Graphic Processing Unit Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments | Key Players like Apple Inc., Broadcom, Silicon Integrated Systems Corporation, VIA Technologies Inc., Vivante Corporation and More

Global graphic processing unit market is growing at with the healthy CAGR of 34.05% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period to 2026.

This Report cover detailed competitive outlook including the market share, size, growth, innovative trends, technology, application, types and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market.

Prominent Players Operating In The Graphic Processing Unit Market Include:- Samsung, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Fujitsu, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., IBM Corporation, Imagination Technologies Limited., ARM Limited, Sony Corporation, Apple Inc., Broadcom, Silicon Integrated Systems Corporation, VIA Technologies Inc., Vivante Corporation, Matrox, Imagination Technologies Limited, Via.com and ZOTAC among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Qualcomm announced the mobile platform Snapdragon 855 Plus, this is the upgraded platform to support and enhance performance and experience through 5G in gaming, AI and XR by increasing CPU and GPU performance

In June 2019, Nvidia produced next-generation GPUs by using Samsung’s 7-nm EUV process, the company will be producing 12-nm GPUs form June, the products that are used by GPUs are Nvidia’s flagship product which are used in 5G mobile telecommunications, autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence

Competitive Analysis:

Global graphic processing unit market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of graphic processing unit market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Rising number of heavy graphics games is driving the growth of the market

Rising adoption of portable computing devices including laptops, constantly evolving graphics games, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) will propel the market growth

Increasing use of GPUs by the organizations to accelerate the performance of their computing systems is also a driver for the market

Electronics and wearables and Internet of Things (IoT) market will create immense opportunities in the industry which is boosting the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Incapability of integrated GPU to facilitate intensive graphics designing software will restrain the growth of the market

Rising demands for mobile based gaming and declining demand for desktops is hindering the market growth in the forecast period

Scope of the report

Years Considered: – 2020–2026

Base year: – 2019

Forecast period: – 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automated Material Handling Systems in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

