grand-coalition-decides-to-help-businesses

Union and SPD have agreed on one Comprehensive package to cushion the economic consequences of the corona virus crisis agreed. Among other things, the hurdles for receiving short-time allowance should be significantly reduced. Unlike before, employers should fully reimburse the social security contributions for lost working hours , the coalition committee decided on Monday night in Berlin at its meeting in the Chancellery.



The grand coalition also wants a Put together a billion-dollar additional investment package . “We will the federal investments in the years 2021 to 2024 each by 3.1 billion euros and thus expand the agreed investment paths and new priorities totaling 12, enable 4 billion euros, “says the 14 – Union and SPD decision

“GroKo is dealing with the corona crisis. In addition to medical protective measures, we have also agreed on a large aid package for the German economy : comprehensive short-time work regulations, liquidity aids, guarantees and tax deferrals for affected sectors. ” , wrote CSU boss Markus Söder after the end of the seven-hour session at the short message service Twitter.

At the meeting of the coalition committee, the coalitioners agreed also on the admission of particularly vulnerable children and adolescents from the overcrowded refugee camps in Greece. Germany is ready to take on an “appropriate share” in a “coalition of the willing” at European level, it says in the decision of the coalition committee.

“That's why we want Greece with the difficult humanitarian situation of about 1000 to 1500 Support children on the Greek islands, ”the paper goes on to say. These are children who either need treatment because of a serious illness or are unaccompanied and younger than 14 years old, most of them girls.

At the consultations also took part Merkel, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) and the party and faction leaders of the CDU, CSU and SPD also temporarily Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD). (dpa)