for petitions from associations and citizens runs until March 5, after an examination a decision is made.

Tesla's schedule to let the first electric cars roll off the assembly line in summer 2021 also depends on the OVG decision. The company has bought a partially forested site for the factory for just under 41 million euros for the factory. Meanwhile, Tesla is pulling a fence around its grounds. The Landesforstbetrieb allowed this as the still owner.