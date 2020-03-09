Science
Grand coalition decides to help businesses
GroKo decides help for companies
Union and SPD have agreed on one Comprehensive package to cushion the economic consequences of the corona virus crisis agreed. Among other things, the hurdles for receiving short-time allowance should be significantly reduced. Unlike before, employers should fully reimburse the social security contributions for lost working hours , the coalition committee decided on Monday night in Berlin at its meeting in the Chancellery.
The grand coalition also wants a Put together a billion-dollar additional investment package . “We will the federal investments in the years 2021 to 2024 each by 3.1 billion euros and thus expand the agreed investment paths and new priorities totaling 12, enable 4 billion euros, “says the 14 – Union and SPD decision
“GroKo is dealing with the corona crisis. In addition to medical protective measures, we have also agreed on a large aid package for the German economy : comprehensive short-time work regulations, liquidity aids, guarantees and tax deferrals for affected sectors. ” , wrote CSU boss Markus Söder after the end of the seven-hour session at the short message service Twitter.
At the meeting of the coalition committee, the coalitioners agreed also on the admission of particularly vulnerable children and adolescents from the overcrowded refugee camps in Greece. Germany is ready to take on an “appropriate share” in a “coalition of the willing” at European level, it says in the decision of the coalition committee.
“That's why we want Greece with the difficult humanitarian situation of about 1000 to 1500 Support children on the Greek islands, ”the paper goes on to say. These are children who either need treatment because of a serious illness or are unaccompanied and younger than 14 years old, most of them girls.
At the consultations also took part Merkel, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) and the party and faction leaders of the CDU, CSU and SPD also temporarily Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD). (dpa)
Number of new infections in South Korea declining
After the outbreak of the lung disease Covid – 19 in South Korea there are increasing signs of a slower rise in the number of infections. On Sunday be 248 new cases of infection with the Sars-CoV virus 19 have been recorded, the health authorities said on Monday. The total number rose to 7382. The number of previous deaths that have been associated with the new type of corona virus has been 51.
Prime Minister Chung Sye Kyun was cautiously optimistic about further limiting the spread of the virus, according to the national news agency Yonhap. There is hope “that we will approach the turning point in the near future”, Chung was quoted as saying.
The number of cases on Sunday and Saturday was significantly lower than the number of cases in the days before. On Saturday the authorities 367 Infections reported. It was the first time since 26. February that less than 400 new cases were diagnosed in one day. (dpa)
BVB against Schalke without a spectator?
German sport is threatened by the spread of the new corona virus Ghost games and cancellations . According to the recommendation of Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), major events with more than 1000 To cancel visitors more aggressively, the pressure on the big professional leagues in the country is increasing.
Fortuna Düsseldorf trembles before a possible ghost game because of the new corona virus in the relegation duel of the Bundesliga against Friday's bottom SC Paderborn next Friday. “That would be a big disadvantage for us,” said Fortuna coach Uwe Rösler after 1-1 at FSV Mainz 05. If there is a game without spectators, you have to respect that. “There are more important things than football, for example health and family. That goes before, “emphasized the 51 – year-olds.
On Sunday evening North Rhine-Westphalia's Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) announced in the ARD program “Report from Berlin” that he wanted to implement the recommendation given by Health Minister Jens Spahn. NRW Minister of Health Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) also announced on Sunday evening on the ARD talk show “Anne Will” that he was Spahns Will implement specifications.
In addition to the game of the table – 16. from Düsseldorf against Paderborn this week could also be the catch-up game between Borussia Mönchengladbach and 1. FC Köln on Wednesday and on Saturday the district derby Borussia Dortmund against Schalke 04 and the game Cologne against FSV Mainz 05 be affected.
The German Football League announced on Sunday that the Federal league season in any case will be played to the end . If the responsible health authorities issue a ban on major events, ghost games would result. In such a case, Düsseldorf sports director Lutz Pfannenstiel expects the players to “show even more mentality and make the best of it”. (dpa)
Further 22 Deaths in China
In China there are more 22 People died of the consequences of the new coronavirus. As the Beijing Health Commission announced on Monday, since Sunday 21 victim in the particularly badly affected province Hubei reported where the virus originally broke out in the metropolis of Wuhan.
According to the official information, the number of newly infected continued to drop to nationwide 40 Cases. However, a high dark figure is suspected. At the lung disease Covid – 19 are in China so far more than 3000 People died . About 80 735 infections have been detected, however more than 58 00 0 patients now cured. (dpa)
Revolts in Italian prisons
Because of restrictions due to the coronavirus, several Italian prisons are
Revolts of inmates broke out. The uprising on Sunday came after restrictions were imposed on visiting relatives, as the prison staff union (Osapp) said.
in one Prison in Modena had killed one inmate during the revolt , said the non-governmental organization Antigone, which campaigns for the rights of prisoners. The circumstances of this death initially remained unclear. In the same prison, two guards were injured in the confrontations , the Italian news agency Ansa reported. The police were called in to restore calm in the detention center.
Revolts also occurred in detention centers in Alessandria, Pavia, Frosinone and Naples. At the prison in Pavia south of Milan, prisoners took two guards hostage at times, according to Italian media. In Frosinone, south of Rome, around a hundred prisoners barricaded themselves in part of the institution, the Agi news agency reported. Close to the prison in Poggioreale, a suburb of Naples, relatives of prisoners demonstrated against the restrictions on visits. (AFP)
Portugal's President in Quarantine
Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has himself quarantined due to a possible coronavirus infection. The president announced on Sunday that he would not have any public appointments at home or abroad for two weeks.
According to him, he had a student last week School from the north of Portugal met, which was subsequently closed due to a coronavirus case.
Although neither the sick student nor his Class attended the meeting, said a statement on the President's website. The head of state also shows no symptoms and will continue to work in the presidential palace. But he decided to follow the recommendations of the health authorities to “set an example”.
In Portugal the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased sharply over the weekend, especially in the north of the country. It is now more than 20 after being on Friday at 13 (AFP)
Paris prohibits events with over 1000 People
In the fight against the Covid – 19 – Epidemic prohibits France in principle Events with over 1000 People. The Minister of Health announced Olivier Véran on Sunday in Paris after a Security Council meeting at the was headed by Head of State Emmanuel Macron.
Véran indicated that there will be exceptions. He said that the authorities now have a list with Put together events that are “useful for the life of the nation”, this included, for example, demonstrations . So far, France had Events with more than 5000 people banned, especially in closed rooms. (dpa)
More than 1000 Coronavirus patients in France
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in France has increased to more than a thousand . Meanwhile, 1126 people with the new Coronavirus infected , the French health authorities announced on Sunday evening. The death toll is therefore 19 .
France is the most affected country in the EU with Italy and Germany. President Emmanuel Macron has a crisis meeting for the evening convened in which, among others, Minister of Health Olivier Véran takes part. The French government is preparing to stage three of the protection program . Consideration is being given to nationwide closure of schools as in Italy or the restriction of public transport .
At the second stage, France had events with more than 5000 Participants are prohibited in a confined space. Most recently, trade fairs were canceled. The Paris marathon was postponed to October. (AFP)
First university in Germany closes campus due to coronavirus
An der WHU Business School – Otto Beisheim School of Management in Vallendar as a precautionary measure because of the corona virus initially no events instead of. The closure is valid from Monday, March 9th up to and including Friday, 13. March. This is the first time that a university in Germany has closed the entire campus due to the spread of coronavirus. The “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” reports. Accordingly, a student with Covid – 19 infected. The contact persons are currently being determined.
No public services throughout Italy
Go to For the first time in history public worship services are suspended all over Italy. As announced by the Italian Bishops' Conference on Sunday evening, the government's most recent decree on Sunday morning means that with immediate effect, masses and funeral ceremonies will no longer be celebrated publicly may be. This is one of the measures that the authorities are using to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.
Pastors, priests and believers accepted with pain and difficulty, ”said the statement of the episcopal conference. The government's measure was only accepted by the church in the will to do its part to protect public health. (KNA)
Unionsspitze advises on measures for the economy due to coronavirus
Chancellor Angela Merkel ( CDU) is on Sunday evening with the tops from CDU and CSU came together to set the course for that of 19. 00 at scheduled consultations in the coalition committee ) . Merkel was already against 17. 30 arrived at the Chancellery in Berlin. The black and red Coalition leaders wanted, among other things, to advise on measures that the Economy could help in the coronavirus crisis . One was considered possible Extension of the rules for short-time work and earlier partial abolition of the Solidarity surcharge .
So-called were also in the discussion bridging loans to help companies financially in the short term, as well sureties or tax deferrals . The SPD also had its demand for more government investment in infrastructure renewed. (dpa)
SPD politician Lauterbach demands immediate cancellation of major events
The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach demands an immediate cancellation of all major events in Germany. “Anyone who does not now ban such events must be asked in a few weeks whether they are not responsible for a new wave of infections and deaths is “, he says the” picture “. In addition, all schools urgently need to have regular and mass sample tests to find out how many children are infected. After all, the disease does not break out in younger infected people, but they are contagious. (Reuters)
133 New Coronavirus deaths in Italy
In Italy the number is Deaths from Coronavirus skyrocketed . The number of fatalities rose within 24 hours around 133 on 366 , as announced by the Italian authorities on Sunday evening. The number of confirmed infections is now 7375 , these are 1492 more than on Saturday. (AFP)
The previous coronavirus test takes four hours. A new rapid test from Taiwan only takes 15 minutes. It is unclear when it is ready for use.
man from Norway probably got infected in Berlin
A hospital employee from Norway apparently attended a private trip to Berlin infected with the corona virus. This is reported by the Norwegian newspaper “NRK”. The man had returned from Berlin on Sunday a week ago and had resumed work on Wednesday. Accordingly, the man who works in the Sunnaas hospital in Nesodden had contact with colleagues several days after the infection. 39 Hospital staff were quarantined after the positive test result on Saturday. Six patients are currently being treated in isolation. According to the director of the hospital, he was in a Berlin pub, where a Covid – 19 – infected person .
Federal Foreign Office advises against traveling to other Italian regions
In view of the persistent coronavirus – epidemic in Italy advises the federal government not to travel to other areas of the country. Corresponding new travel and safety instructions were published on Sunday from Federal Foreign Office published . In them, significantly more regions than previously advised against traveling. Basically, citizens should “travel in and currently restrict it to what is necessary in Italy.
Federal government now “from trips to the regions of Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna, the provinces of Modena, Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia and Rimini in the Emilia-Romagna, the provinces of Pesaro and Urbino in Marche, the provinces of Padua, Treviso and Venice in Veneto as well as Asti, Alessandria, Novara, Verbano-Cusio-Ossola and Vercelli in Piedmont “from.
from” not required trips to the autonomous province of Bolzano-South Tyrol “in the region Trentino-South Tyrol and in the other provinces of Emilia-Romagna (Bologna, Ferrara, Forli-Cesena and Ravenna) are also discouraged. (AFP)
First German citizen died of coronavirus
For the first time, a German citizen can be proven to have died from the coronavirus . It is a 60 year old man who entered Egypt a week ago , said the Egyptian Ministry of Health on Sunday. The man died on Sunday in the seaside resort of Hurghada on the Red Sea . He had come to the hospital with a fever on Friday and was then tested positive for the coronavirus . It is also the first known death related to Covid – 19 in Africa. (dpa / AFP)