Graph Database Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 Focusing on Leading Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, AWS, OrientDB, TIBCO Software, Teradata Corporation, OpenLink Software

The Graph Database Market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2019 to USD 2.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +20% during the forecast period.

In computing, a graph database (GDB) is a database that uses graph structures for semantic queries with nodes, edges and properties to represent and store data. A key concept of the system is the graph (or edge or relationship), which directly relates data items in the store. The relationships allow data in the store to be linked together directly, and in many cases retrieved with one operation.

IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, AWS, OrientDB, TIBCO Software, Franz, Teradata Corporation, OpenLink Software, MarkLogic, TigerGraph, Memgraph, MongoDB, Blazegraph

The market in North America is expected to hold the largest market share. The APAC region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to vendors in the market and to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Global Graph Database Market.

The detailed elaboration of the Global Graph Database Market has been provided by applying industry analysis techniques such as SWOT and Porter's five-technique.

